10 signs you don’t actually have bedbugs, even if you think you do

What you think could be signs of bedbugs could actually be something else.

Just because you think you might have bedbugs doesn’t necessarily mean that you do.

Though you likely have reasons for thinking that there are bedbugs in your bed or couch, you might actually be misinterpreting these signs as signs of bedbugs when, really, the problem is something else.

However, if you have signs of bedbug bites, you might want to get your bed checked out, just in case.

If you think you have bedbugs, chances are there's a good reason for that. Maybe you've noticed strange marks on your body that you think could be bedbug bite, maybe you've seen what could be a bedbug in your bed, or maybe you've felt itchier than normal when you first wake up in the morning. But just because you think you have bedbugs doesn't necessarily mean that you do. If you're concerned about the potential of bedbugs, knowing what sorts of things you might be confusing for signs of bedbugs is definitely important.

You’ve found small bugs in the cracks and crevices of your home.

Other bugs are often mistaken for bedbugs.

Though you might think that finding bugs in other part of your house, particularly small “cylindrical-shaped insects,” might mean that you have bedbugs on your hands, that doesn’t necessarily indicate that that’s what you’re dealing with.

“German cockroach nymphs are often confused with bedbugs,” Dr. Sydney Crawley, PhD, a public health entomologist with Scotts Miracle-Gro, told INSIDER. “However, cockroach nymphs are more cylindrical in shape, and bedbugs are shorter and oval. Both of these insects are cryptic, live in harborages, and are most active at night… but cockroaches do not feed on humans and are usually found near food or moisture.”

So if they’re not in your bed or on the couch, that’s a good initial indicator that they’re likely not bedbugs, even if they look like they could be.

Your bites are around your ankles — and you also have a pet.

Bites just around the ankle is probably fleas.

It’s not necessarily super common for bedbugs to bite around your ankles, so if you really only have bites around your ankles and also have a pet, it could be another kind of insect that’s causing your problems.

Bill Horgan, the president of Debug Pest Control, told INSIDER that these are likely signs of a flea infestation, rather than an issue with bedbugs.

The bugs near your bed have wings.

Bedbugs don't have wings.

If the bugs you’ve spotted have wings, that’s a good sign that you don’t have bedbugs – because bedbugs don’t have wings.

“Carpet beetles are often confused for bedbugs and may be found in the bedroom, but they have distinct wings,” Crawley said. “Additionally, their larvae look like caterpillars.”

Your bed looks completely clean.

Bedbugs leave lots of damage to your mattress.

If you suspect that you might have bedbugs, taking a closer look at your bed is typically going to be your next step. But if you take a closer look at your bed and you don’t really see much out of the ordinary, that’s another good sign that you might not have bedbugs.

“Bedbugs leave behind tiny blood stains or small black dots that look like mold or like black pepper sprinkled in the seams of your mattress or creases in the corners of your sheets,” Eric Hoffer, the owner of Hoffer Pest Solutions, told INSIDER.

If you’re itchy, but you haven’t spotted any of these sorts of things, bedbugs might not be the cause.

You’re simply itchy.

Lots of things can cause itchiness.

There are tons of things that could cause itchiness beyond bedbugs, so while that might be an initial thought, it might not actually be the true cause. If you suspect bedbugs, however, you’re likely going to keep an eye out for actual bugs.

Hogan said that if you don’t see any bugs and haven’t traveled relatively recently, you may want to consider things like detergents, medications you may be taking, allergy issues, and more because one of those other things might be what’s actually causing the itchiness.

The bites are spread out, in places where you weren’t touching your bed, or in very small groupings.

Bedbug bites usually appear where you have touched the bed.

When you’re dealing with bedbugs, you should expect large clumps of bites or bites where you were touching your bed, generally speaking. If you have bites that are spread out, in small groups, or in seemingly strange or random places, that might mean it’s not bedbugs after all.

“Although bites acquired during the night can point to a bedbug problem, it can also mean that you’re dealing with some other pests,” Karen Thompson of InsectCop.net, told INSIDER. “Anything from mosquitoes to fleas can leave bites while you’re sleeping. The trick is to pay attention to the spot where the bugs leave the bites as well as how the bites look. If the bites are near the place where your body meets the surface of your bed and they are in large clusters then you most likely have bedbugs.

“However, if you wake up with a few bites here and there or there are small groups of red, itchy bites on your body (clusters of no more than three or four bites) then more likely you’re dealing with either mosquitoes or fleas.”

The bugs look like bedbugs but aren’t in or super near your bed and you’re just not sure.

Just because the bugs look like what you’re expecting bedbugs to look like doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s what they are.

“Some insects look like they are small bedbugs that have fed on blood when they have not (e.g., spider beetles),” Crawley said. “It is normal to think you have bedbugs when you see something that looks so similar to a bedbug, and you maybe haven’t ever seen one in person and are basing your views on internet images.”

When in doubt, call in a professional, but if the bedbugs aren’t in or near your bed, couch, or other plush furniture, it might be something else.

If you look around your bed, and there aren’t bedbugs or signs — there probably aren’t bedbugs there.

If there aren't signs on your bed, it might be something else.

It might sound obvious, but if you take a look at your bed and don’t see any bedbugs or signs of them, that’s a pretty good sign that you probably don’t have bedbugs, Matteo Grader, a pest control technician at Panther Pest Control in London, told INSIDER. Though they could still be there, it could also be other pests that are causing your trouble. Grader said that if you have a pet or someone brought a pet into your house recently, it could be fleas, while if you’ve noticed buzzing sounds, it could be mosquitoes.

Your bites are all on your lower body, backs of your knees, or inside your elbows.

Flea bites are more common on the lower half of your body.

Where you get bites can help you figure out if it might be bedbugs or not as well.

“If a pet has carried fleas into your home, they’re most likely living in your carpet – so they’ll bite the lower half of your body and aim for warm, moist areas like the backs of your knees or the inside of your elbows,” Hoffer said. “Bedbug bites are more common on the upper half of your body, around the face, neck, and arms.”

If you have pesky bites on your body, however, it might be a good idea to go to the doctor so that they can help determine what the cause may be.

You have a rash but haven’t been able to do any further verifying on your own that there are any actual signs of bedbugs.

Lots of different bugs and other causes can leave the same marks as bedbugs.

“Waking up to see your body covered in a rash or bites but finding no other clues of bed bug presence,” Jordan Foster, a pest technician at Fantastic Pest Control in London, told INSIDER. “Here in play is the human nature that tends to think the worst and bed bugs can definitely compete for that title. But there are many other insects (not to mention the many other non-insect related causes) that leave similar markings on a human’s body.”

A rash can be concerning, of course, but just because you noticed it first thing in the morning or it looks a bit like what you think a bed bug situation might, that doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s what is happening. Talking to your doctor or a dermatologist or hiring a pest control company to come out and take a look can help you figure out what you’re really dealing with – and help you get to a place of resolution much sooner, whether you do really have bedbugs or not.

