Interior designers reveal the 8 things you should always buy at the thrift store

Insider spoke to interior designers to find out which home-decor items you should always buy at thrift shops.

Home accessories like lights, pottery, and serving dishes are usually affordable and unique pieces to find at a thrift shop.

You might also be able to get a great deal on dressers, side tables, and upholstered couches.

Decorating your home and buying new furniture doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Second-hand stores are great places to shop for home-decor items that are one-of-a-kind yet still relatively affordable.

Here are some of the best things to buy at thrift shops, according to interior designers.

You can find inexpensive dressers that will become a focal point in any bedroom.

“Dressers are usually one of the main focal points in the bedroom, and thrift or vintage stores usually have the best and most unique options,” Sonja Rasula, a former interior designer on HGTV’s “Home to Go” and TLC’s “Trading Spaces” who founded Unique Markets in Los Angeles, California, told Insider.

Rasula said that if you find a dresser that has potential you can give it a quick makeover by painting it a new color and adding accent knobs for a new and improved look.

“Just make sure to stick-check and smell-check the drawers before taking the plunge,” she said.

Mirrors are another decor item you should buy at the thrift shop.

Rasula told Insider that she often finds the best mirrors when shopping at thrift stores.

“Get a good gauge on the space that you need the mirror for and get creative,” she said. “You can keep the paint color as-is, or repaint to get your own look.”

Thrift shops sometimes sell affordable pottery and serving dishes, too.

Taylor Spellman, CEO and creative director of Taylor Spellman New York, an interior design and staging firm based in NYC, said you should look for unique pieces like pottery and serving dishes next time you’re in a thrift shop.

“It is always exciting to find a showpiece for someone’s home that I can guarantee they will not have seen anywhere else – and the price is right,” said Spellman. “Whether it is priced to sell on the shelves or requires a little bit of negotiation, the price point is always way less than if I was to purchase the item in a high-end or brand name store.”

You can stock up on hardcover books to decorate your shelves with.

Spellman said that hardcover books are the perfect way to spruce up a bookshelf and thrift stores often have tons of them.

“I love finding different colored bindings to bring color to a shelf,” she told Insider. “A personal favorite is creating a pile of books that goes from purple to blue on the spines.”

You can find side tables to place in your living room or bedroom.

Spellman told Insider that thrift shops are also a great place to find side tables that are built to last.

“When I am feeling particularly creative, I love to take a side table that has good bones and completely restore it,” she said, noting that sometimes you’ll find a design that’s incredibly unique.

Thrift stores are oftentimes filled with unique works of art.

Becca Jarrad, founder and creative director of Becca Jarrad Design Studio, told Insider that the thrift store is the perfect place to visit if you want to spruce up bare walls.

“Art, specifically oil paintings that are still framed, is one of my favorite thrift-store finds,” Jarrad said.

Oftentimes these paintings and photographs can be hung as-is or easily spruced up with fresh frames.

Upholstered items, like couches and chairs, can be quite affordable, too.

According to Jarrad, you should try to score top-quality upholstered items for your home at second-hand shops.

“If needed, you can always have it recovered or the cushion cores updated by a professional to make it just right for your space,” she told Insider.

Lamps, chandeliers, and other lighting options often just require a fresh bulb.

When decorating your home, it’s important to make sure you’ve got great lighting options, and Jarrad said that thrift shops are the perfect place to look for an affordable, good-looking lamp.

“Lighting, particularly vintage lighting, is often mimicked by contemporary designers,” she told Insider. “But if you can find a vintage light that you love, you should buy that over a new piece because it makes a stronger design statement and gives your space more soul.”