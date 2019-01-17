11 Valentine’s Day treats you can get at Aldi for under $13

caption Aldi has multiple limited edition Valentine’s Day cheeses on sale now. source Aldi

Aldi’s limited edition Valentine’s Day collection features heart-shaped pasta and cheeses.

These Valentine’s Day and chocolate products cost $12.99 or less.

The products will be on sale for a limited time starting on Wednesday, January 30.

You may feel like you just took down your Christmas tree and put away the Menorah, but there’s another holiday just around the corner – Valentine’s Day.

A popular holiday for gifting, Valentine’s Day typically involves giving chocolate or stuffed animals to loved ones. Just in time for February, Aldi has launched a slew of new heart-shaped and chocolate Valentine’s Day-inspired products for all of your gift-giving purposes.

The products all cost $12.99 or less and will be available for a limited time at Aldi locations nationwide starting on Wednesday, January 30.

Here are 11 delicious and adorable gifts you can purchase at Aldi this February.

The Happy Farms Preferred Valentine’s Day Cheese Assortment is perfect for any dairy lover.

caption Some of the cheeses have chocolate flavoring. source Aldi

Consider skipping the dinner reservation on the love-filled holiday and fill up your charcuterie board with an assortment of heart-shaped cheeses. The assortment features Mature Cheddar Waxed Hearts, Wensleydale With Raspberries and White Chocolate Waxed Hearts, Creamy Cinnamon or Wensleydale with Cranberries.

Each heart-shaped cheese product costs $3.99 each, according to the Happy Farms website.

The Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Chocolate Chip Brioche can be the centerpiece of a Valentine’s Day brunch.

caption Aldi also sells standard Brioche bread. source Aldi

Aldi’s Brioche Heart with Chocolate Chips is made with light and moist brioche swirls. The pull-apart style bread also features sprinkles of chocolate chips throughout for an indulgent bite. Best of all? This one is shaped like a heart, so you know it’s Cupid-approved. The bread is imported from France and retails for $4.99 a package.

The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine will top off any evening just right.

caption The wine has pretty high ratings on Wine.com. source Aldi

If drinking wine on Valentine’s Day is your idea of a romantic time, then look no further than Aldi’s Chocolate Red Wine. According to Wine.com, this bottle contains deep layers of dark chocolate, coffee beans, and black cherry. The wine is smooth and velvety with notes of vanilla. Wine.com rates this one 4.4 out of 5 stars. The bottle is sold at Aldi for $7.99.

Treat yourself or your Valentine to Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles.

caption The truffles are imported from Belgium. source Aldi

Aldi will also be selling Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles. These chocolate bites are imported directly from Belgium, which isn’t too surprising considering this sweet is one of Belgium’s biggest exports. You can pick up an 8.8-ounce box of the dusted truffles for $2.89 at Aldi.

Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Hearts are a classic choice.

caption The box of truffle hearts contains multiple flavors. source Aldi

According to the National Retail Federation, 55% of people say that they plan on giving candy as a Valentine’s Day gift this year. If you’re one of them, check out Aldi’s Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Hearts. The candies, which cost $3.49 a box, are shaped like hearts.

The truffles come in a smorgasbord of flavors include cafe au lait, raspberry mascarpone, strawberry rhubarb, bourbon vanilla, mousse au chocolat, and tiramisu.

Reggano Valentine’s Day Pasta pairs well with wine.

caption The pasta is only $1.99. source Aldi

If you are skipping the fancy dinner and staying in, consider making Reggano’s Valentine’s Day Pasta to win your lover’s heart over. The macaroni pasta features white and pink heart-shaped pieces. Aldi is selling the adorable bags of pasta for $1.99 each. Nothing says, “I love you,” like pasta.

Enjoy the Belmont Chocolate Sampler or Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake with your Valentine.

caption The cheesecake samplers can be found in the freezer section. source Aldi

This Cheesecake Chocolate sampler features four different kinds of cheesecake including Chocolate Turtle, Chocolate Swirl, Trip Chocolate, and Double Chocolate Swirl. The product was made without artificial flavors, colors, and does not include high fructose corn syrup.

Make sure to thaw the slices of cheesecake before you serve them – and grab an extra fork if you decide to share. The entire sampler costs $9.99.

The Bee Happy 5-inch Valentine Mini Plush is a simple way to express your love.

caption The bear variety is various shades of pink. source Aldi

To accompany all of your delicious food and drink pairings, you may want to purchase a gift that’s not edible. Check out these 5-inch plush Valentine’s Day stuffed animals. Aldi is selling the cute and cuddly plush creatures for $0.99 each. You can choose from a monkey, owl, dog, sloth, bear, and cat.

Or. go big with a Bee Happy 39” Cuddle Valentine Plush.

caption The plush comes in bear and sloth varieties. source Aldi

OK, if you really want to go all out this Valentine’s Day, take a look at this 39-inch Be Happy Cuddle Valentine Plush stuffed animal. The over 3-foot-tall brown sloth is holding a plush pink heart that appropriately reads, “I love hanging out with you.” This one can be yours for only $12.99.

The Heart to Tail Valentine’s Day Dog Toy Set is perfect for your pup.

caption It’s a great gift for your dog this Valentine’s Day. source Aldi

Aldi’s Heart to Tail Valentine’s Dog Toy Set is the perfect present for your pup. The package features three Valentine-themed toys including a pink heart-shaped rope; a chocolate-covered plush strawberry; and a red, pink, and white striped circular rope toy with a built-in tennis ball that says, “I woof you.” This can be purchased for $8.99.

