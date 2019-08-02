The Amazon is losing up to 3 football fields of trees per minute. These countries slashed a quarter of their forests in the last 25 years.

caption Rainforest is cleared to make way for oil palm plantations in Borneo. source Rich Carey / Shutterstock

A recent study found that planting a billion trees could suck enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to slow climate change.

But the world is rapidly losing trees. An INSIDER analysis of World Bank data found that more than 100 countries have lost tree cover since 1990.

Twenty-one countries have lost over 25% of their trees in that period.

Earlier this month, scientists published a study that found that planting 1.2 trillion trees could cut carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to levels seen almost a century ago, keeping climate change at bay.

But a whole lot of countries are losing their forests. INSIDER analyzed World Bank data between 1990 and 2016 and found that more than 100 countries have lost tree cover during that period.

Scientists have estimated that 12.4 million acres of forest are permanently lost each year, converted into land used to grow commodity crops, such as soy and oil palm.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that new government data from Brazil showed the country’s deforestation of the Amazon rainforest had risen to a rate of three football fields per minute.

Despite the dire reports, INSIDER found that dozens of countries have gained trees, including wealthy western European countries, and Vietnam, whose forests are beginning to recover after years of profound damage caused by the Vietnam War.

Other countries are less fortunate. Some – all in west Africa, where desertification is encroaching on woodland – have lost over 50% of their forests.

It can be difficult to estimate the true extent of the harm, but studies have consistently found that deforestation is occurring steadily worldwide, with devastating impact.

These are the countries have lost more than a quarter of their trees.

21. Erratic weather has <a href=”https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/10/1022532″>led to</a> soil erosion and widespread deforestation in Comoros, an archipelago located off the coast of east Africa.

caption Crop burning in Anjouan, one of the Comoros islands. source Laurent Tarnaud / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 26.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 19.7%

20. Development and construction are the <a href=”https://www.srs.fs.usda.gov/pubs/rb/rb_srs122.pdf”>main</a> causes of forest loss in the US Virgin Islands.

caption St. Thomas is home to extravagant houses owned by celebrities, including a mansion built by the founder of White Castle. source Richard Goldberg / Shutterstock

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 67.4%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 50%

19. Benin has lost 26% of its forest and <a href = “https://www.theguardian.com/global-development-professionals-network/2015/jul/01/benin-forest-food-security-nutrition”>38% of its medicinal plants</a> due to deforestation.

caption An aerial view of Benin. source Gilles Comlanvi / Shutterstock

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 51.1%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 37.8%

18. Illegal logging is rampant in Guatemala, but increased <a href=”https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/26/world/americas/in-guatemala-people-living-off-forests-are-tasked-with-protecting-them.html”>community ownership</a> might help keep the rainforest safe.

caption Forest damaged by deforestation and prolonged droughts in eastern Guatemala. source Marvin Recinos / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 44.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 32.7%

17. Myanmar had the third highest annual rate of forest reduction, behind Indonesia and Brazil, according to a <a href=”https://www.mmtimes.com/national-news/16436-myanmar-third-worst-for-deforestation-rate-says-un.html”>2015 report</a>. Crops like rubber and oil palm are driving deforestation.

caption A logging camp near Mandalay, Myanmar. source Chau Doan / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 51.1%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 37.8%

16. Commodity-driven deforestation is the primary cause for forest loss in Cambodia, which has one of the highest rates in the world. It has been <a href=”https://www.iufro.org/science/gfep/illegal-timber-trade-rapid-response/report/”>estimated</a> that 90% of the country’s timber is illegally sourced.

caption A logging camp by the Lower Sesan II Dam, a hydroelectronic dam under development in northeastern Cambodia. source Sion Ang / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 73.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 52.9%

15. Paraguay lost nearly 30% of its forest in 30 years, in part due to the expansion of cattle farms. Satellite images <a href=”https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/92078/deforestation-in-paraguay”>taken by NASA</a> show an area the size of New York state converted to farmland in the Gran Chaco forest.

caption Dry marsh in Paraguay’s Gran Chaco region, where cattle ranching and soy have led to deforestation. source Thomas Vinke / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 53.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 37.7%

14. Unlike large farms in the tropics, forest loss in Chad is <a href=”https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3720032/”>driven</a> by agricultural expansion by smallholders.

caption Sheep herders travel near N’Djamena, Chad’s capital city on the Chari River. source mbrand85 / Shutterstock

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 5.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 3.9%

13. Timor-Leste’s forests are under pressure from agriculture, including slash-and-burn farming. Precious woods like teak have <a href=”https://www.thegef.org/news/conserving-timor-leste%E2%80%99s-rich-forest-land”>nearly</a> been eliminated.

caption Evidence of deforestation in a jungle in Timor-Leste. source cjmac / Shutterstock

