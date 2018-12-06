9 items you should always take with you when you travel

caption Make sure you have everything you need when you travel source GP Studio/Shutterstock

If you’re going on vacation soon, make sure you’re prepared for every scenario

Here are 10 things you should always have on you when you travel

A bit of string can save a situation

Planning to travel sometime soon? Hopefully, you have an agenda that excites you, a solid suitcase for transporting all of your stuff, and everything you need for business or a well-deserved vacation.

While some things – such as workwear, bathing suits, or medicine – might be easy to remember while packing for your getaway, other important essentials are easy to overlook or forget.

Here are 10 things you should take with you every time you travel, no matter your destination or plan.

A power strip will work wonders while charging multiple devices.

caption Hotels never have enough outlets source Flickr / Tony Webster

Courtney Harding, frequent traveler and the founder of Friends With Holograms, reminded INSIDER to “bring a power strip because hotels never, ever have enough outlets.”

A power strip will make it easy to plug in your computer, phone, portable charger, hair dryer, and anything else you need, all at once. Bringing a strip will also make powering up spots with ill-placed outlets easier.

A universal adapter will keep you powered up, no matter where you are.

caption Make sure you have a universal plug so you’re not left without charge source Shutterstock

A high-quality, universal adapter is a must when jet-setting to foreign hot spots.

Reach for an adapter that will work in multiple countries, accommodate plugs, and has USB ports for faster charging to get the most bang for your buck.

Bring a travel router with you to ensure easy internet access.

caption Travel routers can connect you no matter where you are source Shutterstock/beeboys

Don’t be the business traveler who has a WiFi problem while on the go. Banking on the availability of solid WiFi at cafes or co-working spaces simply isn’t a good idea.

Save yourself stress by investing in a travel router that can help you connect no matter where you are, be it a remote location or while on transit.

Compression socks make a major difference when flying

caption Compression socks aren’t just for your Grandma source Panadda Tempaiboonkul/Shutterstock

Not hopped on the compression sock bandwagon yet? Travelers told INSIDER that they make a major difference by preventing swelling on flights.

“Your grandmother and marathon runners are on to something,” The Travel Channel admits. “These stockings help increase circulation and reduce the risk of swelling or worse deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and clotting on a long flight.”

A pack-able backpack is a problem-solver in many situations

caption A pack-able backpack can make room for those extra souvenirs source theMadly

Whether you have a tendency to head home with an overload of souvenirs or have some active adventures on your agenda, a pack-able backpack is ideal to carry the load without taking up too much extra space when you’re not using it.

Opt for a comfortable style that’s easy to compress; when you’re done using it, you can simply tuck it away.

Towelettes will help you keep clean.

caption Towelettes can help in a variety of situations source Evgeniy Skripnichenko/ iStock

Towelettes serve a purpose in a multitude of travel situations, like helping you keep clean when there isn’t a sink or running water, enabling you to wipe sticky stuff off your suitcase, and they make taking off makeup much easier.

While they do contain some water, towelettes are not subject to TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule. Go ahead and stash them in your carry-on.

A quick drying towel is the item to bring on a beach vacation.

caption Quick drying towels are handy when traveling around source Marco Verch/Flickr

Traveler Navriti Sood was quick to credit her quick-drying towel as a must-have travel essential with benefits that many people miss. “This comes in handy when traveling around, especially between beach towns and hostels. It’s light, compact, and dries quickly.”

For best results, look for a pack-able towel with good absorbency, and quick-dry, antibacterial fabric (some towels dry up to 10x faster).

Pants that can do double duty will give you extra outfit options.

caption Comfy travel pants are a must source connel/Shutterstock

Business owner Erika Velazquez Alpern told INSIDER that she constantly recommends travelers bring versatile pants. “Ideally, a pair that’s lightweight, water resistant, and iron free,” she explained. “These can be styled like jeans but have a stretch like yoga pants. It’s easy to go from work, to catch a flight, and then to another meeting.”

Tape and string may save the day.

caption String can save the day source Flickr/psyberartist

Bringing tape and string along for your trip might seem strange, but solo traveler Vanessa Castaneda Gill told INSIDER they’ve saved her time and time again.

“From securing loose outlets when I’m trying to charge my dying phone while stranded in the middle of rural Hungary to bags that fall apart in the middle of a street to tying things up and together when I run out of space on the plane or in the hostel, those two have always been there to save the day.”

