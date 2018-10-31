These are the 20 safest and most crime-free countries in the world

caption Mieido Shrine, Kyoto, Japan, photographed in April 2016. Japan is the 10th safest country in the world. source Jon Connell/Flickr/Attribution license

Economics and security are closely connected; a strong economy and safe citizenry each enable the improvement of the other.

The World Economic Forum takes a nation’s security into account for its annual Global Competitiveness Report, focusing on the threats that organized crime, terrorism, homicide rates, and reliability of its police force can pose to a nation’s place in the global economy.

The US ranks as the 56th most secure country in the world, falling just short of China at 55.

Here are the top 20 safest countries in the world, according to the forum’s Oct. 16, 2018 report:

20. Canada

caption Three moose roam near Peace River, British Columbia, Canada. source tuchodi/Flickr/Attribution license

19. Bahrain

caption Sakhir Palace, Bahrain during a recent visit by US Secretary of Defense Mattis. source Lisa Ferdinando/DoD photo

18. Spain

caption Skyline of Zaragoza, Spain, in January 2015. source Gregorio Puga Bailon/Flickr/Attribution license

17. The Netherlands

caption Known as the Venice of the Netherlands, Giethoorn is only navigable by its canals. source Screenshot from YouTube.

16. Australia

caption Fireworks erupt over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 1, 2018. source Brett Hemmings/Getty

15. Qatar

caption A view of the mosque at dusk in Doha, Qatar. source Christof Koepsel/Getty

14. Estonia

caption View of the city’s main gates in Tallinn, Estonia. source Jordan Mansfield/Getty

13. Austria

caption Alpine dairy Alpe Albona in the Vorarlberg mountain range near Bludenz, Austria. source Johannes Simon/Getty

12. Portugal.

caption View of the city center from Sao Jorge castle in Lisbon, Portugal. source Sean Gallup/Getty

11. Norway

caption View of the Aurora Borealis, or ‘northern lights,’ near Tromso, Norway. source Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

10. Japan

caption Participants in Heian period dress parade through Kyoto Imperial Palace during the Aoi festival in May 2018. source Carl Court/Getty

9. United Arab Emirates.

caption The sun sets behind skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

8. Hong Kong

caption The symphony of Lights laser show over Victoria Harbour on December 1, 2017. The show begins at 8 p.m. every night. source Anthony Kwan/Getty for Hong Kong Tourism Board

7. Luxembourg.

caption Luxembourg city, Luxembourg. source Hannelore Foerster/Getty

6. New Zealand.

caption Riders take in the scenery at Blue Mountain Station in Fairlie, New Zealand. source Fiona Goodall/Getty

5. Switzerland

caption A man on bicycle rides past 15th and 16th-century houses in Rheinsprung street in Basel, Switzerland, a university town on the Rhine and a popular tourist destination on the border of France and Germany. source Sean Gallup/Getty

4. Oman

caption A view of the skyline in Muscat, Oman. source Chris Jackson/Getty

3. Iceland

caption A rainbow forms near Skogafoss waterfall in southern Iceland. source Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty

2. Singapore

The world’s safest country: Finland