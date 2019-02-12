These three ERP gantries will now be free to pass through at morning peak hour

The gantries include one at Upper Bukit Timah Road and two at MCE westbound before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive. The Straits Times

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Jan 12) that it is removing the ERP charges from three gantries from Feb 18 onwards.

The gantry at Upper Bukit Timah Road will no longer charge ERP rates.

The two gantries at MCE westbound before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive will not charge any ERP prices from 7.30am to 8am.

Previously, the ERP prices for these three gantries was S$1.

The LTA said it will review the ERP rates again in May.