These photos of Singaporeans stopping in their tracks to watch the solar eclipse look like scenes from an apocalyptic movie

- The Straits Times, @geninepoppyloo
The entire Singapore seemed to come to a standstill on Thursday (Dec 26) afternoon as pedestrians and office workers stopped what they were doing to look up and admire an ultra-rare solar eclipse in the Singapore sky.
The phenomenon, known as the “ring of fire”, is set to appear again over the Lion City only in 2063.
If you were out on the streets (especially in and around the city centre) at around 1.24pm on Boxing Day, you would’ve witnessed scenes that seemed straight out of an apocalyptic movie.
Photos shared by various readers show large numbers of people looking very much like zombies in movies, gathering together on busy streets and cross junctions, all with their heads tilted towards the sun.
Here are some of the best photos we’ve seen of those crowds:
The “ring of fire” is so named because all that’s left during the 1- to 2-minute eclipse is a ring of light shining among the clouds.
- source
- The Straits Times
Of course, many Singaporeans didn’t want to miss out on this rare event – an annular eclipse – which last happened in 1998.
- source
- Courtesy of Paul Lim
Here’s another photo of the eclipse-watching crowd at Raffles Place today.
- source
- Courtesy of Paul Lim
Not too far away, at Bugis Junction, crowds gathered by the side of the road to look up at the sky.
- source
- Business Insider reader
Here’s a scarier close-up look at that crowd.
- source
- Business Insider reader
A major junction outside Fortune Centre also became a hot spot for eclipse-watchers hoping to photograph the phenomenon.
- source
- Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo
People of all ages were drawn to the event.
- source
- Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo
If we didn’t know better, we’d think this was a scene from a superhero movie where a villain was flying in from outer space.
- source
- Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo
Thank heavens it’s just a really beautiful eclipse.
- source
- Courtesy of @geninepoppyloo
This man at VivoCity went all out, lying down on the ground just to catch a view of the eclipse through a solar film.
- source
- The Straits Times
Harbourfront Tower reportedly had some of the best views of the eclipse as it sits in the southern part of the island nation.
- source
- The Straits Times
While there were no alien creatures emerging from the sky, Singapore’s office workers were definitely entertained by the phenomenon.
- source
- The Straits Times
