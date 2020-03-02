15 honors throughout history that only one woman has achieved

Women have made groundbreaking strides in various fields.

There are still many honors, titles, and leadership positions that only one woman in history has achieved.

There has only been one female Speaker of the House, Oscar-winning best director, four-star admiral, and White House executive pastry chef, among others.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are many important jobs that women have never held. Even when the glass ceiling is shattered and a woman reaches new, historic heights, it can take years before others follow.

In fields such as public service, entertainment, sports, and business, many of the highest honors have only been achieved by one woman.

Here are 15 leadership positions, titles, and awards that only one woman in history has held.

Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as Speaker of the House in 2007 and again in 2019 — the only woman to ever hold the position.

caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during news conference at the Capitol. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Speaker of the House is the highest position of power ever achieved by a woman in the US – third in the line of succession after the president and vice president.

“We have broken the marble ceiling,” Pelosi said when she was sworn in for the first time. “For our daughters and our granddaughters now the sky is the limit.”

Carla Hayden is the first woman and first African American to serve as Librarian of Congress.

Hayden is the 14th Librarian of Congress. She was nominated by President Barack Obama and took the Oath of Office in 2016.

Hillary Clinton became the first presidential nominee backed by a major US political party.

While Clinton did become the first woman to win the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, she ultimately lost the presidency to Donald Trump. Several other women have run for president, but the US still has not elected a female commander-in-chief.

Susan Morrison is the first woman to serve as the White House executive pastry chef.

Morrison is the seventh White House executive pastry chef, in charge of creating and serving dessert menus for the White House’s many functions. She took on the role in 2014, helping then-first lady Michelle Obama with the White House Kitchen Garden and beehive used to pollinate the garden.

Michelle Howard is the first woman to become a four-star admiral in the history of the Navy.

caption Admiral Michelle Howard at her promotion ceremony in 2014. source Chief Mass Communication Specialist Peter D. Lawlor/US Navy photo/Handout via Reuters

Howard was the first African American woman to captain a US naval ship when she commanded the USS Rushmore in 1999. In 2014, she was promoted to admiral and appointed to 38th vice chief of naval operations, the second-highest position in the Navy. She retired after 35 years of service in 2017.

Megan Brennan is the 74th Postmaster General of the US Postal Service. She’s also the first woman to hold the position.

Brennan started out her career in the USPS carrying letters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She became Postmaster General in 2015.

Barbra Streisand is the only woman to win a Golden Globe for best director.

Streisand directed and starred in “Yentl” in 1984. She won the Golden Globe for best director, and the film won best musical or comedy. Her performance as the titular character also earned her a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy.

Kathryn Bigelow made history when she won best director at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010, and no other women have won since.

caption Kathryn Bigelow accepts her Oscar in 2010. source Getty Images

Bigelow directed “The Hurt Locker,” a film about an army bomb squad in the Iraq war. The movie won five Academy Awards in addition to best director, including best picture and best original screenplay. Only five women have ever been nominated for best director in the 92-year history of the Oscars.

The Oscars had a female orchestra conductor for the first time this year — Irish conductor and composer Eímear Noone.

caption Eimear Noone in the orchestra pit at the 2020 Oscars. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Noone conducted excerpts from the five movie scores nominated for Oscars. She was also the first female conductor at Dublin’s National Concert Hall, and is also known for her musical contributions to the video game “World of Warcraft.”

Mary Edwards Walker received a Medal of Honor — the only woman out of more than 3,500 recipients.

caption Mary Edwards Walker. source National Institutes of Health

President Andrew Johnson awarded Walker a Medal of Honor in 1865 for her work as a doctor treating Union soldiers in the Civil War. The award was rescinded in 1917 because she was a civilian and not a member of the military. It wasn’t reinstated until 60 years later, in 1977, by President Jimmy Carter.

Marie Curie is the only woman to have won a Nobel Prize twice.

Fifty-three women have won the Nobel Prize since 1901, but only one woman has won it twice. Scientist Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 for her groundbreaking radiation research and the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911 for discovering radium and polonium.

Stacey Cunningham became the first female president of the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.

caption Stacey Cunningham on the floor of the NYSE. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Cunningham became the first female head of the 227-year-old New York Stock Exchange after three years as its chief operating officer. Another woman, Catherine Kinney, had served as co-president of the New York Stock Exchange from 2002 to 2008 when the position was still beholden to male executives. Business Insider named Cunningham one of its 100 People Transforming Business in 2019.

Virginia “Ginni” Rometty is the only female CEO of IBM in its 108-year history.

Rometty started working at IBM in 1981 and became its CEO in 2012. Under her leadership, IBM extended parental leave and offered “returnships” to women reentering the workforce.

IBM announced Rometty’s departure in January. She’ll be replaced by Arvind Krishna, IBM’s senior vice president of cloud, in April.

Katie Sowers made history this year as the first female and first openly gay coach at a Super Bowl game.

Sowers was hired by the 49ers in 2017. Before being employed by the NFL, she was a member of the 2013 US Women’s National Football Team and played in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) for eight years.

Alyssa Nakken is the first female coach in Major League Baseball history.

In MLB’s 151-year history, San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken is the first woman to join a team’s coaching staff. She has worked for the Giants since 2014 and became assistant coach in 2020.