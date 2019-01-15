Theresa May suffers historic defeat after MPs reject her Brexit deal

caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May source Getty

Theresa May’s Brexit deal rejected by the UK parliament.

MPs in the House of Commons voted by a margin of 432 to 202 against the deal.

It is the biggest Commons defeat for a British government in over a century.

The prime minister has until Monday to tell MPs what she plans to do next.

“The House has spoken and the government will listen,” the prime minister said after the result was announced.

However, she added that “Tonight’s vote tells us nothing about what the House will support. Nothing about how or even if it intends to honour the decision about the referendum parliament decided to hold.”

Following the result Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately called a vote of no confidence in the government.

“I have now tabled a motion of no confidence in this government,” Corbyn told the Commons.

“I am pleased that motion will be debated tomorrow so this House can give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this government and pass that motion of no confidence in this government.”

The vote is expected to be held on Wednesday. If successful it could pave the way for Theresa May to stand down and a general election to be called.

Both the Labour party and the SNP withdrew their amendments to the deal in order to ensure a clear result. An amendment by Brexiteer MP John Baron, that would have given the UK a unilateral right to end the controversial Northern Ireland Brexit backstop was also defeated.

Those who voted against the deal included hardline Brexiteers and staunch Tory remainers, as well as former Cabinet ministers who resigned over Theresa May’s plan. It also included the 10 DUPs who, despite their confidence and supply agreement with the government, opposed the deal, telling the prime minister to return to the negotiating table in Brussels.

The large majority of Labour MPs also voted against the deal, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn having called repeatedly for a general election.

The prime minister now has until Monday to return to the Commons and explain what she intends to do next to save her Brexit plan.

Opponents of her deal have urged her to return to Brussels and renegotiate her deal, although European negotiators remain publicly opposed to such a move.

Why did MPs reject Theresa May’s deal?

May spent Tuesday trying to reassure MPs from all parties over the controversial Northern Irish “backstop” – a fallback plan designed to avoid any new border checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland – after receiving written assurances from EU leaders that the measure would only be temporary.

But opposition to the backstop was too great, especially among her own colleagues. Brexit-supporting Tory MPs said the backstop could keep the UK closely bound to EU rules and contain regulatory measures that would separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Labour MPs generally supported Jeremy Corbyn’s argument that May’s deal was bad for the country. Many of them believe that voting against the prime minister’s plans could lead to a general election and elevate Labour to government.