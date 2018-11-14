30 things to do over Thanksgiving that don’t involve shopping

caption Friends on Thanksgiving. source NBC

It’s easy to get bored when you head home for the holidays.

From eating delicious food to enjoying the last days of fall, there are plenty of things to do on Thanksgiving that don’t involve spending much, if any, money.

You can participate in a Turkey Trot race, host a board game night, or explore your hometown.

From enjoying delicious food to catching up with family and friends, there’s plenty to do around Thanksgiving. Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but not everyone is looking to wait in long lines in the middle of the night or spend a ton of money over Thanksgiving weekend.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of fun and (mostly) free activities that will entertain you during the holiday season.

Participate in a Turkey Trot race.

caption Turkey Trot. source JBLM MWR/Flickr

Chances are, you’ll be eating a lot of food on Thanksgiving. Participating in a five or 10K race is a great way to start off the holiday season.

Start decorating for Christmas.

caption A home decked out in Christmas decorations. source Dov Harrington/Flickr

Why not start the Christmas celebrations a bit early by putting up decorations? Whether you put up a few Christmas lights or decorate your entire house, it’s always fun to get in the holiday spirit.

Have a marathon of holiday movies.

caption There’s nothing better than cozying up on the couch and watching a movie. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

There are usually plenty of movie marathons on TV around Thanksgiving. Luckily, you have the perfect excuse to relax on the couch and get in the holiday spirit with classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Love Actually.”

Volunteer at a local soup kitchen.

caption Give back this Thanksgiving. source Flickr / Ben Faulding

Thanksgiving is all about appreciating what you have. Instead of entering the hectic shopping scene, try volunteering in your community for a much more rewarding experience.

Go for a hike.

caption Enjoy the outdoors. source Yellowstone National Park/Flickr

If you’re spending time with family during the holidays, it’s a nice break to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors.

Watch football.

caption Football is a Thanksgiving tradition. source NBC

Even if you don’t like football, you’ll still probably be forced to watch a game over Thanksgiving.

Start cooking for Thanksgiving dinner.

caption Thanksgiving is a food-centric holiday. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Figuring out when to start cooking each dish for Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, but if you make a plan ahead of time, the process is much more enjoyable.

Eat a lot of food.

caption Fill up your plate. source moonlightbulb via flickr Creative Commons

What is Thanksgiving without eating a lot of food? Instead of hitting up the shops, hit up the leftovers. Your stomach (and wallet) will thank you later.

Go to the movies.

caption Watch a movie. source Flickr / Paul Sableman

A ton of great movies come out during Thanksgiving.

Take a nap.

caption Nap to your heart’s content. source Laura D’Alessandro / Flickr

No other holiday promotes napping like Thanksgiving does. It has a lot of benefits too. May as well make the most of it.

Walk the dog.

caption Let the pups have a good Thanksgiving too. source Rohappy/Shutterstock

Enjoy time off and fresh air by bonding with your dog on a nice long walk.

Bond with family.

caption Thanksgiving often means time with family. source Richard Cartwright/ABC

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving or visiting family, the holiday is a great time to catch up with family members you haven’t seen in a while.

Dodge uncomfortable questions.

caption Awkward questions are hard to avoid. source NBC

No matter how many times people warn you about bringing up politics, someone always does. A family member asking you about your dating life is also inevitable.

Catch up with friends.

caption Have a friendsgiving. source Photo courtesy of CBS

If you’re not spending the holiday with family, Thanksgiving is a great time to catch up with friends and host your own celebration.

Take in the fall foliage.

caption Enjoy the last days of the fall season. source Anton Dee/Unsplash

Before winter sets in, take the time to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and foliage.

Take a vacation.

caption Escape the cold for a few days. source Milkovasa/Shutterstock

Many people avoid traveling around the holidays, although it’s actually possible to score some great flight deals around Thanksgiving so you can travel to your dream destinations.

Look through old family photo albums.

caption Make the most of your time at home. source wavebreakmedia / INSIDER

Looking through old photo albums will not only bring back childhood memories, but you might even learn something new about your family history.

Go to a Thanksgiving parade.

caption Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty

Whether you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from your couch or go to a local Thanksgiving event, there’s no shortage of places to celebrate.

Find a new exercise routine.

caption Get into shape after you indulge on Thanksgiving. source Shutterstock

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to start a new workout routine. After enjoying a few delicious meals, why not get a head start on your New Years resolutions?

Organize your closet.

caption You’ve probably been meaning to do this for a while. source Shutterstock

Instead of buying tons of new clothes on Black Friday, take the time to go through what you already have and organize your closet.

Go ice skating.

caption Enjoy fun winter activities. source McCarren Rink/Facebook

No matter what type of climate you’re in, ice skating is a festive activity that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Curl up with a good book.

caption You probably have the down time to read. source Vadim Georgiev/Shutterstock

If you’re lounging around the house on Thanksgiving, why not pick up that book you’ve been meaning to read forever?

Sleep in.

caption Take advantage of your days off from work. source Teerawit Chankowet/Shutterstock

If waking up early to beat Black Friday crowds isn’t your thing, sleep in and enjoy the peaceful morning instead.

Wear sweatpants.

caption Get cozy. source ISO3000/iStock

Take advantage of being home and bring out all your coziest clothes.

Drink a lot of wine.

caption Thanksgiving gives you an excuse to enjoy some wine. source Joanna Fantozzi

If you love wine, you’re in luck. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where you can get away with drinking throughout the day.

Check out a museum.

caption Check out that exhibit you’ve been meaning to see. source Kamira/Shutterstock

Instead of battling crowds at your local mall, hit up a nearby museum for a more peaceful and thought-provoking experience.

Reconnect with an ex.

caption Or don’t. source Greg Gayne/The CW

Thanksgiving means being back in your hometown, which means your ex will probably be there too. If you’ve never forgotten them, feel compelled to apologize about something, or have big news to share, maybe this is the perfect time to reconnect – or not.

Host a board game night.

caption Break out the board games. source Gohengs/Shutterstock

Unleash your competitive side with a board game night with your friends and family.

Explore your hometown.

caption Or check out your old favorite spots. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

If you’re in your hometown for the weekend, take the opportunity to explore some local spots you’ve been meaning to check out.

Give thanks.

caption Remember what you’re thankful for. source NBC

Most of all, take the time to acknowledge what you’re thankful for.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.