8 myths about dermatologists you need to stop believing

caption Some things you believe about dermatologists might not be true. source iStock

Dermatologists are medical practitioners who specialize in hair, skin, and nails.

INSIDER spoke to a few dermatologists to debunk common myths about their profession.

They busted myths related to the false ideas that they perform facials, only see adults, solely treat acne, and that they examine every inch of a patient’s skin during a typical appointment.

View INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

From acne to eczema, if you’ve ever dealt with any sort of skin condition, you’ve likely heard of dermatologists and you might already have a few ideas about what they do.

But whether you’ve ever seen a dermatologist or not, it may be confusing to know exactly what to expect – especially considering all of the different information out there about these specialized doctors.

INSIDER spoke to board-certified dermatologists to debunk popular myths about their careers.

MYTH: Dermatologists only treat acne

Dermatologists can certainly help individuals deal with their acne issues, but they also do a lot more. “Dermatologists are available to treat many conditions ranging from the head to the toes, literally,” said Dr. Marisa Garshick, a dermatologist based in New York.

“Dermatologists can help treat conditions of the scalp, feet, nails, hair, and often can even help address conditions that affect the eyes, mouth, groin area. Based on the skin being everywhere on our body, dermatologists are trained to treat any condition that arises anywhere on the skin,” she added.

MYTH: Dermatologists can fix your skin concerns instantaneously and quickly

Sometimes you visit a dermatologist and have a skin issue taken care of really quickly but this is rarely the case, said Dr. Caren Campbell, a dermatologist based in California.

She explained that if you’re having a mole or skin tag removed, you’ll see pretty fast results but if you anticipate seeing things like rashes, nail fungus, and hair loss have an immediate resolution, you may want to lower your expectations.

“All good things take time, including optimizing your skin health. [For example,] acne treatments do not even start working for six weeks, so patience is key,” she told INSIDER.

MYTH: Dermatologists basically just give you the same skin-care advice you can find online

caption There’s a very high chance dermatologists can provide you with a more in-depth diagnosis than the internet can. source iStock

The internet has a lot of information about skin care, so it can be easy to default to your computer or phone instead of seeing a dermatologist. But the internet isn’t the best place for sound medical advice, especially if you have a serious skin concern or issue.

As Garshick told INSIDER, dermatologists can help you a lot more than the internet can – they dedicate at least eight years to training (oftentimes consisting of medical school, internships, and residencies) in order to work in their field.

“Board-certified dermatologists are expected to know over 3,000 diagnoses related to skin, hair, and nails, which allows them to know how to address something that is common, but also something that may be less common and otherwise go overlooked,” she told INSIDER.

She also said that although some conditions appear to be straightforward, “there are nuances in how to approach treatment that may be specific to an individual and often require an in-person consultation to better understand.”

And although Garshick said the internet can have some handy information that can spark you to seek out professional care, it isn’t a replacement for a visit to a dermatologist.

Read More: Dermatologists debunk 7 myths about how diet affects skin

MYTH: Dermatologists will look at every inch of your skin each time you have an appointment

Yes, sometimes dermatologists will examine just about every inch of your body while you’re stripped down – but as Dr. Papri Sarkar, a dermatologist based in Massachusetts, pointed out, that only occurs during a specific kind of appointment.

“During full skin exams, dermatologists really do look at every inch of your skin – and they should because skin cancer can hide on your scalp, on your bum, on the soles of your feet or the tips of your ears,” she told INSIDER. “We make sure to examine every square inch because we’re worried that if we don’t we’ll miss one.”

But she said that most regular visits to a dermatologist don’t require an examination of every inch of your skin. Instead, dermatologists tend to focus on the area that’s bothering you and they might ask to see other parts of your skin to better form a diagnosis.

“If a dermatologist wants to see another part of your skin that you haven’t mentioned it’s usually because they’re trying to rule something in or out. For example, if you come in for acne on the face, I’ll also always ask and check the chest and back because those are such other common places to get acne,” she added. “It helps me tailor the treatment to the patient and make sure we’re not only treating certain areas – and avoid regretting not treating others.”

MYTH: Dermatologists only perform cosmetic procedures

Just like the myth about acne, many people are under the impression that dermatologists only perform cosmetic procedures like facial injections, but Sarkar said there’s more to the job than these kinds of treatments.

“Dermatologists are very well-trained to do cosmetic procedures but that’s not all we do,” she told INSIDER. She explained that dermatologists train for years and spend a long time learning anything and everything about the skin – and this information goes far beyond cosmetic procedures.

“[This information] includes [skin’s] structure, function, and all of the rashes, diseases, cancers, and genetic disorders that can affect it,” Sarkar said. “We also spend a significant amount of time learning anatomy and learning how to do surgery and cosmetic procedures tastefully and effectively. So dermatologists diagnose and treat rashes, hair loss, collagen vascular disease, skin cancers, burns and do surgery and cosmetic procedures.”

MYTH: Dermatologists do facials

caption There are other professionals who are more known for doing facials. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Wanting to get a facial is usually not a reason to visit a dermatologist, Campbell said. Typically aestheticians are trained to provide facials, not dermatologists. That said, some dermatologists offer other sorts of treatments that can help you get your skin looking the way you’d like.

MYTH: Only adults go to the dermatologist

You may think that only teenagers or adults see dermatologists, but Garshick said that she and those in her field see people of all ages all of the time.

“Dermatologists are trained to also [treat] babies, children, adolescents, and beyond,” she told INSIDER. “One of the best parts of practicing dermatology is being able to treat a whole family: the baby, the parent and the grandparent.”

MYTH: Dermatologists never work in hospitals

Since many dermatologists have their own practices, it may seem as though none of them work in hospitals – but Garshick said this assumption is incorrect.

“Dermatologists are actually often sought out for their expertise in diagnosing rashes that can be related to medications, infections, and cancer that can either cause someone to go to a hospital or be related to a hospital stay,” she explained.