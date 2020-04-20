I moved to New York City from New Orleans — here are 10 things I miss most about living in the South

caption Me in New Orleans. source Gabbi Shaw/Insider

When I moved back to New York City after four years in New Orleans, Louisiana, I was happy to be back in my home state.

While there are plenty of things to love about living here, I can’t help but miss certain things about Southern living, and New Orleans.

Southern food, for one, cannot be beat.

I lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, for four years while I attended Tulane University, and ultimately found that, while Southern living certainly agreed with me, it was time to head back up north to my family. And for the most part, I find living in Brooklyn an enjoyable experience.

But there are some things I miss about the way of life down there, from the food to the festivals to the lack of open container laws.

Keep scrolling to see the 10 things I miss most about living in the South.

There are some things I miss about the South in general, like the warm weather.

caption The Fly in New Orleans.

Though I grew up in New York, it only took four winters in New Orleans for me to forget just how miserable it can be up north for months on end – essentially from November to March. Being able to walk outside with just a denim jacket year-round was a privilege I miss.

Southern cuisine is great, from the barbecue …

caption Barbecue at The Joint in New Orleans.

From Tennessee to North Carolina to Texas to Louisiana, every region of the South has its own spin on BBQ. Need help choosing? We found the best barbecue joint in every state, with the help of Yelp.

… to crawfish …

caption Crawfish.

A crawfish boil is a quintessential Southern activity, though the name of the little critters varies depending on the state you’re in. In Louisiana – crawfish.

A crawfish boil is a party where giant pots of crawfish are cooked with potatoes, corn on the cob, and other veggies. Bars have tried to replicate the magic in NYC, but it’s just not the same. It doesn’t have the same sense of community up here.

… to breakfast classics like chicken and waffles.

caption Chicken and waffles from the High Hat Cafe in New Orleans.

Any self-respecting brunch lover will tell you that chicken and waffles is one of the best brunch choices. But sadly, it’s not as much of a staple up here, since the dish originated in the Southern US, according to PBS.

That’s not all — fast food chains like Whataburger, Raising Canes, and Cookout are only available in the South, too.

caption Whataburger.

Sure, there are plenty of fast food places to choose from in NYC like Shake Shack and even Chick-fil-A, which used to be far away, but there’s nothing on those menus that can compete with Cane’s sauce or Whataburger’s honey butter chicken biscuit.

New Yorkers get a bad reputation for being rude — they’re just in a hurry. But down south, everyone’s got time for a friendly wave, no matter who they are.

caption Dr. Bob is a New Orleans-based artist.

As a native New Yorker, I’ll admit, it took some getting used to when I moved to Louisiana, where all the locals would give me friendly smiles, waves, and hellos. But now that I’m back in NYC, I have to say, I miss the general friendliness of southerners.

Of the top 10 friendliest cities in the US, five are located somewhere in the South. On the other hand, six of the top 10 rudest cities in the US are in the northeastern US.

In cities like New Orleans, Nashville, Austin, or Memphis, amazing music can be found on every corner and in every bar.

caption A live performer in the streets of Austin, Texas.

There’s not a shortage of street and subway performers in NYC, but it’s not the same as a jaw-dropping performance by a full brass band on the corner of Frenchman Street in New Orleans – and many of the major southern cities are like this. Nashville’s Broadway is packed with bars each showcasing local musicians, as is Austin’s Sixth Street – and the same can be found in other parts of those cities, too.

There are plenty of beautiful trees in the Northeast, but they’ve got nothing on Spanish moss and live oaks.

caption A live oak with Spanish moss in New Orleans’ City Park.

For those partial to pine trees, the Northeast is a great choice – but Spanish moss hanging from the beautiful branches of live oaks makes you feel like you’ve stepped onto a movie set, or like you’re perpetually living in summer.

And then there are some aspects of life in New Orleans specifically that can’t be beat.

caption Jackson Square in New Orleans.

NOLA will always have a piece of my heart.

New Orleans doesn’t have open container laws, so you can casually drink a hurricane while strolling down the street.

caption A daiquiri.

New Orleans even has drive-thru daiquiri places – it’s basically like an adult Disneyland.

But most of all, I miss the culture. New Orleans is the festival capital of the US, from Mardi Gras to French Quarter Fest to Po-Boy Fest.

caption Mardi Gras.

There are so many festivals in New Orleans that there are guides for the top 10 festivals in the city. There’s something for everyone: a Tennessee Williams festival for fans of the playwright, a Po-Boy Fest for sandwich connoisseurs, the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest, and even their own version of Running of the Bulls, in which women lace up their roller skates and skate around the French Quarter smacking participants with plastic bats.

There’s no place like it – and that’s nothing to say of the iconic festivals like Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Essence Fest, and Voodoo.