25 things every Midwesterner knows to be true

caption Iowa football. source Matthew Holst/Getty Images

There are many foods, sayings, weather patterns, and hobbies that are only found in the Midwest.

We’ve gathered up some of the things that only Midwesterners can appreciate.

Examples include tornado warnings, steakburgers from Steak ‘n Shake, cornhole, spending summers at the lake, and Big Ten team allegiances.

The Midwest is a unique place.

It’s home to some great vacation spots, and you’ll even find towns in the region that look like they’re straight out of Europe. You’ll also find plenty of delicious food, and come across some words and phrases you won’t hear elsewhere.

Keep scrolling to see some of the quirks only true Midwesterners can love and appreciate.

1. It’s pop, not soda.

caption Cans of pop. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper – those are all brands of pop, not soda. According to the New York Times, there are places in the Midwest where 75% of people say pop instead of soda.

Many people say that the name pop comes from the noise a fizzy drink makes when you remove its cork.

2. There’s more to Midwestern states than cornfields.

caption Not every road in the Midwest looks like this. source Maksymowicz/iStock

The Midwest gets a bad rap. Those who aren’t from there often think of the region as nothing more than cornfields.

And while there are lots of those, there are also plenty of exciting attractions. For example, the Midwest is home to Chicago, the third-biggest city in the US. Michigan is full of quaint beach towns, and Indiana boasts beautiful sand dunes. Ohio has Cedar Point, a huge amusement park that’s the second oldest in the country, while Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is known for its many breweries.

3. We take our Big Ten teams seriously.

caption Football fans. source Joe Robbins/Stringer/Getty

Although not every school that’s in the Big Ten is in the Midwest, the majority of the schools are, and chances are if you went to one of them, your allegiance to at least one of the school’s sports teams is pretty strong.

That means you still go to games as an alum, you still tailgate, and you always have a good stockpile of spirit-wear in your closet.

4. A steakburger from Steak ‘n Shake can change your life.

caption Steak ‘n Shake. source Steak ‘n Shake

Even though Steak ‘n Shake has locations outside the Midwest, it’s a favorite among Midwesterners, mostly for its steakburgers and milkshakes.

The chain is known for its retro diner feel. You’d be making a mistake if you didn’t go for a burger, fries, and a milkshake.

5. Lake towns are perfectly acceptable vacation spots.

caption Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. source csfotoimages / iStock

You don’t need an ocean to enjoy a vacation. A lake will do just fine. Many Midwesterners spend their summers at places like Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, or Lake McConaughy in Nebraska.

Lake towns are often tight-knight communities that offer something fun for everyone in the family.

6. Lake-effect snow means you’re in for a real dumping.

caption A typical Midwest winter. source 4u4me/iStock

Lake-effect snow refers to snow that’s created when cold, dry air passes over a warm lake surface, allowing it to pick up both moisture and heat. This kind of snow is most common in places that are downwind from the Great Lakes, like Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, and Indiana.

7. Tennis shoes aren’t just for playing tennis.

caption Tennis shoes. source monkeybusinessimages/iStock

Midwesterners don’t say sneakers, they say tennis shoes. It’s a term that often confuses outsiders because it doesn’t refer to just shoes used to play tennis, but instead to any kind of sneaker.

8. Your life isn’t complete until you’ve tried Portillo’s.

caption A Portillo’s hot dog. source Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

What started off as a small hot dog stand in a Chicago suburb is now a chain that operates over 40 locations throughout the US. The majority of the locations are in Illinois, but the chain has also spread to Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as Arizona, California, and Florida.

Midwesterners rave about Portillo’s hot dogs, Italian beef, chopped salad, chocolate cake, and milkshakes.

9. If you’re going downtown or to the city, you’re going to Chicago.

caption Chicago. source marchello74/iStock

If you’re from the Midwest, “the city” is not New York City, it’s Chicago. People from the suburbs going into the city will often say they’re going downtown too.

10. Just because you draw out your a’s doesn’t mean you have an accent.

caption Midwesterners don’t have an accent; everyone else does. source Katie Treadway/Unsplash

When I moved from the Chicago suburbs to start college on the East Coast, people would stare at me with a look of bewilderment and ask “where are you from?” This was the first time I had ever been told I had an accent.

Some people call it a twang, but any Midwesterner will tell you that, despite the fact they draw out their a’s, they don’t speak with an accent.

11. Tornado warnings are real things that actually happen.

caption Tornado. source Philip Ellis via Reuters

Thanks to the Midwest’s general flatness, the region is a prime spot for tornadoes. In fact, Tornado Alley – a region in the US where there’s a disproportionately high frequency of tornadoes compared to the rest of the country – is made up of mostly Midwestern states, namely South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Depending on the season, tornado warnings are relatively common in these three states as well as other Midwestern states like Illinois and Indiana.

