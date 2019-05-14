These is the 774-unit tower duo taking over Singapore’s iconic Pearl Bank apartments

Pearl Bank Apartments (left) will make way for the new One Pearl Bank by CapitaLand. The Straits Times, CapitaLand

The developer who bought over one of Singapore’s most iconic apartment buildings has unveiled new artist impressions of the development that will replace the 43-year-old Pearl Bank Apartments.

On Tuesday (May 14), CapitaLand released images of what its One Pearl Bank is slated to look like when it is completed in 2023.

Designed by multi award-winning architecture firm Serie+Multiply, the new 178-metre development takes on a curved shape that’s somewhat reminiscent of the original cylindrical Pearl Bank Apartments.

The curves of Pearl Bank Apartments (above) and One Pearl Bank (below). Lianhe Zaobao, CapitaLand

In a statement, CapitaLand said One Pearl Bank will house 774 apartment units – of various sizes ranging from 430 sq ft to 2,800 sq ft – in two 39-storey towers.

This is almost 3 times more than the old Pearl Bank Apartments, which housed 280 units in 38 storeys.

The buildings will be linked at the roof by sky bridges overlooking the Outram-Chinatown district of Singapore.

One Pearl Bank will also have the world’s first sky allotment gardens in a residential development.

Allotment gardens planned for One Pearl Bank. CapitaLand

Allotment gardens, which date back to 19th century England, are small parcels of land rented to individuals, usually for the purpose of growing food crops.

CapitaLand said the apartment complex will have close to 200 allotment plots across 18 sky gardens, where residents can grow herbs, fruits and vegetables for their own consumption. These allotments will be placed every four floors to allow for adequate sunlight for plant growth, the developer added.

Lianhe Zaobao, CapitaLand

According to the developer, the towers are designed to take full advantage of Pearl’s Hill’s sloped typography, and the two towers will be “lifted 21 metres from the ground to allow a visual continuity flowing from the greenery of Pearl’s Hill City Park to the upcoming green connector to Fort Canning Park”.

One Pearl Bank at night CapitaLand

“Over 500 trees across 35 species and more than 135,000 shrubs, plants and flowers will be planted throughout One Pearl Bank, occupying over 60,000 square feet of space – equivalent to 75 per cent of the total site area,” it added.