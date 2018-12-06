A mysterious medieval skeleton wearing thigh-high boots was discovered in London

caption The skeleton had been there for 500 years before it was discovered. source MOLA

A mysterious male skeleton dating back to the 15th or early 16th century was found in London, UK, according to a MOLA press release.

It was found near the Thames River wearing waterproof, thigh-high boots that are believed to be made of leather.

The skeleton had been there for 500 years before it was discovered.

It is possible that the man could have been a fisherman, mudlark, or sailor.

Archaeologists in London discovered a 500-year-old skeleton wearing thigh-high boots that is believed to date back to medieval times, according to a press release from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA).

The skeleton was found lying face down in the muddy banks of the Thames River while work was being done on the Thames Tideway Tunnel, which will aim to stop sewage pollution, per the release.

Archaeologists are attempting to glean information about the man by studying his remains – namely his leather footwear.

caption An archaeologist examines the skeleton. source MOLA

“By studying the boots we’ve been able to gain a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of a man who lived as many as 500 years ago,” Finds Specialist at MOLA Headland Beth Richardson said. “They have helped us to better understand how he may have made his living in hazardous and difficult conditions, but also how he may have died.”

According to the MOLA release, it is very possible that the man worked on the river, as his boots appeared to be waterproof and durable. It is possible, according to MOLA, that he could have been a fisherman, mudlark, or sailor.

Read more: Moons can have moons and scientists are considering calling them ‘moonmoons’

While research continues, archaeologists acknowledge that they may truly never know the mysterious skeleton ended up at the banks of the Thames.

Still, this isn’t the first ancient find to go viral this year. First, there was the definitely-not-cursed giant black sarcophagus, which was full of undrinkable red liquid. Then, there was the world’s oldest cheese, which turned out to be poisonous. And then there was a 4,000-year-old tomb which was converted into a tourist attraction.

All totally normal stuff here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.