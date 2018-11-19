8 ways that you’re wasting money while in college

caption There are simple ways to save money in college. source The WB

It’s easy to fall right into the, you only live once mentality, especially in college. But, there are plenty of ways to live it up in college without blowing through your paychecks. Here are some tips to follow so you can leave college with experiences and a decent savings account.

Dumping money into a gym membership.

caption There are usually resources at your college that you can use to exercise. source Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

Even the cheapest gym memberships can add up to be a couple hundred dollars a year, and that’s if you’re lucky. Most specialty yoga studios, boxing classes, or spinning centers can be over $100 a month and the average gym membership is about $50 a month, according to CNBC. It’s important to stay fit and healthy, so look into what your college offers as far as free and cheap fitness.

Some colleges will let you use the hockey rink to ice skate for free, gym equipment, or even pools. In the warmer months, scope out nearby parks and soak in that sunshine by working out outside. Either way avoid the added cost because chances are you have other plenty of other options that are cheap or free.

Spending all your money shopping on new clothes.

caption Check out some clothing deals. source Comedy Central

It’s fun to go shopping at the mall with your friends, but you don’t have to blow your paycheck on expensive clothes. Instead, try to find some unique items at the local thrift store. Cutting back on costs when shopping doesn’t need to mean just clothes either. Using your student ID, you can often get discounts on haircuts, tickets, memberships, books, and more. Don’t forget to always ask when you’re at a store or out with doing something with friends if they offer a student discount price. It could add up.

Buying expensive cafe coffees every day.

caption Spending money on coffee out adds up quickly. source The CW

It can be hard to save money when you spend $3 a day on coffee. It’s OK to treat yourself to a fancy latte once in a while, but for your day-to-day coffee needs, buy a cheap coffee maker and learn to make your own.

Wasting money on a vehicle if you really don’t need one right now.

caption You can save a lot by not having a car. source Paramount Pictures

Of course, having a reliable source of transportation can be vital, especially if you’re working while in college, but if you can walk to everywhere you need to go, forgoing a car can be a big money saver. You’re unloading hundreds of dollars off your shoulders avoiding a car payment, car insurance, and gas money. Not only that, but some off-campus apartment complexes in big cities charge extra for parking sometimes upwards of a couple hundred a month just to park the car. By walking or biking, you can save yourself a major bills headache.

Eating meals out too often.

caption Eating at home can save a lot of money. source Shutterstock

Dining out and going for fancy drinks and meals multiple times a week can seriously add up. Ditch the $10 sub and go for the 2 for a $1 slices instead. Better yet, get good at cooking and keep some homemade options in your fridge to grab between classes.

Forgetting about free entertainment.

caption Colleges have lots of events. source bernardbodo/ iStock

Keep an eye on things around campus you can do for free entertainment. Colleges often have free events with free food and swag and all you need is your college ID to get in. Take advantage of these as often as you can not only for your wallet, but for your social life as well.

You’re not looking for deals while grocery shopping.

caption Look for some grocery store deals. source iStock

Pay attention to the deals and ads at local grocery stores to stock up on cheaper, healthier foods you can make quickly like soups, frozen meals, fruit, and veggies. Don’t necessarily just go to the closest grocery store. Look at the ads and check out what you generally like to eat, then see where it’s the cheapest. Most areas have multiple grocery stores to choose from and some are significantly cheaper than others. That can mean the difference between $25 for a week of groceries or $50.

Throwing money away on cable.

caption There are cheaper ways to watch TV. source Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock

Choose one outlet to watch shows and movies.If you have a limited income, cable can be an expense worth looking at.. Take advantage of the free monthly trials of streaming services and choose just one that you enjoyed the most.

