These are the best TVs to watch Stranger Things on, according to Netflix

After a tiring day of school or work, it’s nice to kick back, relax and watch some Netflix.

Yet sometimes, using the streaming service can ironically be quite a chore when your TV’s underwhelming performance leaves much to be desired, making a seamless viewing experience impossible to achieve.

But worry not as Netflix released on Wednesday (June 19) its latest list of recommended smart TVs that will provide “top notch” video streaming experiences for those who want to watch their favourite series like Stranger Things without a hitch.

The smart TV models include:

Samsung Q60R/Q70R/Q75R/Q80R/Q90R/Q900R series, RU8000 and The Frame (2019) devices

Sony BRAVIA X9500G/X9507G/X8550G/X8500G/X8507G/X8577G and A9G series

Panasonic VIERA GX700/GX740/GX750/GX800/GX900 series

According to Netflix, recommended TV models are those that passed the company’s “rigorous” performance tests and have shown to be able to provide easy access to Netflix and other services.

To achieve a recommendation, Netflix said a smart TV must meet a minimum five out of seven of the following criteria:

TV instant on – the TV “wakes up” instantly and remembers where the user last left the screen

Fast app launch – Netflix opens quickly whenever it is switched to from a different app or when the TV is turned on

Netflix button – Netflix can be opened with a single button press

Easy Netflix icon access – the Netflix app is easy to find and can be started from the TV menu

Always Fresh – the TV updates in the background, allowing the latest Netflix TV shows and movies to always be displayed

High-resolution Netflix interface – sharper text, clearer images and the latest functionality onscreen

Latest Netflix version – the TV comes with the latest version of Netflix and its newest features

If a smart TV can be certified Netflix-friendly, it will carry a “Netflix Recommended TV” logo.

The company added that its most significant change in criteria this year was the introduction of the Always Fresh feature which ensures that while the TV is “sleeping”, Netflix is “periodically refreshed” in the background.

This means Netflix will always be ready to open whenever a viewer wants it to.

A smart TV with Always Fresh (right) compared to a TV without. Netflix

However, Netflix noted that the timing of availability for Netflix recommended TVs will vary by country and not all models will be available in every region.

The company said it will continue to keep its list of recommended TVs up-to-date throughout the year as new devices and device updates become available.

