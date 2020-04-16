These hotels in Singapore are offering rooms to healthcare workers at less than half price – here’s how to book

Under Expedia’s Singapore Healthcare Heroes programme, healthcare workers can book rooms at 14 hotels in Singapore at heavily discounted rates. At press time, rooms for healthcare workers at Populous Hotel @ Bugis were listed at S$51, down from the original S$127. Populous Hotel @ Bugis

Healthcare workers tirelessly battling the coronavirus outbreak may be able to get some respite amidst the chaos, thanks to a new initiative that allows them to book hotel rooms at less than half the usual price.

Called the Singapore Healthcare Heroes programme, the scheme was introduced by travel firm Expedia Group to give healthcare workers more options if they wish to rest and recuperate or distance themselves from their families and households.

Run on Expedia.com and Hotels.com, the programme allows healthcare workers to book rooms at heavily discounted rates for stays with check-in dates up to and including May 31.

These workers will need to provide valid proof of employment with photo identification and the booking confirmation at the time of check-in, Expedia said.

Dedicated arrangements have been made for these healthcare professionals to allow for safe social distancing and minimised contact with other hotel guests, it added.

Hotel facilities such as swimming pools and gyms are out of bounds in this period, according to Government-implemented rules and regulations.

A total of 14 properties have joined the programme so far. They are:

Bliss Hotel Singapore Champion Hotel Champion Hotel City Hotel Bencoolen @ Bencoolen Street Hotel Clover 5 Hong Kong Street Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road Louis Kienne Serviced Residences Marrison Desker @ Little India Marrison Hotel Nostalgia Hotel Park Avenue Robertson Park Avenue Rochester Populous @ Bugis The Sultan

All healthcare professionals who are employees of hospitals, clinics, home care facilities, emergency medical services and ambulance services, as well as the Ministry of Health, are eligible for the special rates.

If you’re a healthcare worker, here’s how to book a room under the Singapore Healthcare Heroes programme.

Step 1: Go to Expedia.com or Hotels.com

caption source Screengrab

Step 2: Search for one of the 14 participating hotels. The latest applicable check-in date at the moment is May 31, 2020.

caption source Screengrab

Step 3: Click on the Singapore Healthcare Heroes rate listed to select it.

You will need a credit card to make the booking, although payment will only be collected upon check-in.

A confirmation will then be provided to your specified email account.

Make sure to bring along your proof of employment with photo identification, as well as the booking confirmation at the time of check-in.

caption This room at Park Avenue Rochester, which has a four-star rating on Expedia, was listed at S$68 when Business Insider tried out the search. This is around 58% off the usual S$162 price. source Screengrab

Free membership upgrades at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Meanwhile, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also giving out free Gold membership upgrades on its award-winning loyalty program to all “essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19”.

Eligible individuals include healthcare workers, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, grocery associates and hotel staff.

The group runs Days Hotel at Zhongshan Park and Ramada at Zhongshan Park in Singapore. According to its website, Gold membership entitles members to various perks such as late checkout and early check-in.

Read also: