6 myths about going to the gynecologist that you need to stop believing

Visiting the gynecologist can be intimidating especially if you’ve never been before. To make it even more nerve-wracking, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about visiting this type of doctor.

You shouldn’t always cancel your appointment if you have your period and you shouldn’t wait until you’re pregnant to go the gynecologist.

Your gynecologist won’t automatically screen you for sexually transmitted infections during your appointment unless you ask to be tested or express certain medical concerns.

There is a lot of misinformation about visiting the gynecologist and exactly what you can expect from a routine exam. Some things may be based on partial truths, but others are just flat-out wrong.

INSIDER spoke to doctors to debunk popular myths about going to the gynecologist.

MYTH: If you’re not pregnant, you don’t need to visit the gynecologist

caption Even if you are not pregnant or trying to conceive, you should visit the gynecologist for regular exams. source iStock

The gynecologist isn’t just for those who are pregnant. These doctors offer so many resources, from cancer screenings to birth-control plans, for individuals of all ages.

As a base reference, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that individuals start visiting the gynecologist when they are between the ages of 13 and 15. This is to begin annual screenings and preventive health-care services.

And going to the gynecologist should be something you routinely do for life. For starters, visits to the gynecologist can also give individuals the opportunity to discuss any bodily changes they may notice with aging such as premenopausal and menopausal symptoms.

In addition, a gynecologist can screen you for things like ovarian cancer throughout your life, said Dr. Blair Bergen, chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ultimately, when and how often you should go depends on a lot of factors including your medical history and health concerns.

MYTH: Everyone has to have a Pap test each year

All individuals with cervixes should begin getting Pap smears to test for cervical cancer at the age of 21, per the American Cancer Society’s recommendations. However, how often you get a Pap test (or even when you get your very first one) can vary depending on your health concerns and medical history.

As a basic guideline, it’s recommended that individuals with cervixes get a Pap smear every three years if they’re between the ages of 21 and 29. Those aged 30 and over can consider getting a Pap test combined with a human papillomavirus (HPV) test every five years if they’ve had normal Pap smears in the past, according to Bergen.

But generally, individuals, especially those who have a higher risk of getting cervical cancer, should follow the personalized recommendations of their healthcare provider.

MYTH: Pap smears also test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Many believe that a Pap test also screens for common sexually transmitted infections but this is not true, said Dr. Savita Ginde, vice president of medical affairs at Stride Community Health Center.

“While some medical providers automatically test women for common infections, this is not the rule. Speak up if you’d like to be tested or if you have noticed new or different discharge, odor, or are experiencing any pelvic discomfort,” Ginde told INSIDER.

As a base guideline, the CDC recommends everyone gets tested for sexually transmitted infections when they become sexually active. It’s important to talk to your doctor about which tests are right for your situation, whether you are in a monogamous relationship or you have multiple sexual partners, added Bergen.

MYTH: You have to cancel your gynecologist appointment if you are on your period

“Of course, this all depends on where you’re at in your cycle, how heavy your bleeding is, and why you’re visiting the doctor,” Ginde told INSIDER.

If you’re going for a pap smear and your flow is light – meaning you just started or are about to end your period – your doctor can likely get what they need to submit the test, Ginde said. If you’re not sure if you should cancel your appointment, call your doctor’s office to discuss how best to proceed.

MYTH: Cervical-cancer screenings are only for those who are currently sexually active

caption If you have a cervix and have ever been sexually active, these screenings are very important. source Shutterstock

In reality, cervical cancer can affect any individual with a cervix who has been or is currently sexually active in any way, per the American Cancer Society. Simply put, cervical-cancer screenings are appropriate for anyone with a cervix who is under the age of 65, Ginde told INSIDER.

“Most cancers are caused by persistent infection with HPV, which can be passed through skin-to-skin contact in the genital area,” Ginde explained. In many cases, HPV causes no symptoms and it can go undetected for a long period of time, so even if you are no longer sexually active or having sex with new partners, you’ll still want to get regular Pap smears.

MYTH: If you’re vaccinated against HPV, you can skip your Pap test

The HPV vaccine helps to prevent certain strains of the virus but it is important to note that the vaccine does not protect against all strains and therefore cannot prevent all cases of cervical cancer. And although getting them is important, vaccines are not always 100% effective.

This means that it’s crucial to continue to get screened for cervical cancer even after you are vaccinated, per the CDC’s recommendations.

“If you’ve been tested and are negative for the HPV virus, then you can likely go for a longer time between your Paps,” Ginde told INSIDER. But overall, she said you’ll want to follow your doctor’s advice regarding how often you should be screened because they can better factor in your medical history and personal concerns.