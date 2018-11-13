11 little things that are causing big damage to your hair

caption There some habits we have that might be ruining our hair. source Basyn / Shutterstock

With so many things to worry about in a day, taking the time to think about if your habits are doing damage to your hair may never have occurred to you. Unfortunately, a lot of things in your daily routine may be ruining your hair. Fortunately, many of these things can be easily fixed to ensure your hair stays nice and healthy.

If you’ve noticed issues with your hair such as dryness or frizz, you may be frustrated trying to tame it. Being aware of these everyday things that are ruining your hair will allow you to take back control of it.

Neglecting to clean your beauty tools puts grime into your hair.

caption Straighteners can have residue build up. source Tookapic/Pexels

You want to clean them as often as you can to ensure grime isn’t recycled back into your hair. “A dirty straighter will have build-up of every product on your hair, plus residue of dead hair on it,” celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas told INSIDER. From brushes to flat irons, give each one a wipe down.

In the same vein, overusing heated beauty products can cause damage.

caption Too much heat can also damage your hair. source Chloe Pantazi/INSIDER

From curling irons to blow dryers, any heated beauty tools can create real hair damage. “The finer the hair, the lower the temperature,” Mark Goodman, a hair care professional told WebMD. “For instance, a person with baby-fine hair should use the lowest possible setting.” Be aware of your hair’s texture and avoid using the highest heat setting whenever possible.

Over- or under-washing your hair isn’t good for it.

caption Washing your hair every day probably isn’t necessary. source iStock

When deciding how often to wash your hair, it’s all about the feel of it.

“Dry hair should be washed a maximum of two times a week using a shampoo with sulfate-free surfactants and high concentration of moisturizers (glycerine, sodium PCA) to help mitigate dehydration,” Craig Taylor, creative director of HARI’s salons, London told Marie Claire. At the same time, waiting too long to wash it can allow for a build-up of dirt, pollution, and product.

While it’s tempting to delay getting a cut, it probably won’t yield the results you’re after.

caption Trims are necessary for hair to grow healthily. source MilanMarkovic/iStock

When trying to grow out your hair out, it may seem like common sense to avoid cutting it. In reality, hair stylist Serge Normant told Allure that “The ends of long hair have usually been styled and colored so many times that they get dry and frizzy quickly.” Go in for a small trim to ensure your hair continues to grow long and healthy.

Drying your hair with a towel agitates the cuticles in your hair.

caption A towel can hurt your hair. source Roberto Peri/Getty Images

As celebrity hairstylist Monae Everett told HuffPost, drying your hair with a towel allows the coarse texture to seriously hurt your hair. Use a T-shirt or microfiber towel instead to prevent hair damage.

Try to avoid brushing your hair when it’s wet.

caption Wet hair makes it vulnerable. source geliatida/Shutterstock

According to Healthy Women, when your hair is wet it’s more vulnerable to breakage. Using a brush or comb post-shower can end up hurting your hair.

Tying your hair up when it’s wet is also a no go.

caption Tying your hair back when it’s wet can lead to breakage. source evil erin/flickr

While you may not want to deal with your hair getting your clothing wet, tying wet hair up is a no go. “When you tie wet hair back, it stretches up to a third of its length,” explains Tim Rogers, hairstylist and creative director of Living Proof told Marie Claire. “When you anchor the hair like that, it can cause tension breakage.”

You shouldn’t sleep with wet hair if it can be avoided.

caption It’s just more work for you. source Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

Ever wondered why you take longer to get ready in the morning after sleeping with wet hair? “It’s not a good idea in the sense that it’ll dry funny and be unruly and knotty when you wake up, causing more work for yourself in the morning,” celebrity hairstylist John Ruggiero told Byrdie. The extra time taken to style it in the morning will then create additional damage.

Try to avoid using cotton sheets and pillowcases.

caption Silk sheets are a better idea. source Parachute

In comparison to silk, cotton pillowcases and sheets suck moisture out of your body.” Silk pillowcases work wonders for all kinds of hair types and textures as they keep the cuticle layer of the hair intact,” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin told Well and Good. “With regular use, I’ve slept better, my hair is shinier, and it’s less prone to breakage.”

Spending too much time in the sun isn’t good for your hair.

caption An important step if you want to take better care of your hair. source progressman/Shutterstock

While soaking up the rays may feel good, same as your skin, too much sun can damage your hair. Dermatologist Wilma Bergfeld, MD of the Cleveland Clinic reports that the sun’s rays have the same effect on your hair that bleach does, damaging the hair’s cuticle and protein.

Be aware of what ingredients are in your products.

caption Some hair products have ingredients that are going to damage your hair. source Radu Bercan/Shutterstock

While certain products may promise your hair the world, it’s important to read up on what ingredients they contain. The number one thing to be wary of? Silicone.

“Silicone will weigh the hair down, making it limp, lifeless, and, with time, very dull. It prevents moisture from penetrating the hair shaft and becomes like a magnet for dirt and other ingredients. So in essence, we get a good shine for a couple of days, but over time it will attract more buildup on the hair.” Shai Amiel, celebrity hairstylist and owner, CAPELLA Salon told Coveteur.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.