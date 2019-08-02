These are the world’s 10 airports with the most flight delays – and Jakarta’s in top place

Data from flight-tracking website Flight Stats revealed that Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport suffered the most delays in the world between June 2018 and May 2019. Reuters

Planning a trip to Indonesia? Then brace yourself for flight delays.

Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport suffered the highest number of flight delays in the world over the past 12 months, according to research published by luggage storage company Stasher on Wednesday (July 31).

It ranked 106 international airports worldwide on eight factors, including the likelihood of flight delays, number of shops and lounges, distance to the city center, and parking fees, then standardised the data to obtain a score between zero and 10 for each factor.

The airport with the best overall score was Russia’s Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport, which scored a perfect 10 for flight delays and affordable parking, while the worst airport on the ranking was Spain’s Tenerife South Airport.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Changi Airport (13th place) scored poorly on parking fees, while Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (27th place) was penalised for its sparse number of shops.

In terms of flight delays, Stasher took data from flight-tracking website Flight Stats between June 2018 and May 2019 and calculated the percentage of flights delayed more than 15 minutes in each airport.

According to Stasher, Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport had the most delays worldwide, followed by London Stanstead Airport and the Philippines’ Ninoy Aquino Airport in Manila.

The company said that Southeast Asia’s infrastructure was struggling to keep up with the growing number of travellers, and flights in the region were often impacted by weather conditions, particularly during the rainy season.

It added that Stanstead Airport had since invested significantly in improving its flight punctuality.

Following these airports in the least-punctual ranking were Brussels Airport and Lisbon Portela Airport.

Rounding out the bottom 10 were Tan Son Nhat Airport (Vietnam), Charles de Gaulle Airport (France), Cairo Airport (Egypt), Frankfurt Airport (Germany) and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (Spain).

As for the most punctual airports, Russia’s Sheremetyevo Airport came in tops, with just 6 per cent of its flights delayed for over 15 minutes.

It was followed by Spain’s Tenerife North Airport and Japan’s Tokyo Haneda and Kansai International airports.

Completing the top five was Eucador’s Mariscal Sucre Airport.

On punctuality, Changi Airport came in 49th, while Kuala Lumpur International Airport came in 67th.

