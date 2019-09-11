These are the Singapore prices of Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad and Apple Watch

The brand new iPhone 11 Pro range (left) and Apple Watch Series 5 (right, in Hermès design) were among the slew of launches announced on September 10. Apple

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – if you’re an Apple fan.

On Tuesday (September 11), Apple unveiled its newest devices and their prices, including a brand new iPhone Pro range that starts at S$1,649.

The cheapest device unveiled was the seventh generation iPad, which starts from S$499.

Business Insider has collated all the Singapore prices of Apple’s five most exciting new devices, the colours they will come in, and when you can buy them.

They are:

iPhone 11 – S$1,149

The iPhone 11 features a dual-camera system, which Apple says provides the highest quality video in a smartphone right now. There will also be a night mode for photos.

It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip – “the fastest chip ever in a smartphone” – and has improved water resistance.

iPhone 11 comes in six new colours: purple, green, yellow, black, white and Product(red).

Pre-orders on Apple.com start on Friday, September 13 and in stores the week after.

iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max – from S$1,649 and S$1,799 respectively

The pro line is brand new for the iPhone, with a new Super Retina XDR display that is the brightest-ever in an iPhone. Both phones are also equipped with the A13 Bionic chip and an “unprecedented leap in battery life“.

They are available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max both have a triple-camera system with an ultra-wide, wide and telephoto cameras. Apple says these will bring “huge improvements” to low-light photography.

They come in four colours: midnight green (new), space gray, silver and gold.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, via Apple’s website, and on September 20 in stores.

iPad (7th generation) – S$499 (Wi-Fi) and S$649 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Apple’s most popular and most affordable iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil support.

It also comes with the A10 Fusion chip, as well as advanced cameras and sensors.

Orders on Apple.com start on Wednesday (September 11) and in stores starting Monday, September 30.

Apple Watch Series 5 – from S$599 for GPS model and S$749 for GPS + cellular

For the first time, Apple Watch will have an “always-on” retina display that does not sleep so the time will always be displayed. It also has a new built-in compass to current elevation to help with navigation.

A new international emergency calling feature allows users to call emergency services directly from their watch in over 150 countries, although it is unclear if this will be enabled for Singapore.

The Series 5 is also available in a wider range of materials, including an all-new titanium that comes in two different brushed finishes: natural titanium and space black titanium.

Other materials are: stainless steel (gold, silver and space black) and aluminium (silver, gold and space grey). For the first time, all aluminium cases are made from 100 per cent recycled 7000 series aluminium.

There will also be a white ceramic case available in the fall.

Apple Watch Series 5 is available to order on Apple’s website and the Apple Store app from September 11, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

Apple Watch Nike can be ordered from September 11 on the Apple website and Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, October 4.

Apple Watch Hermès is available to order from Apple’s website and in the Apple Store app from September 11. It will become available from Friday, September 20.

