These are the 20 safest and most crime-free countries in the world

- Mieido Shrine, Kyoto, Japan, photographed in April 2016. Japan is the 10th safest country in the world.
- Jon Connell/Flickr/Attribution license
Economics and security are closely connected; a strong economy and safe citizenry each enable the improvement of the other.
The World Economic Forum takes a nation’s security into account for its annual Global Competitiveness Report, focusing on the threats that organized crime, terrorism, homicide rates, and reliability of its police force can pose to a nation’s place in the global economy.
The US ranks as the 56th most secure country in the world, falling just short of China at 55.
Here are the top 20 safest countries in the world, according to the forum’s Oct. 16, 2018 report:
20. Canada
- Three moose roam near Peace River, British Columbia, Canada.
- tuchodi/Flickr/Attribution license
19. Bahrain
- Sakhir Palace, Bahrain during a recent visit by US Secretary of Defense Mattis.
- Lisa Ferdinando/DoD photo
18. Spain
- Skyline of Zaragoza, Spain, in January 2015.
- Gregorio Puga Bailon/Flickr/Attribution license
17. The Netherlands
- Known as the Venice of the Netherlands, Giethoorn is only navigable by its canals.
- Screenshot from YouTube.
16. Australia
- Fireworks erupt over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 1, 2018.
- Brett Hemmings/Getty
15. Qatar
- A view of the mosque at dusk in Doha, Qatar.
- Christof Koepsel/Getty
14. Estonia
- View of the city’s main gates in Tallinn, Estonia.
- Jordan Mansfield/Getty
13. Austria
- Alpine dairy Alpe Albona in the Vorarlberg mountain range near Bludenz, Austria.
- Johannes Simon/Getty
12. Portugal.
- View of the city center from Sao Jorge castle in Lisbon, Portugal.
- Sean Gallup/Getty
11. Norway
- View of the Aurora Borealis, or ‘northern lights,’ near Tromso, Norway.
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty
10. Japan
- Participants in Heian period dress parade through Kyoto Imperial Palace during the Aoi festival in May 2018.
- Carl Court/Getty
9. United Arab Emirates.
- The sun sets behind skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- Christopher Furlong/Getty
8. Hong Kong
- The symphony of Lights laser show over Victoria Harbour on December 1, 2017. The show begins at 8 p.m. every night.
- Anthony Kwan/Getty for Hong Kong Tourism Board
7. Luxembourg.
- Luxembourg city, Luxembourg.
- Hannelore Foerster/Getty
6. New Zealand.
- Riders take in the scenery at Blue Mountain Station in Fairlie, New Zealand.
- Fiona Goodall/Getty
5. Switzerland
- A man on bicycle rides past 15th and 16th-century houses in Rheinsprung street in Basel, Switzerland, a university town on the Rhine and a popular tourist destination on the border of France and Germany.
- Sean Gallup/Getty
4. Oman
- A view of the skyline in Muscat, Oman.
- Chris Jackson/Getty
3. Iceland
- A rainbow forms near Skogafoss waterfall in southern Iceland.
- Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty
(Though we hear it’s fresh out of beer)
2. Singapore
The world’s safest country: Finland
- Visitors gather outside of Santa’s office at Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi Finland.
- Tony Lewis/Getty