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 65%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 45.4%

12. Tree-felling by locals is the top source of deforestation in regions of Mali, where unpredictable weather has worsened crop yields in recent years.

caption Bamako, Mali’s capital, is estimated to be the fastest growing city in Africa. source dutourdumonde / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 5.5%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 3.8%

11. El Salvador’s civil war impacted its natural landscape through the 1980s and early 1990s, but in recent years, the country has made a <a href=”https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2019/06/11/el-salvador-legislative-assembly-declares-forests-are-living-entities/”>commitment</a> to restoring its natural landscapes.

caption Woods affected by southern pine beetle — another hazard to the country’s forests, brought on by drought — in Perquin, El Salvador. source Marvin Recinos / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 18.2%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 12.6%

10. Nicaragua has lost nearly a third of its tree cover since 1990, due to a combination of ranching and agriculture, population growth, and drug trafficking.

caption Farmland in the mountains in Nicaragua. source dimarik / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 37.5%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 25.9%

9. Zimbabwe, which has lost 38% of its forests since 1990, <a href=”http://www.ipsnews.net/2015/02/zimbabwes-famed-forests-could-soon-be-desert/”>owes</a> to much of its deforestation to tobacco growing, as well fuel for cooking and eating.

caption Crops grow in Zimbabwe’s Chimanimani National Park. source DEA / G. SIOEN / Contributor / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 57.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 35.5%

8. Satellite imagery has <a href=”https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/with-widespread-deforestation-north-korea-faces-an-environmental-crisis/”>shown</a> widespread deforestation in North Korea, where forests are being burned for fuel and cleared for farmland.

caption A propaganda sign near Rimyonsu waterfalls in North Korea. source Eric Lafforgue / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 68.1%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 40.7%

7. Hardly any of Niger’s land is covered in trees, but its forests have borne the burden of <a href=”https://www.mnn.com/earth-matters/wilderness-resources/photos/7-striking-examples-of-deforestation-from-nasa/7-striking-examples-of-deforestation-from-nasa-0″>population growth and agricultural demand</a>.

caption A cut tree in the so-called “green belt,” outside the city of Niamey. source Boureima Hama / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 1.5%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 0.9%

6. Deforestation is a <a href=”https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/05/18/pakistans-plan-for-tackling-deforestation-a-billion-trees/?utm_term=.7d727d4816f0″>cause</a> for deadly landslides in Pakistan — the most heavily deforested nation in Asia. The country <a href=”https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/pakistan-plans-plant-10-billion-trees-fight-climate-change-n897216″>aims</a> to plant 10 billion trees to help fight climate change.

caption In northwestern Pakistan, hundreds of millions of trees have been planted to fight deforestation. source Farooq Naeem / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 3.3%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 1.9%

5. Drug trafficking has become a <a href=”https://www.reuters.com/article/us-forests-drugtrafficking-centralameric/narco-deforestation-may-boost-disaster-risks-in-central-america-idUSKBN1JG07S”>major cause</a> of deforestation in Central America, leaving Honduras especially vulnerable to flooding.

caption Rio Platano biosphere reserve in Honduras is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but squatters have deforested large swaths of land. source Orlando Sierra / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 72.7%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 40%

4. Only 0.2% of Mauritania’s land is forested — a 50% decrease since 1990. Prolonged drought and overgrazing have <a href=”https://earth.esa.int/web/guest/featured-image/-/article/world-day-to-combat-desertification-and-drought”>contributed</a> to the Sahara’s expansion in the country.

caption Mauritania is losing trees to desert as the Sahara grows. source Homo Cosmicos / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 0.4%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 0.2%

3. Uganda has lost forest so rapidly that the National Environment Management Authority has <a href=”https://www.theguardian.com/society/katineblog/2009/jun/25/uganda-deforestation”>warned</a> that no forests will be left in several decades. Between 1990 and 2016, the country lost 60% of its tree cover.

caption The edge of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, the largest prehistoric forest in Uganda. source Prill / Shutterstock

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 23.8%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 9.7%

2. Logging, infrastructure, and agriculture have depleted nearly two-thirds of Nigeria’s forests in the last three decades — but for many people, it’s a source of income and necessary for everyday life.

caption Trees are felled at a logging camp in Nigeria. source UniversalImagesGroup / Getty Images

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 18.9%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 7.2%

1. Togo has not lost 75% of its tree cover since 1990, but it’s also losing forest the <a href=”http://www.itto.int/direct/topics/topics_pdf_download/topics_id=2642&no=4&disp=inline”>fastest</a>. Rapid population growth and expanding agriculture are to blame.

caption The view from Togo’s Nok Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. source TellyVision / Shutterstock

Percent of land that was forest in 1990: 12.6%

Percent of land that was forest in 2016: 3%