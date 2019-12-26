These photos of Singaporeans stopping in their tracks to watch the solar eclipse look like scenes from an apocalyptic movie

Singaporeans were anxious to catch the phenomenon, known as the “ring of fire”, since it will next appear only in 2063. The Straits Times, @geninepoppyloo

The entire Singapore seemed to come to a standstill on Thursday (Dec 26) afternoon as pedestrians and office workers stopped what they were doing to look up and admire an ultra-rare solar eclipse in the Singapore sky.

The phenomenon, known as the “ring of fire”, is set to appear again over the Lion City only in 2063.

If you were out on the streets (especially in and around the city centre) at around 1.24pm on Boxing Day, you would’ve witnessed scenes that seemed straight out of an apocalyptic movie.

Photos shared by various readers show large numbers of people looking very much like zombies in movies, gathering together on busy streets and cross junctions, all with their heads tilted towards the sun.

Here are some of the best photos we’ve seen of those crowds:

The “ring of fire” is so named because all that’s left during the 1- to 2-minute eclipse is a ring of light shining among the clouds.

caption The “ring of fire” seen from Harbourfront Tower. source The Straits Times

Of course, many Singaporeans didn’t want to miss out on this rare event – an annular eclipse – which last happened in 1998.

caption The lunch crowd at Raffles Place all doing the same thing at 1:24pm on Dec 26, 2019. source Courtesy of Paul Lim

Here’s another photo of the eclipse-watching crowd at Raffles Place today.

caption source Courtesy of Paul Lim

Not too far away, at Bugis Junction, crowds gathered by the side of the road to look up at the sky.

caption source Business Insider reader

Here’s a scarier close-up look at that crowd.

caption *Plays apocalyptic song in background* source Business Insider reader

A major junction outside Fortune Centre also became a hot spot for eclipse-watchers hoping to photograph the phenomenon.

caption source Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo

People of all ages were drawn to the event.

caption source Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo

If we didn’t know better, we’d think this was a scene from a superhero movie where a villain was flying in from outer space.

caption source Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo

Thank heavens it’s just a really beautiful eclipse.

caption source Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo

This man at VivoCity went all out, lying down on the ground just to catch a view of the eclipse through a solar film.

caption source The Straits Times

Harbourfront Tower reportedly had some of the best views of the eclipse as it sits in the southern part of the island nation.

caption source The Straits Times

While there were no alien creatures emerging from the sky, Singapore’s office workers were definitely entertained by the phenomenon.

caption Best part is that no one had to pay a cent to watch the “show”. source The Straits Times

