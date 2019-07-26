These are Singapore’s three largest companies, according to this year’s Fortune 500 list

Trafigura Group, Wilmar International and Flextronics International were the only Singapore-based companies to make it on this year’s Fortune Global 500 list. The Straits Times

Singapore’s three biggest companies by market cap have officially been named.

Trafigura Group, Wilmar International and Flextronics International were among the world’s highest-earning companies last year, according to the Fortune Global 500 list, which ranks the largest companies in the world by revenue.

They were also the only Singapore-based companies to make it on this year’s list.

According to the list, Trafigura earned close to US$181 billion (S$248 billion) last year, followed by Wilmar’s US$44.5 billion (S$61 billion) and Flex’s US$26.2 billion (S$36 billion).

This comes to a combined figure of US$251.5 billion.

This year was also the first time there were more Chinese companies than American ones on the list, which has been compiled by Fortune Magazine annually since 1990.

Here’s what you should know about Singapore’s largest companies by revenue, using Fortune and Bloomberg data:

Trafigura Group / Rank: 22

Service: Coal, oil and gas trading

Founded: 2010

Number of employees: 4,316

Years on list: 5

One of the world’s biggest energy traders, Trafigura earned the most revenue in Singapore in 2019, breaking into the top 25 on the overall list.

The group, which serves international clients, trades commodities such as crude oil, gasoline, biodiesel, refined metals, coal, and iron ore.

It earned US$180.7 billion in revenue, of which US$849.2 million was profit.

Thanks to a 32.5 per cent spike in revenue, the company jumped 10 places up the list from last year.

Wilmar International / Rank: 258

Product: Agricultural products

Founded: 1999

Number of employees: 90,000

Years on list: 11

Despite earning the highest profits of the three local companies, Singapore-headquartered food giant Wilmar fell 10 places in the ranking this year.

It is one of the largest oil palm plantation owners and the largest palm oil refiner in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Wilmar’s business centers around edible oils, which include oil palm cultivation, edible oils refining, oilseeds crushing, and oleochemicals manufacturing. It also does sugar, flour, and rice milling.

Last year, the company earned US$44.5 billion, of which S$1.1 billion was profit – a 7.5 per cent drop compared to the previous year.

Flextronics Manufacturing / Rank: 474

Service: E lectronics manufacturing

Founded: 1981

Number of employees: 200,000

Years on list: 19

Known as Flex, the company designs and manufactures automated electronics equipment for its global clients.

According to a report by Nikkei Asian Review, the company is the world’s second biggest electronics manufacturing service provider. It makes Apple desktop computers, Microsoft gaming consoles, and even helped Fitbit develop its wearable tech.

Flex made US$26.2 billion in revenue in 2019, with profits of US$93.4 million.

It fell eight places in the ranking compared to last year.

