These are Singapore’s most Instagrammed places in 2018

Pexels

Whether they are tourists or residents, it is no surprise to see people whipping out their mobile phones and taking photos in Singapore’s beautiful urban landscape for the ‘gram.

But which of the Lion City’s landmarks have been the most popular on Instagram?

Facebook has the answer to that. The social media giant which owns Instagram released its 2018 Year In Review today (Dec 6), unveiling Singapore’s most geo-tagged landmarks on the social media platform this year.

1. Marina Bay Sands

The integrated resort fronting Marina Bay tops the list of most geo-tagged locations in Singapore this year.

Marina Bay Sands is a premier entertainment destination that attracts tourists all over the globe.

It’s uniquely Singapore with its luxurious facilities and attractions – from three cascading hotel towers topped by an extraordinary sky park, to the hottest night clubs and a Las Vegas-style casino.

Its most famous attraction? That 150m-long infinity pool overlooking Singapore’s financial district and bay area, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosi Julyetha Tobing (@rosijulyetha) on Dec 5, 2018 at 6:41pm PST

2. Gardens by the Bay

Second on the list is the multi-award winning horticultural destination, Gardens by the Bay.

First introduced in 2005, the garden is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Singapore. Its “Cloud Forest” is home to the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at 35m.

American actress Jessica Chastain, who visited in 2016, likened the unique attraction to Jurassic Park.

View this post on Instagram Its like Jurassic Park in this dome A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Apr 1, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

3. Merlion Park

The mythical Merlion with the head of a lion and the body of a fish is Singapore’s most iconic landmark, and a national icon.

Tourists from around the world all make it a point to pose as if the Merlion is spewing water into their own mouths.

View this post on Instagram The Merlion at night A post shared by Derrick Aung Nyein Tun (@kocostriker) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:20pm PST

View this post on Instagram What more to ask? A post shared by Chiara Tufarelli (@deutscherine) on Dec 4, 2018 at 8:19pm PST

4. Singapore Changi Airport

As one of the largest transportation hubs in Southeast Asia, Changi Airport is currently rated the World’s Best Airport by Skytrax for the ninth consecutive year.

With hundreds of things to see and do, the airport has become a tourist attraction itself.

Some of the most interesting things you can find at the airport include a butterfly park, a kinetic rain sculpture, a giant 4-storey slide, a rooftop pool, a movie theatre, a sunflower garden and many more.

And if that’s not impressive enough, the upcoming Jewel@Changi will add a 4,000 sqm garden complex called the Canopy Park, a 40m-high indoor waterfall called the Rain Vortex and a five-story-tall garden called Forest Valley.

View this post on Instagram Mana ada monyet bisa terbang ? A post shared by Ani Anjarwati (@ani_anjarwati9) on Nov 24, 2018 at 4:15am PST

View this post on Instagram #Hogwarts @changiairport A post shared by @ jin_li__ on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:45am PST

5. Universal Studios

Located within Resorts World Sentosa, this is Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park, featuring 24 rides, shows and attractions in seven themed zones.

It’s become a must-visit for many Asian celebrities such as JJ Lin, S.H.E. and Miriam Yeung.