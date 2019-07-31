caption The author, Natalia Lusinski, has been living in traveling in Europe since early 2017. source Natalia Lusinski

There are several items in Europe that are much cheaper than they are in the United States.

I’m an American who’s been living and traveling through Europe since January 2017, and I’ve noticed several big price differences between European and American products.

Groceries, housing, and even Uber rides are cheaper in Europe, as well as several other things.

I’ve been living abroad since January 2017, and my friends back in the United States constantly ask how I can afford it.

Simple: It’s cheaper to live abroad than in the US if you’re doing things right.

As a digital nomad who works as a remote journalist throughout Europe, I tend to change countries every one to three months. I’ll be living near the aqua blue Adriatic Sea in Dubrovnik, Croatia, one moment and riding picturesque Lisbon trams to my coworking space the next.

Not everything is cheaper overseas, of course. I’ve had to pay $8 for a travel-sized bottle of hand sanitizer in Switzerland versus the $0.99 I could have paid at Target, and doing a load of laundry in Madrid costs $7 (and $7 more to dry).

But the fact remains that several products are much cheaper in Europe than their equivalent in America.

Here are nine items I’ve personally found to be less expensive abroad than in the US.

Coffee

Whether I’m in Lisbon and order an espresso for under $1, or an Americano for just over $1, many European café prices seem far less to me than grabbing the equivalent at an American coffee shop.

I’ve also noticed that if you go to an American chain overseas, it’s more expensive and closer to US prices, so I tend to avoid them.

Eating out

For breakfast in Sarajevo and Zagreb, I’d grab a burek (a pastry made from flaky dough filled with meat or cheese) from a bakery for about $1 and it would fill me up for hours.

Since they’re very popular among locals, they’re usually piping hot, coming straight out of the oven.

When you compare the cost with a pastry from an American bakery or coffee chain – which doesn’t necessarily come right out of the oven either – Europe wins.

Restaurant meals, too, are often less expensive in Europe, particularly the eastern countries. For instance, in Krakow, there’s a 24-hour pierogi restaurant, Przypiecek, where you can get 10 pierogi for around $4. And for lunch in Madrid, you can get a four-course meal for approximately $11.

Groceries

Overall, buying groceries abroad seems cheaper abroad – though this may vary depending on what you purchase. Some weeks, I spend about $20 on groceries, while other weeks, I spend more.

For instance, in Warsaw, I’d spend $1 for a loaf of bread from the bakery, $1 for a multi-pack of butter, and $1 or $2 for a pack of cheese with 10 slices.

Farmers’ markets also seem to cost less overseas and many people barter with the vendors to get even lower prices, such as a bag of oranges for $2 in Split, Croatia.

Alcohol

Although I don’t drink often, I have noticed how inexpensive alcohol is abroad. For instance, at a trendy bar in Madrid, a glass of wine is easily under $3 – and not at happy hour.

Tinto de verano – made from red wine and a soft drink – is also a popular drink in Spain and can be bought by the glass, under $3, or pitcher, under $7. Of course, this varies depending on the restaurant, too.

Or, you can buy a 1.5-liter bottle of it at a local grocery store for about $1.50.

Rideshares

Although there are various rideshare apps available abroad, I tend to use Uber, which is far less expensive than it is in the US. In Croatia, for instance, it seems as though all my 10-minute rides, a few miles apiece, would cost around $2.

There’s also a long-distance rideshare option, BlaBlaCar, that’s available in several European countries. For instance, if you want to get from Madrid to Barcelona, about 373 miles, it’s about $33 for the seven-hour journey.

Similarly, if you want to compare prices of various modes of transportation, Rome2rio will do it for you. Just type in where you’d like to go and it’ll show you the cost of getting there by plane, train, bus, ferry, or car.

Housing

My last apartment in LA was $1,100 per month – which was on the “cheap” side – with two roommates and without utilities.

Abroad, particularly in Eastern Europe, my monthly rent is a lot less. In Bucharest, for example, I rented a studio apartment in the heart of the city for $650 a month. Plus, in many parts of the region it’s possible to negotiate housing costs – like by having one Airbnb host price-match another listing or by offering to pay landlords in cash.

Of course, hostels are even less expensive: In Madrid, some are as low as $12 a night, while in Krakow, they’re as low as $6 a night.

Phone plans

When I left America, I got rid of my American phone number. Now, I get a fresh SIM card whenever I arrive in a new country. Most have 5 to 10 GB of data included for an average of $10 to 15 per month in countries such as Croatia and Spain.

To make international calls, I use Skype, which costs $2.99 per month – or Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, which are free.

Medical care

Unfortunately, you can’t live abroad without having to go to the doctor or hospital at some point.

In Zagreb, Croatia, I thought I cut a finger off when slicing frozen butter – and the ER visit, complete with stitches, cost me around $40.

Conversely, the cost of an ER visit in America can cost as high as $20,000 for patients without insurance, according to The Balance.

Flights

There’s no place like Europe to find a cheap last-minute flight and Skyscanner is my go-to – although Wizz Air and Ryanair are great resources, too.

For instance, I recently decided to escape the extreme heat of Madrid – 100+ degrees – and fly to Berlin. With five days’ notice, I found a nonstop one-way flight on Iberia, through Skyscanner, for $49.

Plus, when booking a bit more in advance, Ryanair often has $10 sales within Europe, which no American airline can beat.