10 things you should never do in a makeup store, according to a former employee

caption When buying makeup you shouldn’t put testers on your face. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to someone w ho used to work at one of the biggest beauty-store chains in the US about the worst things customers do while shopping for makeup.

You shouldn’t assume every employee is trying to sell you the most expensive product possible, especially since they usually don’t make a commission from sales.

You should also never destroy testers or apply them directly to your face.

Makeup stores are pretty popular – so it’s perhaps not surprising that those who work there have witnessed some cringeworthy, dangerous, and rude behavior.

Insider spoke to Ana Guzman, who used to work at one of the biggest beauty-store chains in the US, about some habits she thinks customers should avoid.

Here are 10 things you should never do when shopping for makeup and other beauty products.

There’s no need to put testers directly on your face.

caption It’s not very sanitary. source Shutterstock

Guzman said customers should stop applying testers directly onto their skin, especially near their eyes, mouth, and nose.

“The testers are some of the biggest carriers of all germs,” she told Insider. As NBC reported, some of these testers can even harbor potentially harmful viruses and bacteria.

If you want to try out a product before buying it, use a cotton swab or disposable applicator, avoid applying anything on your face, and thoroughly wash your skin after you shop.

You shouldn’t destroy or vandalize the testers, either.

caption No need to smear makeup on the displays. source Shutterstock

“Just because the testers are there to try out doesn’t mean you should carve something in the eyeshadow palettes or draw with the eyeliners,” she told Insider. “Those testers still get scanned out of inventory when we have to put out new ones.”

Guzman explained that when damaged testers need to be swapped out with new ones, the store must pull an item from their inventory – which means there will be less of that product on the shelves for customers to purchase.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help — employees often know more than you think.

caption Employees can help direct you to the correct section of the store. source Shutterstock

Walking into a beauty store overflowing with products can be overwhelming – but it saves everyone time and energy if you just ask for help as soon as you realize you might need it.

As Guzman told Insider, even if not every employee is a professional makeup artist, they are well-trained in the products that are for sale and they want to help you find what you’re looking for.

And even if they don’t know the answer to a specific question you have, they can help you find a different employee who does.

Playing with the makeup artists’ brushes is rude and unsanitary.

caption Once they’re touched, they must be cleaned again. source Matthew Eisman/Getty

Many beauty stores have stations where makeup artists can test products on customers or give makeovers – but you should never touch their brushes without asking.

As Guzman told Insider, it’s unhygienic and kind of rude.

“They are expensive, need to be sanitized, and need to be taken care of,” she said. “They aren’t toys to be played with.”

It’s not appropriate to give yourself (or your friends) a full-face makeover with the testers.

caption Do your full-on makeovers at home and be respectful of the testers in the store. source Shutterstock

Guzman told Insider that testers should be used to help you decide if you want to purchase a product or not, not to complete a full face of makeup.

As mentioned, putting testers on your face is a no-no. Plus, Guzman said customers who pull out a bunch of products end up making a huge mess.

Don’t open any products that aren’t labeled as testers.

caption If you want to test something that’s not on the shelf, ask. source Shutterstock

Guzman told Insider that opening products and touching them is unhygienic and wasteful – and it also “ruins” the item.

“It is no longer something that can be sold, as it is now considered a damaged item that had to get taken out of inventory, which hurts inventory numbers,” she told Insider.

If you want to swatch something but cannot find a tester, ask an employee – they may be able to provide you with a sample or put a new tester on the shelf.

Stop getting angry at cashiers when expired coupons or discounts don’t work — it’s not their fault.

caption Employees don’t make all of the rules. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Guzman said that this is never the cashier’s fault when coupons or discounts expire, so don’t take your anger out on them.

She said employees are not allowed to override a discount or coupon to make it work, either.

“[Employees] are being watched at all times and they can lose their job for unauthorized discounts,” Guzman explained.

Stop being afraid to return products that you didn’t like.

caption Always check a store’s return policy. source Omeletzz/Shutterstock

Guzman said that if you try a product and don’t like it, you should return it.

“It’s very rare that a product is final sale,” she told Insider. “Everything, for the most part, is refundable or can be exchanged. We would much rather you bring the product back, tell us it didn’t work for you, and let us help you find something else.”

Don’t complain to employees about the prices of the products.

caption Personal-care products can be pricey. source Shutterstock

Whether it’s due to a product’s high-end ingredients or its eco-friendly packaging, some items simply cost more than others – and it’s not the store employees’ fault if you don’t like the price of something.

“We don’t make the prices nor do we make the rules,” Guzman told Insider.

Stop assuming assume every employee is just trying to sell you the most expensive product possible.

caption If you have a strict budget, let the employee know in advance so they can help you find something that will work for you that is also in your price range. source Shutterstock

“It’s pointless to try to sell the most expensive item,” Guzman said, explaining that most employees in makeup stores do not make a commission from the products they sell.

She told Insider that employees usually just ask customers about other products they like, concerns they have, and their ideal price point in order to help them find the best option.

