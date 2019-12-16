‘They’re just so happy’: HubSpot’s insane work perks are attracting Singaporeans who end up among the best staff worldwide, founder says

HubSpot founder Dharmesh Shah said there were doubts about the effectiveness of slapping an American office culture onto an Asian workforce. But in the end, the perks stayed. HubSpot

At HubSpot, a marketing software maker recently named among Singapore’s top 10 workplaces, its 150-odd employees get crazy perks like an unlimited book allowance, unlimited leave, and permission to work remotely 365 days a year.

Other jaw-dropping benefits include an egg freezing programme for female employees, US$5,000 (S$6,800) a year for professional self-improvement classes, and a four-day “mini MBA” in Cambridge taught by Harvard Business School professors.

It’s easy to understand the appeal of the millennial-friendly US company, whose perks are often compared to Google’s. But in fact, its Singapore employees could have almost missed out.

That’s because initially, the tech firm was unsure whether or not it should import its company culture – benefits and all – wholesale into Singapore when it first expanded into Asia, founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah told Business Insider at the company’s annual Grow conference in Marina Bay Sands on Nov 4.

“We’ve had our culture code for a long time, and its been super successful in the US, but one of the decisions we had to make when going into Singapore and expanding globally was: how much of this is relevant, or even right, in the new markets we’re going into? How much of this do we have to tweak?” he said.

Shah said there were doubts about the effectiveness of slapping an American office culture onto an Asian workforce. But in the end, the perks stayed.

“We made the decision to say: Ok, our values are not for everyone, but it’s worked for us. And as we go into new markets, we’re going to try and hold on to those values, because we think there’s going to be a pocket of people that will resonate with them – and that’s enough for us. We’re not looking to hire 10 per cent of the population,” he joked.

HubSpot has few rules, one of which is “use good judgement”. This means employees can do anything they want – even follow a celebrity on tour for a year – as long as they exercise sensibility.

Shah admitted that this rule was “one of the scariest things” to implement in the company, and one of the practices its board opposed the most.

“Staff and investors said that wouldn’t scale (on an international level), but it has absolutely worked – even as a publicly-traded company,” he added.

The founder said HubSpot’s culture helped it stand out in Singapore’s job market, and score “energising and positive” staff that ranked among its best talent worldwide.

“We’re still early in the Singapore market, but we’ve seen exceptional growth. The people here in the Singapore office – I’m biased – are some the best people we have at HubSpot. Candidly, they just are,” he said.

“When folks in Singapore join HubSpot, they’ve heard good things about us and they’ve read the culture code,” he said. “Then when they actually experience it, they’re just so happy.”

“They’re like: ‘Oh, this is awesome, it’s the best thing that ever happened in my life. This is the company that I knew existed out there,'” he added. “They’re just so happy to have found that company.”

According to HubSpot Singapore head Shahid Nizami, the perks system works as well in Singapore as it does in the US because staff do not abuse it.

“The people we hire tend to feel a sense of accountability and pride, and as a result, enjoy the perks rather than abuse them,” he said. “We’re going to treat them like adults and expect that they’re going to do the right thing. If you trust people, they’ll reward your trust.”

When asked for statistics around employee uptake rates for unlimited leave and remote working options, HubSpot Singapore said it did not track these figures.

Nizami, however, cautioned that while the arrangement had paid off “fantastically” for HubSpot Singapore, it might not work for other companies here.

He added that most local companies – which tended to be SMEs – had neglected developing their culture in favour of focusing on short-term revenue or budgets.

Since more locals were now paying attention to company culture in addition to salary, this could result in local firms struggling to attract top talent in the long-term, he added.

