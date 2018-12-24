10 unique things to add to your hot chocolate

caption You can add new flavors or liquor to your hot chocolate. source Roxy BodyslamJ/Shutterstock

Hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up and celebrate the holidays.

Flavorful add-ins can transform simple hot cocoa into something special.

Sweet add-ins include marshmallows, whipped cream, caramel, flavored spreads, and maple syrup.

To transform cocoa into a cocktail, add flavored liqueurs or traditional spirits.

Other unique ways to liven up hot chocolate include adding coffee, spices, and extracts.

There’s no denying that a steaming cup of hot chocolate is classic, especially during the holidays.

Whether you choose to whip up homemade hot chocolate with fresh milk and chopped chocolate pieces or prefer to stick with instant packets, there are so many delicious additions that can help jazz up any cup of cocoa.

Marshmallows and whipped cream are classic hot chocolate add-ins for a reason.

caption You can’t go wrong with marshmallows. source gpointstudio/ iStock

When it comes to hot chocolate add-ins, nothing beats traditional marshmallows or whipped cream. The lightness and creaminess created by melting marshmallows or whipped cream into hot cocoa to balance the thickness and richness of the chocolate perfectly.

Not to mention, everyone loves using hot chocolate as an excuse to eat marshmallows straight out of the bag or whipped cream right from the can.

Alcohol of all kinds can be added to hot cocoa to create a festive cocktail.

caption There are lots of ways to spike hot chocolate. source Flickr

Whether at a holiday party or just home with friends and family, hot chocolate cocktails are a wonderful way to get into the spirit and add a unique flavor to traditional cocoa.

For traditionalists, bourbon, rum, Irish cream, and brandy are excellent additions. For alcohol that adds an extra burst of flavor, pour in flavored liqueurs such as peppermint, coffee, hazelnut, orange, cherry, and more.

Surprisingly, red wine is another great way to spike hot chocolate. The flavors of wine and chocolate really compliment one another and the wine adds a unique depth to the drink.

For hot chocolate that will offer an energy boost, add in some coffee or espresso.

caption Make it extra caffeinated. source Bogdanhoda/iStock

You can easily amp up a hot chocolate by adding in coffee or espresso. Adding in a packet of hot chocolate can be an easy way to make a homemade mocha.

Nothing is more seasonal than some refreshing peppermint.

caption Adding peppermint makes it the perfect holiday drink. source bhofack2/iStock

The cool, bright flavor of peppermint pairs perfectly with the thick, rich flavor of chocolate. So, it’s no wonder why peppermint has always been a popular hot chocolate add-in.

You can add peppermint flavor to your cocoa in a variety of ways. A dash of peppermint extract, a dollop of peppermint cream, or a sprinkling of crushed candy canes on top can all add that bright, minty quality that’s synonymous with the holidays.

And, of course, you can always use a peppermint stick to garnish and stir your hot chocolate.

Adding spices such as nutmeg or cinnamon to a cup of cocoa gives the drink a deliciously different taste.

caption Seasonal spices will make your hot chocolate more festive. source SEASTOCK/ iStock

Capture the quintessential holiday flavors of spiced cookies, pumpkin pie, and eggnog by adding seasonal spices to your hot chocolate.

Whether mixed into the drink itself or sprinkled on top, spices such as cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, and anise can completely transform an ordinary cup of cocoa into something unique and festive.

To make Mexican hot chocolate, add chili powder.

caption Mexican hot chocolate has chili powder and cinnamon. source 5PH/iStock

Typically made with bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, unsweetened cocoa powder, cinnamon, and a touch of chili powder, Mexican hot chocolate is known and loved for its rich flavor and spiciness.

Those who want their cocoa extra spicy can add a pinch of cayenne pepper as well.

For extra sweetness, add a touch of caramel to your hot chocolate.

caption Add the perfect amount of caramel. source siims/ iStock

There’s something about thick, sweet caramel that is undeniably delicious in desserts and coffee. Adding caramel sauce to hot chocolate can add a unique depth of flavor and a bit of extra sweetness.

For variations on caramel hot cocoa, try salted caramel or dulce de leche.

Flavored extracts aren’t just for baking — they make great additions to hot cocoa.

caption You can add basically any flavor to your hot chocolate. source Flickr/macinate

Adding unique flavors to hot chocolate is as easy as adding a half teaspoon or so of flavored extracts to the drink.

From traditional flavors like vanilla, amaretto, almond, and cinnamon to more exciting flavors like butterscotch, coconut, cherry, raspberry, and orange, flavored extracts are a quick and easy way to liven up hot chocolate.

Flavored spreads add a ton of flavor without adding extra effort.

caption Melt in some spreads. source jirkaejc / iStock

Another no-fuss way to add flavor to your hot cocoa is by melting in a spoonful of your favorite flavored spread.

Peanut butter, cookie butter, and Nutella are all good to add-in since their flavors pair well with chocolate. These spreads can even be mixed in with whipped cream to create a uniquely flavored whipped cream topping.

Maple syrup adds sweetness and unique flavor.

caption Maple syrup adds some sweetness. source Flickr / Mårten Persson

Instead of adding sugar to sweeten up your hot chocolate, try maple syrup. It not only adds the right amount of sweetness but also gives the cocoa a unique maple flavor.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.