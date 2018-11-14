30 things to do over Thanksgiving that don’t involve shopping

- source
- NBC
- It’s easy to get bored when you head home for the holidays.
- From eating delicious food to enjoying the last days of fall, there are plenty of things to do on Thanksgiving that don’t involve spending much, if any, money.
- You can participate in a Turkey Trot race, host a board game night, or explore your hometown.
From enjoying delicious food to catching up with family and friends, there’s plenty to do around Thanksgiving. Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but not everyone is looking to wait in long lines in the middle of the night or spend a ton of money over Thanksgiving weekend.
Luckily, there’s no shortage of fun and (mostly) free activities that will entertain you during the holiday season.
Participate in a Turkey Trot race.
- source
- JBLM MWR/Flickr
Chances are, you’ll be eating a lot of food on Thanksgiving. Participating in a five or 10K race is a great way to start off the holiday season.
Start decorating for Christmas.
- source
- Dov Harrington/Flickr
Why not start the Christmas celebrations a bit early by putting up decorations? Whether you put up a few Christmas lights or decorate your entire house, it’s always fun to get in the holiday spirit.
Have a marathon of holiday movies.
- source
- Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
There are usually plenty of movie marathons on TV around Thanksgiving. Luckily, you have the perfect excuse to relax on the couch and get in the holiday spirit with classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Love Actually.”
Volunteer at a local soup kitchen.
- source
- Flickr / Ben Faulding
Thanksgiving is all about appreciating what you have. Instead of entering the hectic shopping scene, try volunteering in your community for a much more rewarding experience.
Go for a hike.
If you’re spending time with family during the holidays, it’s a nice break to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors.
Watch football.
- source
- NBC
Even if you don’t like football, you’ll still probably be forced to watch a game over Thanksgiving.
Start cooking for Thanksgiving dinner.
- source
- Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
Figuring out when to start cooking each dish for Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, but if you make a plan ahead of time, the process is much more enjoyable.
Eat a lot of food.
What is Thanksgiving without eating a lot of food? Instead of hitting up the shops, hit up the leftovers. Your stomach (and wallet) will thank you later.
Go to the movies.
- source
- Flickr / Paul Sableman
A ton of great movies come out during Thanksgiving.
Take a nap.
- source
- Laura D’Alessandro / Flickr
No other holiday promotes napping like Thanksgiving does. It has a lot of benefits too. May as well make the most of it.
Walk the dog.
- source
- Rohappy/Shutterstock
Enjoy time off and fresh air by bonding with your dog on a nice long walk.
Bond with family.
- source
- Richard Cartwright/ABC
Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving or visiting family, the holiday is a great time to catch up with family members you haven’t seen in a while.
Dodge uncomfortable questions.
- source
- NBC
No matter how many times people warn you about bringing up politics, someone always does. A family member asking you about your dating life is also inevitable.
Catch up with friends.
- source
- Photo courtesy of CBS
If you’re not spending the holiday with family, Thanksgiving is a great time to catch up with friends and host your own celebration.
Take in the fall foliage.
- source
- Anton Dee/Unsplash
Before winter sets in, take the time to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and foliage.
Take a vacation.
- source
- Milkovasa/Shutterstock
Many people avoid traveling around the holidays, although it’s actually possible to score some great flight deals around Thanksgiving so you can travel to your dream destinations.
Look through old family photo albums.
- source
- wavebreakmedia / INSIDER
Looking through old photo albums will not only bring back childhood memories, but you might even learn something new about your family history.
Go to a Thanksgiving parade.
Whether you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from your couch or go to a local Thanksgiving event, there’s no shortage of places to celebrate.
Find a new exercise routine.
- source
- Shutterstock
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to start a new workout routine. After enjoying a few delicious meals, why not get a head start on your New Years resolutions?
Organize your closet.
- source
- Shutterstock
Instead of buying tons of new clothes on Black Friday, take the time to go through what you already have and organize your closet.
Go ice skating.
- source
- McCarren Rink/Facebook
No matter what type of climate you’re in, ice skating is a festive activity that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Curl up with a good book.
- source
- Vadim Georgiev/Shutterstock
If you’re lounging around the house on Thanksgiving, why not pick up that book you’ve been meaning to read forever?
Sleep in.
- source
- Teerawit Chankowet/Shutterstock
If waking up early to beat Black Friday crowds isn’t your thing, sleep in and enjoy the peaceful morning instead.
Wear sweatpants.
- source
- ISO3000/iStock
Take advantage of being home and bring out all your coziest clothes.
Drink a lot of wine.
- source
- Joanna Fantozzi
If you love wine, you’re in luck. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where you can get away with drinking throughout the day.
Check out a museum.
- source
- Kamira/Shutterstock
Instead of battling crowds at your local mall, hit up a nearby museum for a more peaceful and thought-provoking experience.
Reconnect with an ex.
- source
- Greg Gayne/The CW
Thanksgiving means being back in your hometown, which means your ex will probably be there too. If you’ve never forgotten them, feel compelled to apologize about something, or have big news to share, maybe this is the perfect time to reconnect – or not.
Host a board game night.
- source
- Gohengs/Shutterstock
Unleash your competitive side with a board game night with your friends and family.
Explore your hometown.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
If you’re in your hometown for the weekend, take the opportunity to explore some local spots you’ve been meaning to check out.
Give thanks.
- source
- NBC
Most of all, take the time to acknowledge what you’re thankful for.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.