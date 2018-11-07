12 people share the most expensive things their pets have destroyed

caption Pets can destroy our stuff. source Arkadova/ iStock

Pets are the adorable, hilarious housemates that many of us cherish like family members. They can also be little monsters, destroying our prized possessions and furniture no matter how hard we try to curb their gnawing, scratching, and digging habits.

Here are a few stories Reddit users have shared about the havoc pets have wreaked on their stuff.

Please note that these Reddit responses have been condensed and edited for clarity. INSIDER cannot independently authenticate them, so they’re just for fun.

“Her way of telling me she misses me.”

“My great dane made a hole in my mattress about a foot wide. I think it was her way of telling me she misses me.” – Redditor markerbright1596

“The piss dripped all over me.”

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

“My cat peed into my keyboard. I was wondering why it stopped working all of sudden and just as I lifted it, the piss dripped all over me. That day I realized just how much she hates me.” – Redditor The_Longest_Wave

“I didn’t hear a thing the whole time.”

“I was taking my 2-year-old coonhound mix to my parents’ house. He was buckled into the backseat and somehow during the 30-minute drive, he managed to grab a hold of the passenger seatbelt.

“He completely chewed through the webbing and buckle. It was absolutely destroyed, and I didn’t hear a thing the whole time.” – Redditor AppleRatty

“I noticed my power was out.”

“I think the best one was when my 8-month-old setter got over the gate I was using to keep him in the kitchen while I was at work. I came home and all the books on my lower bookcase were shredded across my apartment floor and my power was out.

“I took him out to walk then came back to clean when I noticed only my power was out. I checked my breaker box and saw the breaker was tripped. Then I found the alarm clock cord he chewed through.” – Redditor settersclowns

“He actually ran through a glass front door.”

source Shutterstock

“The worst my dog has done was kill my favorite and only pair of brown boots. However, my boyfriend’s last dog, a great dane, actually ran through the glass front door, shattering it.” – Redditor leaping-elk

“They had over eight hours to shred it.”

source ppa/Shutterstock

“My two mini wiener dogs shredded an 8-foot couch I had delivered the same day. $850. I had to go to work soon after the couch got there so they had over eight hours to shred it, piss on it and chew up all four legs.” – Redditor CrazyDoglady

“He ate my purse.”

“A dachshund of mine once ate my $60 purse along with the $300 inside of it.” – Redditor Queenofvultures

“I probably have to replace my entire underwear collection monthly.”

source Benjamin Haas/Shutterstock

“My dog doesn’t really destroy anything anymore and can be trusted to not get into anything. WITH THE EXCEPTION of my underwear. I know it’s not something you would think of as expensive, but I probably have to replace my entire underwear collection monthly, all because I forget to close the drawer one day.” – Redditor Leafy33

“One small spot of carpet …”

source West Elm

“My dog ate one small spot of carpet in the centre of each of the carpeted rooms in my house.” – Redditor blackhuey

“We no longer use animal noises as ringtones.”

“One of ours chewed two smartphones on the same day. We no longer use animal noises as ringtones.” – Redditor EselleM

“The perfect pair of nude heels…”

source Shutterstock

“A pair of nude heels I bought on sale for $60 that were probably worth far more. The worst part is I’d been searching for the perfect pair of nude heels for at least a year, finally found them, wore them exactly one time and then he got to them!” – Redditor Maria-C

“In the middle of the night we hear a bang…”

“I knew my cat was going to try and climb into the Christmas tree so I put an eye hook on the ceiling and used a thin metal cable to secure it. Didn’t matter. In the middle of the night we hear a bang and the sound of our cat tangled in the lighting screaming on the top of his lungs.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.