The Thermomix is a revered, but expensive all-in-one kitchen appliance — right now, it’s over $200 off for Black Friday

- Thermomix
- The Thermomix is a one-stop-shop for all of your blending, boiling, chopping, crushing, grinding, milling, kneading, stewing, grating, emulsifying, whisking, weighing, and oh so much more.
- For Black Friday, the brand will offer a deal on the Thermomix TM5 with a second mixing bowl ($1,448), a savings of $241. You can also save $50 off a second mixing bowl when you buy the newer TM6 ($1,648).
For Black Friday, you can save $241 when you buy the Thermomix TM5 and free second bowl bundle for $1,448. The deal lasts until December 2, 7 p.m. ET, or while supplies last. And if you must have the newer model, the TM6 is available with a second mixing bowl for $50 off.
Thermomix is the all-in-one kitchen appliance to replace just about every other one in your kitchen save for your stove, fridge, toaster, and maybe your microwave. Yes, go ahead and Marie Kondo your whole kitchen: It really does it all.
No, it’s not cheap, but how much is a stand mixer? A (good) coffee grinder? And so on.
The best deals from Thermomix:
Thermomix TM5 + Free Second Bowl bundle for $1,448 (originally $1,689) [You save $241]
- Buy a Thermomix TM6 and receive $50 off a second TM6 mixing bowl all for $1648 (originally $1,698) [You save $50]