10 mistakes you’re making that are ruining your sandwiches

Sandwiches are an easy lunch choice or a quick dinner option b ut despite how simple they may seem, they actually require more attention than you’d think.

INSIDER spoke to two culinary experts to find out how to build a better sandwich and avoid some of the most common mistakes.

Not properly slicing your bread or forgetting to season your veggies can make a huge difference in how your sandwich tastes.

Making a sandwich seems incredibly simple – just stuff some ingredients in between two slices of bread and you’re good to go. But, there are a lot of tiny mistakes you could be making when preparing this simple dish and they could be holding you back from crafting a perfect sandwich.

INSIDER spoke to two culinary experts to find out what most people are doing wrong when preparing this popular food.

Here are a few common sandwich-making mistakes to avoid.

Your bread’s not fresh or properly sliced.

Both pieces of bread should be about the same size.

If you’re using stale bread, your sandwich is already off to a bad start, Ryan Zaritsky, owner of MGM Roast Beef in Washington DC, told INSIDER. He said using fresh bread will improve your sandwich.

In addition, you also want to make sure your bread is sliced properly, according to Billy Strynkowski, director of culinary wellness at Restaurant Associates and former executive chef for Cooking Light.

“The worst sandwiches out there are the ones where the top is three times the size of the bottom,” Strynkowski told INSIDER. “Place your knife in the center of the roll and then slice accordingly. The right amount of bread on the top and bottom is key to a perfect sandwich.”

You put your spreads and condiments directly onto your bread.

This might make your bread soggy.

To avoid crafting a soggy mess, put your lettuce or cheese down first, then apply your spreads and condiments, said Strynkowski. He said this is especially important if you’re making a sandwich to enjoy a few hours later.

“It ensures the spread adheres to the other ingredients and not to the bread, sparing you a soggy mess when you finally sit down to eat,” Strynkowski said.

You’re not drying your greens after you rinse them.

Pat your lettuce dry before adding it to your sandwich.

Rinsing off your fresh greens isn’t a bad idea, but if you’re going to do this, you’ll also want to pat them dry.

“Spinach, arugula, whatever green you are using – dry them after you rinse them,” Strynkowski told INSIDER. This keeps the greens crisp and helps prevent your sandwich from getting soggy, he explained.

You’re making your sandwich too big.

Portion size is up to you, but a jumbo sandwich might be tough to eat.

The size of your sandwich is up to you, but Zaritsky said avoiding overstuffing your bread with ingredients is the key to creating a well-portioned dish.

“If you’re making a meatball sub with five huge meatballs that you can’t take a bite of unless you unhinge your jaw, you’re probably making a mistake,” Zaritsky told INSIDER.

For maximum convenience, you typically want to be able to bite into a sandwich without having to use a fork and knife to chow down, especially if you’re on the go.

You’re forgetting to season your vegetables.

It takes less than a minute.

“Whether it’s avocado, lettuce, cucumbers, or onions, hit them with salt and cracked black pepper before placing them on the sandwich,” Strynkowski said.

You’re throwing off your sandwich’s balance by using too much meat and cheese.

It comes down to personal preference, but a balanced sandwich might be tastier than you think.

For an enjoyable, balanced sandwich it’s important to keep an eye on the amount of meat and cheese you’re using, Strynkowski told INSIDER.

Although it all comes down to personal preference, Strynkowski said he suggests using no more than 4 ounces or 5 ounces each of meat and cheese.

You’re not evenly distributing the vegetables on your sandwich.

It matters where you place your ingredients.

“Have you ever bitten into a sandwich and gotten a mouth full of only one ingredient? That peril can be avoided by covering your sandwich with evenly distributed veggies,” Strynkowski said.

For the best-tasting sandwich, arrange your ingredients on the bread so that when you chow down on your dish, you get a bit of everything in each bite.

You’re not adding any texture to your sandwich.

Potato chips are tasty on the side or inside of your sandwich.

Texture is important with all dishes, especially sandwiches, said Strynkowski.

“Try potato chips with roast beef for the perfect meat-and-potatoes combo or add crispy wontons to a veggie sandwich to take the crunch factor up a notch,” Strynkowski said.

Roasted soy nuts or any of your favorite seeds or nuts are also tasty ways to add crunchiness to a sandwich, he added.

You’re only sticking to basic condiments.

Hummus can be a tasty addition to a sandwich.

Condiments can make or break a sandwich and if you’re sticking to the basics, you could be missing out on some great flavors. To step up your sandwich game, try out some alternative spreads, said Strynkowski.

“Some of my favorites include lemon aioli, lentil hummus, maple mustard dill (perfect for smoked fish), and Korean mayonnaise made with gochujang,” Strynkowski told INSIDER.

You’re rushing the sandwich-making process.

Taking a few extra minutes to prepare your sandwich could pay off.

On the surface, sandwiches may seem like a simple thing to prepare for lunch, but to make one properly, you should shoot for a slow-but-steady process, according to Zaritsky.

“Carving, building, topping, and wrapping should be done with care,” he told INSIDER.

Ultimately, it’s easier to eat a well-made sandwich than a sloppy one. Plus, taking a bit of extra time to prepare your sandwich could lead to a particularly well-balanced creation.