9 little things you’re doing every day that are sabotaging your posture

Tons of things can affect your posture.

It can feel impossible to constantly stand up, shoulders back.

Good posture takes time to learn and must be achieved through practice.

Little things you do like spending the entire day on your computer and crossing your legs when you sit are actually hurting your posture.

Most people could stand to improve their posture, but it’s not as hard as it may seem. It comes down to committing to little changes throughout the day, not all of which have to be done at once. Ready to say goodbye to bad posture? These are the things that are ruining your posture every day.

Slouching while taking transportation is an easy habit to fall into

Let’s start with the most obvious – slouching kills your posture. While we may slouch consistently throughout the day, the problem can get worse while taking a car or train. Studies have shown that the vibration created by engines can actually relax and sedate your muscles, leading to increased slouching.

Make a conscious effort to sit up straight, especially when you’re commuting.

Holding your phone between your shoulder and ear is a no go

While sometimes you have to be hands-free while making a call, cradling your phone between your shoulder and ear is going to majorly screw up your posture. Next time, use headphones or the speaker setting to ensure you maintain good posture while taking a call.

Try to take breaks from your computer during the day

Stretch and walk around.

For many people, spending eight hours a day on a computer is an unavoidable part of their job. HuffPost warns against the long term effects sitting too long can have, such as your posture being ruined. Whenever possible try to take even five minutes to walk around and stretch out your muscles during the day.

It’s common to carry everything on one shoulder

We all have that one side which we carry all our bags on. While it’s easy to become a creature of habit, NBC News reports that Americans suffer from upper back pain, headaches, and even sciatica from heavy bags. All these issues can hurt your posture and, while you’re carrying the bags, cause you to lean due to the weight. Try switching sides when you can to combat this.

Wearing high heels is not good for your posture

While you may love high heels, it’s no secret that they aren’t exactly good for your body. Wearing high heels can affect the way you stand and the way you walk because your spine is swaying unnaturally, according to TODAY. If you do wear high heels a lot, try stretching your calves as often as possible.

Bending forward with your back is all too easy

Bend with your back.

Whether it’s when you’re lifting things or doing simple tasks like putting makeup on, bending forward with your back can lead to serious issues with your posture. Instead, bending at your hips and not your stomach can improve your overall posture.

Uncross your legs when you sit

It turns out that the way you position your legs when sitting really matters. While it’s common for people to cross their legs when they sit, this should actually be avoided. Putting one knee over the other can tilt the pelvis and cause a sore lower back and bad posture.

Sleeping on your stomach may be comfortable but it’s not good for you

Sleeping on your stomach puts stress on your spine and can affect your posture. When sleeping on your stomach, your spine can’t be in a neutral position because all your weight is at your center. Sleeping on your back is best for you, but your side is also OK.