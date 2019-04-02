Theresa May to ask for new Brexit delay as she offers compromise to Jeremy Corbyn

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Theresa May will ask for a short Brexit delay from the European Union.

The prime minister says she will use the delay to hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to forge a compromise deal and avoid a longer extension.

She opens the door to softening her red lines on leaving the Customs Union.

The announcement risks triggering Cabinet resignations and a major rebellion among Conservative MPs.

LONDON – Theresa May has announced that she will ask the European Union for a new Brexit delay in order to seek a new compromise deal with opposition parties and “break the logjam” in Westminster.

The United Kingdom is currently scheduled to leave the EU on April 12.

However, May announced on Tuesday that she would ask the EU for an extension to the Article 50 exit process which would expire once UK MPs have agreed on a deal, which she hopes would be soon as possible.

She added that she would reach out to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in order to find a compromise which would allow her deal to pass within the next few weeks, and avoid a longer Brexit extension that would force the UK to take part in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Such a compromise would not involve renegotiating the WIthdrawal Agreement she has reached with the EU.

Instead, it would focus on rewriting of the accompaying Political Declaration, which acts as a guide to the UK’s future relationship with the EU. The Labour Party wants it to point to a “softer” exit the EU.

“We will need a further extension of Article 50 – one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal,” May said in a statement inside 10 Downing Street.

She said that she would attempt to agree a new plan with Corbyn that would enable both parties to support a deal.

“I am offering to sit down with the Leader of the Opposition and to try to agree a plan – that we would both stick to – to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal.”

The prime minister added that if the two leaders were unable to reach an agreement, she would stage more Brexit votes among MPs to find a compromise position, which her government “stands ready to abide by.”

The prime minister spoke from inside 10 Downing Street after a marathon meeting with Cabinet ministers on Tuesday which lasted over seven hours.

Business leaders cautiously welcomed the announcement.

“The Prime Minister’s statement was a welcome step towards compromise, but there are still many obstacles on the path ahead,” Edwin Morgan, Interim Director General of the Institute of Directors, said.

“There was a clear indication of how the Government sees the next steps unfolding but time is of the essence and the outcome of all this is still far from clear.”

“The brinkmanship has gone on for far too long and business leaders want our politicians to put an end to this miserable uncertainty. We urge the Leader of the Opposition to work with the Prime Minister to find a solution. Both sides must play ball.”

What could May’s compromise look like?

Chief among the demands likely to be made by Corbyn will be for the UK to remain in a Customs Union with the EU after Brexit.

This is hugely controversial within the Conservative party and May’s Cabinet and could lead to senior ministerial resignations.

However, Corbyn’s demands are unlikely to end there with Labour keen for a much closer relationship with the EU single market than likely to be offered by May.

Corbyn’s party also voted this week for a so-called “confirmatory” referendum on any deal passed by Parliament. It remains highly unlikely that May’s government could agree to that.

However, May’s statement is a significant sign of movement after months in which she has refused to give any ground to her opponents.

Whether it is too little, too late, remains to be seen.