caption Many households switched to single-cup brewing systems. source Vince Bucci / Getty Images

The decade is coming to a close and the world has changed a lot since 2010.

Items that were once commonplace in most homes, such as Blu-Ray players and selfie sticks, have been replaced by new inventions.

From Keurig machines to Wii consoles, here are 14 things everyone had in their homes in the 2010s.

The 2010s were a time of massive innovation, and many items that were popular during the decade have gone out of style.

Keurig machines, iPads, and Wii consoles were common sights in most American homes throughout the decade.

Take a look at 14 items everyone had in their homes in the 2010s.

Most people had desktop computers at the beginning of the decade.

caption Desktop computers used to be more popular. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Today, laptops are a more common option when it comes to someone’s main computer. However, at the beginning of the decade, many families still had a desktop that everyone could use.

Snuggies were all the rage in the early 2010s.

caption Snuggies became popular in 2008. source Reuters/ Jessica Rinaldi

The Snuggie first became popular in 2008, and by the end of 2010, the company had sold 25 million blankets, according to The New York Times.

As the number of styles available increased and sales continued to grow, it became more and more common to find the product in people’s homes in place of blankets throughout the early years of the decade.

Wii consoles were everywhere at the start of the decade.

caption Boxes of Wii consoles. source Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

The Nintendo Wii was released in 2006 to much fanfare, and the accompanying Wii Fit came out in 2008, making it one of the most popular gaming consoles at the beginning of the 2010s.

But the original Wii was discontinued in 2013 according to Neowin, and Nintendo’s successor, the Wii U, was a disappointment to consumers.

Selfie sticks became popular halfway through the decade.

caption A couple poses with a selfie stick. source Natalia Deriabina/Shutterstock

Selfie sticks gained momentum as smartphone cameras improved, and Time even named them one of the best inventions of 2014.

Kids loved Silly Bandz at the start of the decade.

caption Silly Bandz were popular in the early part of the decade. source Silly Bandz/Amazon

The colorful bracelets were popular among kids, used both as jewelry and trading items.

In 2010, they were sold in 30,000 stores across 15 countries.

Apple’s iPad revolutionized tablets when it came out in 2010.

caption The iPad was released in 2010. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The iPad was released in 2010, and it quickly became the most popular tablet on the market due to its brand recognition and touch screen capabilities.

Many students, kids, parents, and seniors went on to adopt the iPad, using it for work or to play games.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” became one of the most popular books of the decade.

caption “Fifty Shades of Grey” was released in 2011. source WILL OLIVER/AFP/GettyImages

The erotic novel by E.L. James, published in 2011, was a global sensation.

It was the first novel written for adults to reach 1 million copies sold in paperback, according to The Guardian.

Many homes featured decor inscribed with “Live, Laugh, Love.”

caption “Live, Laugh, Love” decor was common in the 2010s. source Sweet Print Designs/Etsy

Places like Etsy and Wayfair sell mugs, signs, and more home decor items covered with the phrase, “Live, Laugh, Love.”

The motivational slogan reportedly reached its peak in 2012.

The Amazon Echo opened the door for smart devices in the home.

caption Amazon Echos brought voice technology to the forefront. source Amazon

The first Amazon Echo was released in 2014 and was marketed as a speaker.

The voice-enabled assistant has evolved since then to include hundreds of features, and it has become a household staple as a result of its many capabilities, with competing companies releasing similar products.

Most Americans had a Facebook account by the end of the 2010s.

caption Facebook reached its peak in the 2010s. source Shutterstock/Chonlachai

Mark Zuckerberg invented Facebook in 2004, but the social platform hit its stride in the 2010s.

By the time Facebook turned 10 in 2014, it had over 1.23 billion monthly visitors.

Single-serve coffee makers like the Keurig started popping up in people’s homes during the decade.

caption Keurig machines were popular in the 2010s. source INSIDER / Ciara Appelbaum

Keurigs and other single-serve coffee machines became popular in the 2010s.

In 2010, Keurig sold more than $330 million worth of brewers and over $800 million worth of K-Cups.

Hoverboards were a brief but massive fad in the middle of the decade.

Hoverboards became the latest form of novelty transportation in 2015, but the invention lost traction following safety concerns in 2016.

Fidget spinners were one of the top toys of 2017.

caption Fidget spinners were popular in 2017. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fidget spinners became mainstream in 2017 when two teenagers began mass producing them.

Almost 19 million units were sold in the first half of 2017 alone, according to Forbes.

Netflix spearheaded the streaming movement.

caption Netflix’s streaming platform made it a worldwide phenomenon. source sitthiphong/Shutterstock

Streaming became available on Netflix in 2007, according to a company timeline, changing the way people consume media at home.

Close to 150 million people are subscribed to the platform as of 2019, as reported by Statista.