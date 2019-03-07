14 things every Girl Scout will remember

caption Everyone remembers selling Girl Scout cookies. source Walter McBride/Contributor/Getty Images

Being a Girl Scout provided you memories that can last a lifetime.

Cookie sales aren’t only enjoyable for those buying them. The sellers get a few perks, too.

The Girl Scout Promise has probably helped shape you into the woman you are now.

Growing up, one of the things I always asked my mom for (but never got) was to be a Girl Scout. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what Girl Scouts did, but the ones I knew got out of class early, talked about hanging out with their troop leader, and always made really cool things to take home to their families. Even as time went by and I got a little older, I still don’t think I quite knew what being a Girl Scout consisted of.

That was until I became a Girl Scout …when I was in college.

Though it was probably 15 years after I initially expressed interest in wanting to be apart of the organization, one thing that I realized when I started volunteering at the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council in Orlando, FL. is that you’re never too old to be a Girl Scout. That notion was definitely proven correct in 2008 when I got the opportunity to be officially pinned as a Girl Scout at the Girl Scout house in Savannah.

So although I didn’t really get the childhood experience of being a Girl Scout, becoming active in the Girl Scout community for over 10 years made me realize that the sisterhood is something that lasts longer than your childhood. It offers an experience and bond far beyond your teenage years and even your college years if you choose to go back to volunteer.

Being a Girl Scout is a lifelong commitment to yourself, the women before you, and most importantly to the young women coming up in the future. So, if you need a slight refresher of all the great things that being a Girl Scout gave you during your run, here are a few things that I’m sure you’ll remember.

Upgrading your sashes.

Contrary to the belief of non-Girl Scouts, there are multiple sashes that Girl Scouts get over the years when they upgrade to a different rank (Brownie, Junior, etc.) and it’s something that I’m sure you haven’t forgotten.

Likewise, if you fancied the look of a vest over a sash, you most likely remember that, too.

Earning a new badge.

One of the most exciting and fulfilling things that any Girl Scout will remember is the feeling of earning a new badge. Whether you were looking to secure your badge for financial literacy or for first aid, nabbing that new badge and decorating your sash is something I’m sure you’ll never forget.

Your cool troop leader.

Though all of the unforgettable moments with your Girl Scouts sisters are probably at the top of your memory, your troop leader should be too.

Relishing in your cookie sales.

Cookie season isn’t just enjoyable for the buyers; it’s a real pleasure for the sellers, too. Selling cookies could quite possibly be one of the top memories of your Girl Scout years. Not to mention one of the tastiest.

The prizes you win from selling cookies.

Selling Girl Scout cookies are not just to raise funds for the troop, but they’re also for each girl to earn badges and win prizes. If you happened to have sold enough cookies on your own to earn a prize, you know how cool those gifts can get. Recently, they’ve been everything from a hammock to electronics.

Going on camping trips and having lock ins.

One of the most distinctive memories of being a Girl Scout is heading on troop camping trips. Depending on where your troop was located, your council could have had their own camping grounds or you could have rented a space. Likewise, having overnight lock-ins at your meeting place or a cabin (when camping wasn’t an option) should be a fond memory of yours too.

Making s’mores with your troop.

Regardless if you were in a GS troop for your Brownie years or all the way up to being an Ambassador, making s’mores with your girls never got old. Have an affinity for them now? That could be a reason why.

Any type of arts and crafts.

Even if you were a Junior Girl Scout, arts and crafts was still a very memorable part of your time. Whether you were earning a badge or creating a masterpiece for Mother’s Day, arts and crafts as a Girl Scout were incomparable.

Reciting the Girl Scout Promise.

Any Girl Scout – no matter how long it’s been since she’s put on her sash – should have no problem remembering what the Girl Scout Promise means to the sisterhood. Though only four lines long, the Promise delivers a lifelong motto that subtly shaped you into the amazing woman you are now.

Singing the “Make New Friends” song.

You may not remember all the words to the “Make New Friends” song, but it’s really simple. Once you hear it, you’ll know exactly what it is.

Having ice cream socials.

One of the any Girl Scouts’ favorite pastime is nothing other than ice cream socials. Depending on your troop, you either made them yourself and ate them after or your troop leader had a ton of it waiting for you in your meeting.

Reciting the Girl Scout Law at every meeting.

Much like The Promise, the Girl Scout Law probably helped prepare you to be the honest, friendly, loving, and caring woman that you are now. Any Girl Scout that remembers the Law is helping to make the world a better place.

Visiting a Girl Scout store.

There are very few things that bring as much excitement for a Girl Scout than that of visiting one of the many stores. Whether you were searching for a new badge that you got on your own or a monogrammed lunch box, this was where you’d get it.

The Girl Scout sign.

One of the most memorable things about being a Girl Scout is the sign. Holding three fingers up on your right hand to represent each part of The Promise, the sign is a physical representation of everything being a Scout means.