10 things you probably didn’t know about the Grammys

caption The Grammy award weighs about five pounds. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are set to air live this month on CBS.

The famous gramophone Grammy award could have been named the “Eddie” award.

Multiple former presidents have won Grammy awards.

In what’s been called music’s biggest night, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards is set to air live from Los Angeles’s Staples Center this Sunday on CBS.

The nominees up for the coveted gold gramophone are a mix of brand-new additions and recognizable names, so it’s sure to be an unforgettable evening for anyone who takes the stage to accept their award.

As you wait to see if you’ll be celebrating with your favorite artists, here are some things you might not know about the Grammys.

The Grammys had their first live telecast in 1971.

caption Paul and Lina McCartney at the 1971 Grammy Awards. source Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

The first annual Grammy awards were in 1959, but according to the official Grammy website, televisions across America didn’t welcome a live broadcast until the 13th award ceremony in 1971.

Stevie Wonder has so many Grammy nominations and wins that he was once honored with a television special.

The “Superstition” singer has 25 Grammys wins and 74 nominations.

The “Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute” featured legendary performances from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and the honoree himself.

Christopher Cross is the only artist to win all the “General Four” categories in the same year.

He only won Grammys during the 23rd annual celebration of the awards, but Cross now holds a 37-year-old record. The “Arthur’s Theme” singer took home five awards that evening, completely sweeping the top categories. Cross won for the album, record, and song of the year for “Sailing” and he also won for best new artist.

The person with the most Grammy nominations without wins is a Norwegian sound engineer.

caption Lindberg has been nominated for 26 Grammy awards. source John Shearer/WireImage

Although many beloved performers have had dozens of prestigious nominations without tasting victory, with 26 prestigious nominations to his name, Norwegian sound engineer Morten Lindberg has the most nominations though he has yet to win a Grammy award.

Barack Obama has two Grammys to his name.

caption Obama is not the only former president with multiple Grammys. source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama won a Grammy when he was just a Senator from Illinois in 2005. He won again in 2008 when he was a presidential candidate. Obama won for best-spoken word album in both years for “Dreams From My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” respectively.

Other former presidents, including Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, have multiple Grammys, too.

The famous Grammy statue weighs about five pounds.

caption The statue is made using three molds. source GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty

According to The New York Times, the five-pound statue is made of a substance called “grammium.” It is a combination of trademarked zinc and aluminum metal alloy. Parts of the statue are also plated with 24-karat gold.

Before adopting its modern-day name, the Grammy award was almost called the “Eddie” award.

caption Thomas Edison is generally not considered to be the sole creator of the Gramophone. source Wikimedia

Paul Weston, a Columbia Record executive and one of the founders of the Academy behind the Grammy Awards, told The Desert newspaper in 1957 that one of the names being considered for the award was “Eddie,” after Thomas Edison, who he called the “father of the Gramophone.”

The number of entries the Grammy selection committee receives each year could fill a stadium.

caption The number of submissions isn’t even close to the actual amount of individuals producing music. source Getty Images

From time frame to commercial release, there are several qualification musicians must pass in order to be even considered for a Grammy nomination.

According to Vox, the pool of voters, which are made up of vocalists to songwriters, engineers, and producers, receive upwards of 20,000 submissions each year.

Elvis Presley never took home a gramophone in a top category.

Nominated 14 times, the only two Grammys the famed “Jailhouse Rock” singer ever won in career were for best inspiration performance.

He also won the Bing Crosby Award in 1971, which was later changed to what the ceremony calls today the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Technically, this brings Presley’s Grammy wins up to three.

The Flaming Lips has the distinction of having a Grammy for the longest-titled album.

caption Flaming Lips have won multiple Grammys. source Evan Agostini/Getty

In 2006, the Oklahoma City band won a Grammy for best rock instrumental performance for the track, “The Wizard Turns On … The Giant Silver Flashlight And Puts On His Werewolf Moccasins.”

Although not exactly an honor The Academy recognizes, having the longest Grammy song title win to date is certainly a unique feat.

