Theresa May to finalise Brexit deal in talks with EU

source Getty

LONDON – Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as she attempts to wrap up the final details of her proposed Brexit deal.

The meeting comes as negotiators try to wrap up details of the so-called future framework, a brief document which will outline the UK and EU’s aspirations for their future relationship on issues including trade and security.

Both sides hope to agree the text for the future framework this week, ahead of a summit of EU leaders this week where it is hoped they will sign off the draft Brexit deal struck between the UK and EU.