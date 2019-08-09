10 of the best lunches to get at Trader Joe’s for under $7

caption Trader Joe’s aisles are filled with a variety of ready-made meals. source Abigail Abesamis

Trader Joe’s offers many ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare lunch options in both its refrigerator and freezer sections.

For a warm lunch, try heating up Trader Joe’s kettle-cooked chicken soup or its Japanese-style fried rice.

For something that’s easy to take on the go, try the brand’s chicken pesto sandwich or Italian-style wrap.

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s offers a wide variety of premade options that are perfect for lunch and can be enjoyed right out of the package or after a brief session in the microwave.

Here are some of the best lunch items to get at Trader Joe’s for under $7. Note that the availability and prices of these products may vary from location to location.

Trader Joe’s kettle-cooked chicken soup is perfect for a hearty and warm meal.

caption Each container has three servings. source Abigail Abesamis

Found in the refrigerator section, this soup is loaded with chunks of chicken, carrots, and celery. Perfect for sharing or enjoying for multiple meals, the 24-ounce container will give you three servings for just $4.69.

This Italian-style wrap is ready to eat.

caption The wrap is filled with meats and cheese. source Abigail Abesamis

If you’re looking for a grab-and-go option that’s loaded with protein, try Trader Joe’s Italian-style wrap, which you can find in the refrigerator section.

It contains smoked ham, salami, Provolone cheese, and a creamy Dijon mustard spread inside of a wheat tortilla. It retails for just $3.99.

Heat up this Greek-style chicken if you’re looking for a lunch you can share.

caption The chicken comes with orzo. source Abigail Abesamis

Another microwaveable item, this Greek-inspired meal features orzo, spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes topped with sliced chicken that has been seasoned with garlic and oregano and finished with lemon and olive oil.

It’s perfect for sharing, too – a package contains three servings and costs $6.79.

Trader Joe’s kale and edamame bistro salad has a creamy lemon and herb dressing.

caption The salad comes in a portable container. source Abigail Abesamis

One of the many prepackaged salad options at the supermarket, this particular combo features dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, almonds, and scallions, all tied together with a tasty dressing. The single-serving salad retails for $3.99.

This chicken-pesto sandwich is perfect for an office lunch.

caption You can keep it in the fridge at work until you’re ready to eat it. source Abigail Abesamis

For $4.99, try this sandwich made with multigrain Rustico bread, sliced chicken breast, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, roasted tomatoes, and arugula.

TJ’s Japanese-style fried rice is a vegetarian-friendly lunch option you can share.

caption You’ll just have to heat this up before you chow down. source Abigail Abesamis

Moving onto the freezer section of the store, this vegetarian-friendly fried rice can be microwaved or reheated over the stove if you’ve got extra time. The 16-ounce bag of rice contains 3 1/2 servings and is loaded with tofu and protein-rich edamame.

Trader Joe’s vegetable biryani is a complete microwavable meal.

caption Heating it up doesn’t take long. source Abigail Abesamis

If you’re in the mood for ready-made Indian-inspired food, TJ’s has you covered with its lineup of pre-packaged dishes like butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, and palak paneer.

At $2.69 per tray, the vegetable biryani meal has vegetable dumplings and is ready to eat in less than five minutes when heated in the microwave.

You can heat up this bibimbap bowl in just a few minutes.

caption It contains beef and vegetables. source Abigail Abesamis

Also found in the frozen-food section, this Korean-style rice dish retails for $3.49 and is topped with beef, vegetables, and a spicy chili sauce. The bowl can simply be reheated in the microwave as the sauce packet thaws in warm water.

TJ’s southwest chicken quesadillas can be microwaved, crisped up over the stove, or baked in an oven.

caption You can heat these up however you’d like. source Abigail Abesamis

For $3.99, you’ll get a box of two quesadillas that contain chicken and seasoned vegetables. They can be quickly heated up in the microwave, but if you’re looking for a crispy tortilla, you may want to finish heating them in a skillet.

Trader Joe’s pepperoni-pizza mac and cheese bowl combines two tasty dishes.

caption You can find it in the frozen section. source Abigail Abesamis

Whether you’re looking for an easy lunch or a late-night snack, this microwaveable meal is a solid option to keep in your freezer. The dish is ready-to-eat after just five minutes in the microwave. This 12-ounce box of two servings costs $2.99.

