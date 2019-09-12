High school seniors go viral after replicating famous pop culture moments for their school photo IDs

caption North Farmington High senior Dillon Sharp replicated this iconic Ferris Bueller look for his school ID. source Courtesy of Dillon Sharp/Paramount Pictures

Seniors of North Farmington High in Michigan are known to take hilarious student ID photos – and this year they are back with another round of entertaining pop culture-inspired pictures.

Characters ranged from Disney and Pixar to “Mean Girls,” “The Office,” and the year’s hottest memes.

Here are our favorite student IDs from this year’s crop of seniors, which are spreading like wildfire across the internet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most seniors in high school take part in classic school traditions like senior skip day or hilarious senior pranks. However, for students at North Farmington High in Michigan, Halloween comes early on picture day, and the internet couldn’t be more obsessed.

Read more: High school seniors recreated iconic memes in their school ID photos – and it’s the best thing you’ll see today

For the past several years, seniors at the high school have completely revolutionized the picture day game – hello, who ever liked their photo? – by referencing pop culture icons, memes, and more for their school IDs.

All the hilarious – and even scarily accurate – costumes were shared on Twitter via the #NFID20 hashtag, and you’re not going to want to miss any of them.

Here are a couple of our favorite IDs from the North Farmington High senior class.

This “Parks and Recreation” reference is scarily good – he even got the pose down perfectly.

As was this hilarious ID inspired by Jim from “The Office.”

“Identity theft is not a joke Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!”#NFID20 pic.twitter.com/DLLIS8MhKP — Jordan (@JordanPaholak) September 12, 2019

We loved this commitment to embodying the essence that is Mr. Krabs…

…and this adorable “Up” costume.

“Good afternoon, My name is Russell and I am a wilderness explorer in tribe 54” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/uk8a2HBqEK — Jon Brunette (@jbjon9951) September 12, 2019

In fact, dressing up as Disney or Pixar characters seemed to be a running theme among the seniors.

“ do you know what tuna is ??? ITS FISH ! i can’t give pudge FiSh ID BE AN ABOMINATION!!!” @Disney #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/7bzvWIMnwq — valentino. (@tinoladypink) September 12, 2019

#NFID20 “TinkerBell would nearly die everytime she didn’t get enough attention.” Either that or my Senioritis pic.twitter.com/NEKrGAgBDP — lauren lucgjonaj (@LucgjonajLauren) September 12, 2019

As well as the cast of a fan-favorite movie among the teens of today – and of years past – “Mean Girls.”

Even teachers embraced the fun tradition.

By far, the most hilarious school IDs were inspired by the treasure trove of internet memes that have gone viral over the past year.

“So I crashed in my backseat for a couple hours- and I oop” @JasminesMaster #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/z42XAqHA3P — Maya Kelly (@Kelly52Maya) September 12, 2019

Didn’t they tell you I was a savage ? #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/MOXjNsxiJJ — Arris Jay (@daonlydoll) September 12, 2019

Me looking for the motivation to graduate #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/nwsMvUH0dL — Morgan Broughton (@MorganBroughto4) September 12, 2019

me calling the attendance office to call myself out #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/0jt4SYq90g — ALMA???? (@almaaa_9) September 12, 2019

The insanely creative class of 2020 certainly raised the bar for next year’s round of seniors – perhaps they should all start prepping their costumes now.