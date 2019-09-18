12 everyday things millennials don’t bother using anymore

caption Millennials are “killing” various industries and products. source Heino Kalis/Reuters

Millennials don’t ring doorbells anymore – they text “here” instead.

Smartphones have replaced alarm clocks, calculators, GPS devices, and paper maps.

Millennials are also “killing” things like paper napkins and bar soap.

The Pew Research Center categorizes millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996. It’s a generation that came of age in a world defined by events such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 economic recession. These factors have influenced their preferences and brand loyalties, resulting in them “killing” some industries and products by choosing to spend their money elsewhere.

Millennials have also grown up during the rise of the internet and its integration into everyday life via smartphones, rendering many everyday objects obsolete.

Here are 12 everyday things that millennials don’t use anymore.

Doorbells

Twitter user @youngandjoven wrote “Can someone write an article on millennials killing the doorbell industry by texting ‘here'” in June, and the tweet went viral as tens of thousands of replies confirmed that ringing the doorbell is a thing of the past. In an age group where text-based messages are the primary form of communication, doorbells have been rendered unnecessary.

Snail mail

Instant, text-based communication such as email and texting have become the norm among millennials, and nearly all bills can go “paperless” to read and pay online. Ordering or returning packages from an online retailer is likely the most interaction this age group has with sending and receiving mail.

Even wedding invitations, long considered traditional, are going digital – WeddingWire found that 54% of millennials offer online RSVPs.

Fax machines

Millennials have no problem mastering the latest iPhone upgrades, but remain pretty clueless when it comes to using fax machines. Millennials in medical school often have to learn how to operate one as they’re still widely-used in healthcare.

Voicemail

Since millennials rarely make phone calls to begin with, leaving voicemails is also not a frequent practice. According to the Pew Research Center, phone calls are reserved for close friends, and even then text messages are still more popular by 11%.

Paper maps

Smartphones have rendered paper maps obsolete – except, perhaps, in the case of a dead phone battery. A survey by map company Ordnance Survey found that 60% of millennials rely on their mobile phone maps when going somewhere new and in their daily lives.

GPS devices

Much like paper maps, smartphones can perform all the same functions, plus text someone that you’ve arrived.

Taxis

Ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft reward customers with discounts, don’t require actually going outside to hail a cab, and allow riders to input and track their destinations directly. About 28% of people ages 18 to 29 have used ride-hailing apps, according to the Pew Research Center, and 7% of them use the apps on a daily or weekly basis.

Fabric softener

Sales of liquid fabric softeners dropped 15% in the US from 2007 to 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bibie Wu, vice president of fabric conditioning for Germany’s Henkel AG, told the Journal that millennials are more eco-conscious consumers who don’t want to use excessive chemicals. Shailesh Jejurikar’s theory as P&G’s head of global fabric care is that millennials “don’t know what the product is for.”

Paper napkins

Millennials prefer to use paper towels in place of paper napkins since they can be used in more ways and are more functional.

Bars of soap

From 2014 to 2015, sales of bar soap decreased 2.2%.

“Almost half (48%) of all US consumers believe bar soaps are covered in germs after use, a feeling that is particularly strong among consumers aged 18-24 (60%), as opposed to just 31% of older consumers aged 65-plus,” market intelligence agency Mintel wrote in a press release.

Calculators

Most phones and computers have calculators built in, reducing the need for this clunky device that only does one job.

Alarm clocks

Phones have also replaced alarm clocks among millennials. Most models have alarms, plus timers and stopwatches, already built in. Nightstands are reserved for charging one’s phone.