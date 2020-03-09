14 celebrities who would be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbors if they moved to Malibu

caption If Harry and Meghan move to Malibu, Caitlyn Jenner and Gerard Butler could be their neighbors. source Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images, Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images, and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While rumors are circulating that Prince Harry and Meghan are scoping out Malibu as a new home base after they step back from royal life, according to Vanity Fair and Mail Online, the high-end beach town is more than used to its fair share of famous residents.

Since the 1930s, movie stars and Hollywood power players have flocked to this semi-private strip of Pacific coast, particularly the exclusive gated community of Malibu Colony.

What makes this city so attractive to singers, actors, supermodels, rappers, and the obscenely wealthy, is not only the short drive to the main buzz of Los Angeles and surrounding natural beauty, but its secluded feel.

Although beaches in Malibu are open to the public, access to those beaches is limited to only a few spots along the Pacific Coast Highway, making it quite the premier place to live if you’re not keen on prying eyes.

Over the years, today’s A-listers have dipped in and out of living a Malibu lifestyle, but some have chosen to put down roots – meaning they could end up potentially being Prince Harry and Meghan’s new neighbors.

Caitlyn Jenner: The former Olympian and reality TV star let slip on a British panel show that she heard Prince Harry and Meghan were house hunting in the Malibu area.

caption Jenner suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were looking to buy a house in Malibu. source Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Source: Daily Mail

Leonardo DiCaprio: The actor picked up his Malibu home for $1.6 million in 1998. He’s listed it as a rental since 2017 but you never know if they might see him — it looks like he can’t quite let it go.

caption Leo’s house is listed as rental for now, but he could come back. source Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sources: Insider, Architectural Digest

Courteney Cox: The “Friends” star has lived in her Malibu home for more than 10 years. Cox has even been quoted as saying: “This is a house I’ll never move from.”

caption Courtney Cox played Monica in “Friends.” source Getty/Steve Granitz

Source: One Kings Lane

Dr. Dre: The rapper and one of the wealthiest men in hip hop owns an 8,800-square-foot home on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, which is known locally as “Billionaires Beach” because of all the rich residents.

caption Dr. Dre lives on “Billionaires Beach,” in Malibu. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Mel Gibson: Although having lived at his current address in Malibu for 10 years, Gibson has actually listed his house for sale twice — once in 2017 and more recently in December 2019.

caption Gibson looks like he wants to sell his home in Malibu though. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sources: Town & Country, Architectural Digest

Robert Downey Jr: The “Ironman” star reportedly dropped $3.8 million on a Malibu ocean-view mansion in 2017.

caption “Ironman” lives in Malibu with an ocean view. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Realtor.com

Miley Cyrus: The singer’s home she shared with then-husband Liam Hemsworth got destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. However, she must enjoy living in Malibu a lot as she has since moved into the house next door to the original site.

caption Miley Cyrus reportedly lives in Malibu next door to her former home with Liam Hemsworth. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sources: Elle.com

Halle Berry: The “Catwoman” actress lives in a beachfront property and has regularly been spotted in Malibu with her kids, so there could be a few potential babysitters for Archie when he’s old enough.

caption Halle Berry’s kids could be future babysitters for Archie. source Getty/Amy Sussman

Sources: Hollywood Life, Metro

Lady Gaga: Already adding a touch of (self-titled) nobility to place, the singer lives in a $23 million mansion opposite Zuma Beach in Malibu.

Source: Home Beautiful

Cher: The singer tweeted during the 2018 fires that she has had a house in Malibu since 1972 and couldn’t bear the thought of the city being destroyed. Cher reportedly lives in an Italian Renaissance-style mansion.

caption Cher has had a home in Malibu since 1972. source Eric McCandless / Contributor / Getty Images

Sources: Reuters, Twitter, Architectural Digest

Gerard Butler: The actor is currently in the process of rebuilding his home after the 2018 Woolsey Fire, but was still waiting on approval to start on the work as of last summer. Butler has said Malibu has a strong sense of “community spirit.”

caption Gerard Butler describes Malibu as having a strong sense of community spirit. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: People

Julia Roberts: She’s another star who has kept her Malibu house as a listed rental — if you have a cool $10,000 a month to spare. Keeping one foot in where she used to live may mean Roberts would like to move back one day.

caption Julia Roberts is renting out her house in Malibu for $10,000 a month. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: W Magazine

Dick Van Dyke: Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is an active member of Malibu’s community (even at 93) and is a champion of the arts.

caption Dick Van Dyke is very much still involved in Malibu community life. source Image Group LA / Contributor / Getty Images

Source: Malibu Surfside News

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber: The couple have made Malibu their home since the late 90s, although their property was put on the market last year. They probably haven’t occupied the place much recently as it was listed as a summer rental several years ago, but they’ve still got a bigger pad further up the Pacific Coast Highway.

caption Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford bought their first Malibu home together in the late 90s. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Source: Variety, Compass

Read more:

20 stunning photos show why Malibu would be the perfect new home for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry met Meghan – and the stories of how other royal couples first met

8 royal luxuries Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t have access to after ‘Megxit’

‘She felt very shackled’: The dramatic inside story of Meghan and Harry’s unprecedented exit from the royal family