High school seniors go viral after replicating famous pop culture moments for their school photo IDs

- Courtesy of Dillon Sharp/Paramount Pictures
- Seniors of North Farmington High in Michigan are known to take hilarious student ID photos – and this year they are back with another round of entertaining pop culture-inspired pictures.
- Characters ranged from Disney and Pixar to “Mean Girls,” “The Office,” and the year’s hottest memes.
- Here are our favorite student IDs from this year’s crop of seniors, which are spreading like wildfire across the internet.
Most seniors in high school take part in classic school traditions like senior skip day or hilarious senior pranks. However, for students at North Farmington High in Michigan, Halloween comes early on picture day, and the internet couldn’t be more obsessed.
For the past several years, seniors at the high school have completely revolutionized the picture day game – hello, who ever liked their photo? – by referencing pop culture icons, memes, and more for their school IDs.
All the hilarious – and even scarily accurate – costumes were shared on Twitter via the #NFID20 hashtag, and you’re not going to want to miss any of them.
Here are a couple of our favorite IDs from the North Farmington High senior class.
This “Parks and Recreation” reference is scarily good – he even got the pose down perfectly.
Burt Macklin, FBI #NFID20 @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/nO03M42iPu
— Luke Müller (@Mekul1018) September 12, 2019
As was this hilarious ID inspired by Jim from “The Office.”
“Identity theft is not a joke Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!”#NFID20 pic.twitter.com/DLLIS8MhKP
— Jordan (@JordanPaholak) September 12, 2019
We loved this commitment to embodying the essence that is Mr. Krabs…
Ahoy There! Krusty Krab! How can I help yah! #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/3oznKFNWFE
— JM (@MeAmJohn) September 12, 2019
…and this adorable “Up” costume.
“Good afternoon, My name is Russell and I am a wilderness explorer in tribe 54” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/uk8a2HBqEK
— Jon Brunette (@jbjon9951) September 12, 2019
In fact, dressing up as Disney or Pixar characters seemed to be a running theme among the seniors.
“ do you know what tuna is ??? ITS FISH ! i can’t give pudge FiSh ID BE AN ABOMINATION!!!” @Disney #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/7bzvWIMnwq
— valentino. (@tinoladypink) September 12, 2019
There’s a snake in my boot @toystory #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/mluF7pMLlC
— Miles Warner (@MilesWarner15) September 12, 2019
#NFID20 “TinkerBell would nearly die everytime she didn’t get enough attention.” Either that or my Senioritis pic.twitter.com/NEKrGAgBDP
— lauren lucgjonaj (@LucgjonajLauren) September 12, 2019
Kitty! #NFID20 @Pixar pic.twitter.com/eNbnUhJvCR
— Abby Derocher (@abby_derocher) September 12, 2019
As well as the cast of a fan-favorite movie among the teens of today – and of years past – “Mean Girls.”
“That’s so fetch!” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/MVVmRHDmus
— Caitlin Leib (@Caitlinleib26) September 12, 2019
“get in loser we’re going shopping” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/LvG2Ieujot
— jordan (@jordanhammaren) September 12, 2019
Even teachers embraced the fun tradition.
@RealMrClean @ProcterGamble #NFID20 Even teachers get in the act! pic.twitter.com/POkMNYdDln
— NF Girls BB (@NFGirlsBB) September 12, 2019
By far, the most hilarious school IDs were inspired by the treasure trove of internet memes that have gone viral over the past year.
“So I crashed in my backseat for a couple hours- and I oop” @JasminesMaster #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/z42XAqHA3P
— Maya Kelly (@Kelly52Maya) September 12, 2019
Didn’t they tell you I was a savage ? #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/MOXjNsxiJJ
— Arris Jay (@daonlydoll) September 12, 2019
Me looking for the motivation to graduate #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/nwsMvUH0dL
— Morgan Broughton (@MorganBroughto4) September 12, 2019
me calling the attendance office to call myself out #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/0jt4SYq90g
— ALMA???? (@almaaa_9) September 12, 2019
The insanely creative class of 2020 certainly raised the bar for next year’s round of seniors – perhaps they should all start prepping their costumes now.
