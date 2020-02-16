People reveal 12 things they didn’t learn until embarrassingly late in life — and the answers will make you cringe

caption No, Mount Rushmore is not a naturally occurring rock formation. source J. Pat Hodges/Shutterstock

Reddit users shared hilarious stories of facts they learned way too late in life.

One person mistakenly thought cheese grew on trees … until they were “12 or 13.”

Someone else was in their 20s when they found out the Sistine Chapel wasn’t called the “16th Chapel.”

We hope the old saying that you’re “never too old to learn” is true, because if these Reddit users’ stories are any indication, some things manage to slip through the cracks, no matter how smart you are – or how old.

From believing that cheese grew on bushes to misunderstanding how speed bumps function, here are 12 of the most hilarious facts Reddit users only learned at an embarrassingly late age … and though Insider can’t independently verify any of these tales, they do make for some wild reading.

“I thought ponies were baby horses.”

caption Ponies huddle together at Dartmoor National Park. source REUTERS

Reddit user cal-gal‘s mistaken belief that ponies were baby horses is a common one, but as user stegasp clarified: “Ponies are small breeds of horses. Baby horses are called foals.”

“My sister believed Mount Rushmore was a naturally occurring rock formation.”

caption Mount Rushmore, South Dakota. source J. Pat Hodges/Shutterstock

“This may seem too ridiculous to be true, but I assure you, it is…

Until she was in her mid-20s, my sister believed Mount Rushmore was a naturally occurring rock formation. Until somewhere in her teen years, she thought earlier Americans had used Mount Rushmore to select presidents, and was very concerned we had ‘used up all the good ones.'” – Reddit user whimbrel.

For the curious, Mount Rushmore is a giant granite sculpture in South Dakota, designed by a man named Gutzon Borglum – read up on more facts about Mount Rushmore here.

“I didn’t know narwhals were real until sophomore year of college.”

caption A male narwhal feeding on small bait fish. source wildestanimal/Shutterstock

Some people erroneously believe that narwhals are not real – but they are! Reddit user 1pptouch, who wrote the confession above, went on to explain: “I knew what they were, but I thought that they were like a mermaid or a sphinx.”

“Thought Olivia Newton-John, Fig Newtons, and Newton’s Laws were part of some sort of family business.”

caption Olivia Newton-John. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“I don’t think I got that completely straightened out until middle school,” Reddit user 2OQuestions, who posted the confession above, continued.

“I was convinced cheese grew on bushes till 12-13 years old.”

caption Most cheese is not plant-based. source screenshot/INSIDER

“My brother is really proud of this,” added Reddit user digdat0, the author of this confession.

“The piggy going to market isn’t buying groceries.”

caption Wilbur the pig walks the red carpet at the premiere of “Charlotte’s Web” in 2006. source REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

As Reddit user mutedsilver explains, the popular nursery rhyme “This Little Piggy” by Mother Goose isn’t really describing a cohort of talking pigs’ trip to the marketplace.

“The first little piggy guess to market to be sold as meat; the second piggy stays home as breeding stock; the third piggy eats roast beef and other leftovers from the table to fatten him up; the fourth piggy has none, as you usually don’t feed shortly before slaughter; the fifth one didn’t sell, so it makes pig sounds (or cheers ‘Oui!’) all the way home.”

“Thought the Sistine Chapel was called the ’16th Chapel’ until I was in my early 20s.”

caption The Sistine Chapel. source Eric Vandeville-Vatican Pool/Getty Images

“Thought the Sistine Chapel was called the ’16th Chapel’ until I was in my early 20s. I just figured there were at least 15 other chapels that predated the famous 16th one.” – Reddit user Hamburbler.

The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, which took Michelangelo four years to complete, allegedly features a hidden message.

“Lemons and limes are not the same fruit.”

caption These are lemons, not limes. source Shutterstock

“I always thought a lemon was ripe and a lime was not a lemon yet.” – Reddit user somebrero.

“I didn’t know pickles were just cucumbers in vinegar.”

caption A “pickle” typically refers to a cucumber preserved in vinegar or brine. source Alexander Grumeth/Shutterstock

“I didn’t know pickles were just cucumbers in vinegar until I was 19.” – Reddit user ayala965.

“Arkansas is pronounced ‘arkensaw’ and not the way that it’s spelled.”

caption Welcome to Arkansas. source Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock

To be fair, Reddit user Bumbo_clot, who posted the above confession, said that they are “… not from the US though, so it’s not so embarrassing.”

“In my mid-30s [I] learned coffee cake was not coffee-flavored cake.”

caption This coffee cake is cinnamon-apple flavored. source ChelseaWa/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution

In the US coffee cake generally refers to a sweet cake meant to be eaten with coffee.

Reddit user 2OQuestions, who posted the confession above, explained: “I thought the name was ‘breakfast cake’ because my family had only eaten it at breakfast and I had only had it several times in my life. Whenever I saw it on a menu I avoided it. As a kid I just made the (reasonable) leap that coffee ice cream tasted like coffee, so coffee cake tasted like coffee. I don’t like the taste of coffee.”

The above response has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

“[I thought] going over [speed bumps] would slow your car down.”

caption You are meant to slow down *before* driving over a speed bump. source Georgy Dzyura/Shutterstock

“I thought speed bumps on the road were supposed to slow you down. As in, you would drive over them at a normal speed, and going over them would slow your car down. I had been driving for about five years by the time someone corrected me…” – An anonymous Reddit user.