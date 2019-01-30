These are the most auspicious travel destinations based on your Chinese Zodiac, according to Expedia’s feng shui guide

Your Chinese Zodiac points to specific destinations you should travel to this year if you’re looking to ring in all things auspicious, according to Expedia’s feng shui (Chinese geomancy) consultant Master Seldan Lim.

Expedia said on its website that it consulted Master Lim – a publisher of articles and e-books and a keynote speaker – to “translate the feng shui whispers” and predict and recommend auspicious destinations for each sign to visit in 2019.

In response to Business Insider‘s query on which feng shui principles were used to determine these destinations, Master Lim said: “In 2019 general auspicious flying star sign directions are the West and Northwest, with the East as a potential direction for travel destinations.”

If you are a feng shui follower, here’s where you should visit, and who you should take along with you – based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

1. Rat

Your travel buddies

Ox, dragon and monkey

Where to go

Argentina, St. Petersburg (Russia) and Chiang Rai (Thailand)

Opportunities incoming

This year, plentiful good opportunities will come rolling in – and when they do, grab them without hesitation. Love is also in the air as “prospects for romance are great and may blossom beautifully”.

However, be sure to let loose a little, be cautious when handling finances, and address health concerns, if spotted.

2. Ox

Your travel buddies

Rat, snake and rooster

Where to go

Morocco, Arizona (the US) and Gwangju (South Korea)

Find balance

Relax, focus on yourself and find overall balance this year. You might just meet someone new or develop your existing relationship further.

Other pieces of advice include enlarging your social circle, to exercise and eat healthier, to rely on yourself to get things done well, and to balance out earnings and expenditure – both of which may increase this year.

3. Tiger

Your travel buddies

Rat, snake and rooster.

Where to go

Bolivia and Tianjin (China)

Sharpen your focus

Activate your energy, sharpen your focus, and follow up on the tasks at hand for your talents to be recognised and to discover more travel offers and opportunities.

However, you’re advised to be cautious of finances and improve on areas of communication.

4. Rabbit

Your travel buddies

Goat, dog and pig

Where to go

Costa Rica and Borneo

Hopping with joy

You’re surrounded by positivity this year – more opportunities, good romantic luck and favourable finances – but keep in mind that you should keep watch over your finances to have a comfortable year.

5. Dragon

Your travel buddies

Rat, monkey and rooster

Where to go

Nagoya (Japan) and Panama

Great potential for success

2019 is filled with the potential for success for you and financial rewards are predicted to come from many areas.

You might want to step up your game when it comes to exercising and use Abraham Lincoln’s quote – “The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing” – as your mantra this year.

6. Snake

Your travel buddies

Rat, monkey and rooster

Where to go

Senegal and San Francisco (California)

A snaking road

This year might not be your year. Those born in the Year of the Snake would have a “less straight forward path to take”.

You’re advised to carefully navigate finance matters, focus on your core competencies, enlarge your social circle, improve on one-to-one communication, try new things and seek help when you need to.

7. Horse

Your travel buddies

Tiger, goat and dog

Where to go

Hanoi (Vietnam) and San Salvador (El Salvador)

Self-exploration

You should start the year with more balance and you may see romance, relationships and financial situations improve.

While taking note of long-term financial planning, you’re encouraged to transform yourself by developing new interests, participating in new activities and visit unfamiliar destinations.

8. Goat

Your travel buddies

Rabbit, horse and pig

Where to go

Angola, Athens (Greece) and Melbourne (Australia)

Gradual improvement

As the year progresses, things may start to look better – financial aspects appear positive (but watch out for risks) and romance is successful.

But for all this to happen, you must take action and get started on whatever you need to.

9. Monkey

Your travel buddies

Rat and dragon

Where to go

Hangzhou (China) and Utah

Tread with caution

The good news is that romance may blossom this year.

But you’re advised to be more careful and thorough, minimising financial risks while following through on everything. Plus, the momentum of your exercise regime should be increased.

10. Rooster

Your travel buddies

Ox, dragon and snake

Where to go

Bulgaria and Kolkata (India)

Take calculated actions

You can anticipate positive developments this year if you take the initiative to act. Romance and finance are looking equally positive – but finances must be balanced with risk management.

11. Dog

Your travel buddies

Tiger, rabbit and horse

Where to go

Albuquerque (New Mexico) and Yokohama (Japan)

Fruits of your labour

2018 was a hectic year for those born in the Year of the Dog. And this year, when the dust settles, you can relish in reaping what you sowed while finding better balance to improve on yourself.

Romance and finance are looking positive and you may want to save up money for the future plans that you have.

You’re reminded to communicate openly to open the door to new possibilities.

12. Pig

Your travel buddies

Rabbit and goat

Where to go

Cebu (the Philippines) and Budapest (Hungary)

Success if you focus

Set your mind on long-term projects you’d been prepping for and you’d attain success – this applies in the romance department as well.

Despite your packed schedule, you should still manage your social life – oh, and “your increasing waistline” too.

