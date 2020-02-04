18 things that surprised a Brit visiting LA for the first time

caption I visited the US for the first time in my mid-twenties, and was surprised by how different everything was. source Alice Johnston

I didn’t travel much as a child, so didn’t step foot onto US soil until I was 26. When I visited LA for the first time, I fell in love.

Despite watching Hollywood movies and listening to American pop songs growing up, I wasn’t prepared for the cultural differences.

Everything in the US was bigger, brasher, and more cheerful than I expected.

There were some things I much prefer about LA than England, though, such as the weather and the magical sunsets.

Growing up in suburban Essex in the UK, to me, America seemed like it was full of glamour.

The TV shows and songs I loved all featured American accents, which were duly imitated in the playground. Compared to grey, drizzly England, it seemed full of sunshine, possibility, and the kind of deliciously illicit junk foods that the local Sainsbury’s sadly could not provide.

Despite always wanting to visit and nursing a “Sex and the City”-inspired dream to live in New York, I didn’t actually set foot on US soil until I was 26 – and I ended up falling in love with LA, not Manhattan.

After a whole lifetime of consuming everything American, I naively thought not much would surprise me, but Los Angeles is so very different to any city I’ve been to before that I found myself in culture shock.

It didn’t matter that I’d been looking at pictures of it for years – being in America was very, very foreign.

One of the first things that hit me while driving to the city from the airport is that there is so much more space in LA than there is in London. That feeling you get sometimes in the UK when you realize that you’re living on a small island with millions of other people? That doesn’t happen in the US.

caption The roads are bigger, the houses are more spacious and even the sky feels larger. source Alice Johnston

Almost every house has its own garden and tons of space inside. Someone in LA told me they never even realized expensive houses ever had to share walls, which blew my mind.

caption Even smaller houses are on their own plot of land. source Alice Johnston

This sense of space translates to everything else. A normal-sized motorway, for instance, has eight lanes instead of six. Cars are larger. Portions of food are truly expansive. You can take up a little more space in the world in LA, the opposite of cramming yourself into the tiniest possible corner of the Central Line for your commute.

caption From pancakes to freeways, everything is bigger. source Alice Johnston

There’s no real public transport system in LA. Well, there’s a single metro line, and there are buses. This clearly isn’t the case for the whole of the US, but the car is king here in a way it isn’t at home. While this brings its own problems of pollution and snarled roads, it can be pretty nice to get back and forth to work without smelling a stranger’s armpit.

caption It’s hard to get mad about being stuck in traffic when your commute looks like this. source Alice Johnston

This sense of space and privacy perhaps explains why people are more laid back than they are in the UK. Want to make last-minute plans? No problem, come on over! In London, I often feel like I have to book in to see my friends weeks in advance, like buying a theatre ticket. There’s a more relaxed pace of life in LA.

caption Last-minute invitation to the hottest new breakfast spot? Let’s do it! source Alice Johnston

People are… happy. They don’t complain cynically all the time. Weird, right? To a Brit, it seems insincere when the person taking your lunch order smiles and wishes you a nice day — and I’m sure that sometimes it is. But a lot of times, they really do seem to mean it. This positive reinforcement to my day was genuinely pleasurable.

caption Sunny dispositions all around. source Alice Johnston

Strangers and acquaintances are more open, and it’s easier to make friends and connections. This is a nice change from London, where people look at you as if you’ve grown a second head if you say hi to a stranger.

caption Americans seem to be more open and friendly than Brits. source Alice Johnston

The LA weather makes everything less of a struggle. That feeling when you wake up and it’s grey, you get to work and it’s gloomy, you go to lunch and it’s drizzling, and then it’s dark at 4 p.m. and your soul feels like it’s dying just a little bit? Yeah, that’s nonexistent.

caption The weather makes life that little bit easier. source Alice Johnston

However, when it rains plans are cancelled, traffic grows monstrous, and news anchors report on a mild amount of precipitation like it’s a tornado. You, a Brit, cackle at the lack of a stiff upper lip about bad weather.

caption Angelinos don’t cope with the rain as well as Londoners. source Alice Johnston

Days start earlier in Los Angeles. The energy of the city skews towards the first half of the day, with even the latest bars closing at a very polite 2 a.m. If you want to take a breakfast meeting at 6 a.m., however, there are plenty of spots open.

caption Live, love, and nourish yourself to an early start. source Alice Johnston

Activities and amenities are geared towards convenience. In London, many shops close early, but in this part of the US, grocery stores are often open 24 hours and offer two-hour delivery. Don’t have time to wait for a prescription to be filled? Head to a drive-through pharmacy.

caption Drive-thru pharmacies are a very real phenomenon. source Alice Johnston

Personalization is king. Want your meal with extra sauce, or without coriander? Your server won’t bat an eye, even at the fanciest restaurant. If you’re not drinking, are trialling a gluten-free existence, or are doing Whole 30, you’ll be accommodated. They’ve seen it all before — probably several years ago. In London, this will often earn you a dirty look and mutterings from your waiter.

caption Whether you want no coriander or extra coriander, any request is easily accommodated. source Alice Johnston

In restaurants, produce is better than any you’ve ever seen and even some of the fruits and vegetables are different. Try jicama, which looks like a potato but is eaten raw as a crispy, refreshing snack that tastes like something between an apple and a water chestnut. The availability of pretty insane kinds of junk foods is also mind-blowing. Have you tried Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? You haven’t lived until you have.

caption There’s nothing quite like American junk food. source Alice Johnston

Forget to tip at your peril, and be prepared to ask what the accepted rate is. While out at a bar once I genuinely did forget and signed my bill without adding a tip. The bartender rightly pushed the receipt back towards me with a raised eyebrow. Ouch.

caption Make sure you tip whoever’s making your drinks. source Alice Johnston

While in general people seem to drink less than they do in Britain (which is admittedly not difficult, as we’re a hard-drinking nation), everyone seems to smoke weed. Or they take CBD oil for anxiety, or edibles at parties. An 80-year-old gave me a great recommendation for a cannabis ointment to help sore muscles. You’ll quickly learn your indica from your sativa.

caption Weed is legal is California and it’s everywhere you look. source Alice Johnston

One of the biggest things that surprised me was just how different everything felt. Ordinarily I realize I’m in a new country because of the language; here the speech was the same, but my surroundings still felt very foreign. In retrospect, I should have expected this, having flown 5,500 miles around the world.

caption The language might be the same, but everything feels very different. source Alice Johnston

From the warm night air to the huge number of amazing neon signs everywhere and the Mexican influence on the city’s style, it was beautifully obvious that I was in a very different part of the world — and I loved it.

caption Watch those neon signs light up the night. source Alice Johnston

Finally, just as I’d hoped, there were palm trees scattered regally as far as I could see, swaying in the pink and peach light of the daily magical, life-affirming sunsets.