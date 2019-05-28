These are all the roads with lowered ERP rates in June

ERP rates will be reduced by S$1 per Passenger Car Unit, but for roads with current PCU rates of S$0.50, there will be no ERP charges during the school holiday period. Singapore Press Holdings

There’s some good news for Singaporeans staying in the country during the June holidays.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 27) that it will be lowering the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at certain expressways and gantries starting from June 1.

According to LTA, the rates will be reduced by S$1 (US$0.73) per Passenger Car Unit (PCU), but for roads with current PCU rates of S$0.50, there will be no ERP charges during the school holiday period.

These are all the roads with lowered ERP rates:

AYE – After Jurong Town Hall towards City (three gantries)

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (four gantries)

ECP (city) and KPE slip road onto ECP (two gantries)

MCE westbound before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive (two gantries)

PIE – Adam and Mount Pleasant (two gantries)

Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel (two gantries)

Kallang Road

Thomson Road

All ERP rates will revert back to pre-holiday pricing on July 1, and the rates for other gantries will remain the same, LTA said.

