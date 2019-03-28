13 small things you can do to help the Earth every day

caption Biking everywhere can help improve the environment. source William Perugini/Shutterstock

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22.

You can easily make saving the planet a part of your lifestyle.

Sustainable changes include biking everywhere and using a reusable water bottle.

Earth Day, on April 22, is a day to think about the environment and do what you can to help it. A billion people get involved every year, making it the largest civic observance in the world, according to Newsweek.

But why stop there? You can make saving the planet part of your daily lifestyle. Here are 13 small things you can do everyday to live a sustainable lifestyle and help planet Earth.

Walk or bike to work.

If you live close enough to your office, walking or biking to work will prevent you from using a gasoline-guzzling car. You’re also less likely to run into traffic, and you’ll burn some calories in the process.

Take public transport.

If you’re too far to take a bike, see if your local public transportation network is convenient enough to use on your commute. Cities upload their public transport data to Google Maps, which makes it easy to find out how long and convenient your commute would be.

There are a litany of benefits to taking public transportation. It’ll save you gas and money, and you can take the time to read on your commute instead of focusing on the road.

Use a carpool service.

If a bike or public transport aren’t quite feasible, you don’t have to sacrifice the comfort of a car: just use a carpool service.

Some cities, like New York, organize their own carpools. You can also use an app, like Waze Carpool, Lyft Line, or uberPOOL.

Use a coffee mug.

Stop using a paper cup every time you drink coffee! Use a reusable coffee mug and just rinse it out after every time you use it. You can even use one at Starbucks, if you buy your coffee every day.

… And also use a reusable water bottle.

caption Billions of plastic water bottles aren’t recycled every year. source Flickr/Steven Depolo

By the same token, there’s no reason to buy bottles of water. More than $1 billion of plastic is wasted every year through 38 billion unrecycled water bottles, according to the advocacy group Ban the Bottle, and it takes 17 million barrels of oil to produce all the water bottles used in the United States in one year.

Just use a reusable water bottle and fill it up when you need to.

Read more: 12 facts that show why bottled water is one of the biggest scams of the century

Use a tote bag.

Plastic shopping bags may be useful – who among us doesn’t use them to line our bathroom trash cans and carry our lunches to work? – but they take centuries to decompose and come at a horrific environmental cost.

Use a reusable tote bag to carry your groceries instead. In addition to the environmental benefits, they also offer the opportunity to share your personal style or hide a secret wine pouch.

Grow your own produce.

Whether you have enough space for a windowsill basil plant or a full-blown tomato garden, growing your own plants is the ultimate form of local produce. It’s also rewarding, easier than you think, and will probably taste better than what you’ll find in the store.

Buy in-season and local produce.

Buying the same variety of genetically identical strawberries from a farming conglomerate gets dull, and the gasoline it takes to drive them from another state to your grocery store can’t be good for the planet.

Try modifying your diet so that you eat fruits and vegetables that are in season, ask your grocery store to offer local produce, and shop at a local farmer’s market if you have one. It can be cheaper, and it’ll taste like something different.

Stop eating meat and dairy.

If you want to make an even more radical change to your diet, consider cutting out meat and dairy. Meat production has an eyebrow-raising environmental cost, much of it through the enormous amounts of pesticides and fertilizers needed to grow animal feed.

And, though to a lesser extent, dairy production has similar environmental costs as well.

Clean up litter.

Commit to cleaning up the litter in your area. It’ll make your home a nicer place to live, your park a nicer place to visit, and it’s good for wildlife.

Volunteercleanup.org and litterproject.com can help you find groups in your community that get together and pick up litter.

Read more:A new viral challenge for ‘bored teens’ is inspiring people to clean up trash in parks and beaches

Update your light bulbs.

How old are the light bulbs in your home? Light bulbs are getting increasingly more environmentally friendly, power efficient, and cheaper. You can even potentially save money because of the lower energy costs.

Plant a tree.

If you don’t have the space to plant one yourself, donate to a cause like the Earth Day Network or Stand for Trees to support a rainforest.

Get rid of junk mail.

Instead of tossing out all the paper mail you never open, stop getting them altogether. With the app PaperKarma, you can take a photo of your mail and the app will do the work of contacting the company that sent it to you and make them stop.