12. Pizza crust comes in all shapes and sizes.

caption Chicago deep dish pizza. source INSIDER

Chicagoans love their thick deep dish crust, while St. Louis locals are particularly proud of their thin crust.

There’s also Detroit-style pizza, which features square slices and a crispy, thicker crust that’s often browned thanks to the cheese that’s baked on top of it.

13. It’s not a backyard barbecue or party without a game of cornhole.

caption Cornhole. source Bob Bryan/Business Insider

Cornhole (or bags as some people call it) is a favorite game among Midwesterners. Whether you’re at a Big Ten tailgate or just a backyard barbecue, it’s a game that everyone can get in on. It can be a great ice-breaker too.

14. Puppy chow is the ideal snack for every occasion.

caption Puppy chow. source bhofack2/iStock

No, puppy chow is not dog food, it’s the best snack you’ll ever have, and a staple at parties, sleepovers, etc, in the Midwest. It’s made by coating Chex cereal in a mix of chocolate, peanut butter, vanilla, butter, and powdered sugar.

Just beware that once you start eating it, you won’t be able to stop.

15. The best cheese is from Wisconsin.

caption Green Bay Packers fan. source Joshua Lott/Reuters

Wisconsin has 128 cheese plants, which is more than twice the number of cheese plants in any other state. Ninety percent of the state’s milk is made into cheese, and cheesemakers in the state produce over 600 varieties.

It’s no wonder then that Wisconsinites are proud of their cheese – in fact, fans of the state’s football team (the Green Bay Packers) are referred to as cheeseheads, and even wear foam cheese blocks on their head during games.

16. Saying hello to your neighbor is a worthwhile use of your time.

caption Most Midwesterners are friendly. source djile / Shutterstock

It’s often said that Midwesterns are friendlier and more polite than people from other parts of the country. Having moved from Illinois to NYC, I can say this is true.

Neighbors take the time to chat with each other, and even in larger cities people are generally courteous with one another.

17. Ranch makes everything taste better.

caption You name it, we put ranch on it. source Shutterstock

Midwesterners often joke that ranch should be its own food group, because they put the creamy dressing on pretty much everything. It’s good on pizza, sandwiches, salads, raw vegetables; the list goes on.

18. You don’t know cold until you’ve witnessed a true Midwest winter.

caption Winter in Chicago. source christopherarndt/iStock

Almost nothing compares to a Midwest winter. I often tell my friends that the windy cold of Chicago is a different kind of cold – and the conditions in other Midwestern states like the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Minnesota are just as brutal.

Sometimes, there will be a weather advisory recommending that people stay indoors just because of the extremely cold temperatures.

19. Shorts weather is anything above 50 degrees.

caption Shorts. source Joshua Ness/Unsplash

Because Midwesterners are so familiar with brutally cold temperatures, weather that might seem cold to someone from a warmer climate seems toasty to a Midwesterner. That’s why you’ll see them pulling out shorts and flip flops in 50-degree weather.

20. Culver’s serves the best custard.

caption A concrete mixer from Culver’s. source Culver’s/Instagram

Wisconsin and Illinois have the most Culver’s locations in the country, but the chain can also be found in other Midwestern states. Fans love their butterburgers, though Culver’s is best known for their custard: a richer, creamier version of ice cream.

Every day there’s a flavor of the day, and you can get the treat in a cone, in a cup, as a sundae, as a concrete mixer (Culver’s version of a blizzard), or as a shake or malt.

21. Sledding can be fun even if it’s done on a bunny hill.

The Midwest is not known for its mountainous terrain. Some locals will tell you that you can see their whole state by standing on a phone book.

The region does get a fair amount of snow, though, which means that Midwesterners have to work with what they have when it comes to winter activities like sledding. You’d be surprised how much fun you can have even if you’re only cruising down a bunny hill.

22. Cinnamon rolls pair perfectly with chili.

caption A cinnamon roll with chili. source DarcyMaulsby/iStock

In school cafeterias in Nebraska and Iowa, it’s not uncommon to see a cinnamon roll served alongside a bowl of chili. Some people say the combination started because the two foods were paired together in lunch shipments. It has since spread to restaurants in those states as well.

23. State fairs can be a really good time.

caption Minnesota state fair. source INSIDER

Pretty much every food you’ll find at a state fair in the Midwest is served fried – corn dogs, cheese curds, funnel cake, Oreos, candy, and butter. What more could you want for a good time?

24. Your hand is a great tool to describe where you’re from.

caption People from Michigan like to use their hand as a map of the state. source Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock

If you’ve ever met anyone from Michigan, you probably recall them using their hand to tell you where exactly in the state they’re from. The state is shaped like a hand, so locals often point to somewhere on their own hand to show you which part they call home.

25. It’s a hotdish, not a casserole.

Midwesterners love a good casserole, but depending on where you’re from in the region, you probably won’t call the dish that. Minnesotans call casseroles hotdishes, which, when you think of the dish and how it’s made, is a pretty logical name for it.