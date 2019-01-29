4 things Sephora employees wish you would stop doing

caption You might be asking for too many samples when you enter Sephora. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

There are certain habits people have that Sephora employees don’t enjoy dealing with.

Customers do things like take advantage of certain store policies or come in with no idea of what they want.

Keep in mind it’s not the workers’ fault if an item is out of stock and remember that the workers are professionals.

Shopping for makeup or skin care can be a confusing and overwhelming experience. Luckily, Sephora has beauty experts in the store to help you narrow down your choices and find the perfect product for you. But with so many items in the store, the experts can be pretty busy and sometimes your behaviors can be frustrating for them. Jose, a Sephora employee in Chicago, told INSIDER that there some common irritating behaviors that people do in the store.

Below, see four habits that Sephora employees don’t enjoy dealing with.

You’re asking for the same samples repeatedly.

caption Employees know when you’re just trying to avoid buying products. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Not 100% sure if you want to buy a product? At Sephora, you can get an unlimited amount of free samples before purchasing anything. But Jose told INSIDER that a lot of customers abuse this policy and end up only requesting free samples and never actually buy anything.

“After asking for the same exact product a few times, it becomes obvious what you’re doing,” he said. The sample policy is for customers to try out different products before purchasing, not for people to use in place of buying products.

You’re asking them to find a lipstick color.

caption Try to have an idea of what you want before coming into the store. source Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Jose said that beauty experts love to help you find your perfect shade match or give you recommendations. And the great part about Sephora stores is that they carry so many different items, and they stock testers for you to use, too. But Jose said that there are so many different kinds of lipsticks and colors, it can be time-consuming to find something if you have no idea what you want. It’s best to come in with some kind of idea of what you’re looking for so that the employees can help you faster.

“Guessing what people want can be a huge time suck for us and for the customer,” he said.

You’re giving the workers attitude when a product is sold out.

caption Remember that you can always purchase a product online. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Had your heart set on a product only to find out that it’s sold out at the store? Remember that it’s not their fault. “As a retail worker, there’s only so much we can do,” Jose said. “Especially if you’re in a store that’s very popular and has brands that are high in demand, items will be sold out.”

Keep in mind that you can always order the item in the store and get it shipped to your home. Plus, remember the experts at Sephora can’t control how fast a product sells.

You’re ignoring the workers’ opinions.

caption The employees know best. source Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Jose said it can be frustrating to try and help customers if they don’t take his opinion seriously. He added that often people will ask to see a bunch of different items or colors but already know what they want, which can end up wasting the expert’s time. Another common offense? Bringing a friend who constantly contradicts the expert’s opinion.

“Stop asking for us to help if you have a friend that ‘knows it all,'” he said. The best approach is to only ask for help if you really want it and to trust the professional’s opinion.

