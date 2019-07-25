19 things you should immediately throw in the trash

caption Just throw them out. source Shutterstock

A clean home is a peaceful home.

Some things are just not worth keeping – and other people might even get more use from these items, like old clothes and shoes.

You should replace sponges and toothbrushes more often than you think.

There are few experiences more satisfying than throwing away junk you don’t need. A clean home is a peaceful home.

No, that shiny Apple box will never be useful, and it’s better off recycled than sitting in the back of your closet. And no, you’re never going to peruse those old issues of Cosmo. Just let them go.

Pare your life down to the essentials. Here are 19 things you should throw away.

Wire hangers

caption Better hangers aren’t that expensive. source Shutterstock

The cheap wire hangers your shirts are on when you get them back from the dry cleaners are bad for your clothes. They’ll warp the fabric and sprinkle them with rust. Buy wooden, felt, or firm plastic hangers instead.

Here’s where to find the best hangers for different kinds of clothes.

Worn out shoes

caption You won’t wear these again. Don’t kid yourself. source Alan Levine/Flickr

Are they broken? Throw them out. Still good but you haven’t worn them in forever? Donate.

Donate old shoes at a local charity or an international one like Soles4Souls.

Empty alcohol bottles

caption It’s not cool. source Wikimedia Commons

You’re not in college anymore, and those bottles of fancy bourbon are not a trophy collection, unless you live in a frat house.

You can find a nearby recycling center at Recycle Finder.

Clothing you’ve never worn

caption Someone else could use them. source Shutterstock

Donate. Someone less fortunate than you could be wearing them. Same goes for children’s clothing and Halloween costumes that can’t be used as hand-me-downs.

You can find a local donation bin at Planet Aid.

Old toys

caption Nostalgia feels nice, but giving to children in need feels better. source Shutterstock

Toys can be expensive. If they’re not broken but no one in your family will use them, donate them – whether it’s to charity or relatives with young children.

If you’re not sure where to donate them, look into DonationTown, a charity that accepts used toys.

Lonesome socks

caption Throw them out and move on. source Shutterstock

I used to keep a basket of single socks with the missing pair on top of my washing machine, hoping each one’s spouse would show up. It’s better to just let them go.

Would you rather reuse them? Here are 62 other things you can do with mismatched socks.

Expired makeup

caption It’s no good for you. source Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

It will mess up your face. Toss ’em out. Same goes for unused makeup samples.

Here are 11 things you’re probably doing wrong with your makeup.

Expired medication

caption Definitely don’t eat those. source Getty Images/Mario Tama

No, you don’t need those Motrin capsules “just in case.” They expired in 2015.

And no, you probably shouldn’t just toss them into the trash. Here’s how to make sure you recycle medications safely.

Your toothbrush

caption Toothbrushes are seen in the bathroom of the apartment of minimalist Naoki Numahata in Tokyo. source REUTERS/Thomas Peter

You should be replacing your toothbrush every few months, once the bristles are frayed.

Or try a smart toothbrush.

Stuff in your fridge

caption Your mustard got mold five weeks ago. Check if you don’t believe me. source francis schnell/Flickr

You know very well what I’m talking about. You can’t just leave it in there. Throw it in the trash. Use shopping bags as gloves if you have to.

Just a heads up, most expiration dates are wrong – here’s how long your food will last.

Old grocery bags

caption Recycle them. They’re bad for the environment. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

… and also toss out the rest of your plastic shopping bag collection.

And maybe switch to tote bags from now on.

CDs, DVDs, and VHS tapes

caption Only ’90s kids will remember these. source Flickr/ Bobby P.

It’s 2018. Rip them to a hard drive and save some space on your shelves.

You can also turn them into art!

Dish cleaning sponges

caption You should be replacing these often. source A3pfamily/Shutterstock

Your dish sponges are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Wash them often, and replace them every couple of weeks.

Confused about how to wash a sponge? The only way to clean it is to use bleach.

Water filters

caption You’ll notice the taste difference. source Shutterstock

Water filter cartridges should be replaced every few months, depending on the model, or when you notice your water tastes funny.

Use can also use them to make vodka taste better, for what it’s worth.

Old business cards

caption They’re just taking up space. source Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

No one will ever need your business card for a company you worked for five years ago, or for a position you previously held at your company.

And make sure to take your new ones to Japan.

Old phone chargers

caption You don’t need these lying around. source Darren Weaver/Business Insider

You’ll never need to charge your 2004 Motorola Razr. We live in the smartphone era now.

If you need a portable charger, here’s what we recommend.

Old magazines

caption Just admit that you’ll never read that award-winning feature from a 2011 copy of the New Yorker. source Shutterstock

So yes, maybe Rivka Galchen’s profile of theoretical physicist David Deutsch has lasting literary value, but it’s not the kind of value that accrues by sitting on your coffee table for three years.

Old magazines can also be used for DIY projects.

Old socks and underwear

caption Each sock should have exactly one hole. If it has more, throw it out. source Shutterstock

If they have more holes than they should have, toss them out and buy new ones.

We recommend Nice Laundry socks.

Old bills and receipts

caption A receipt. source Lindsay DeMunno/INSIDER

If anything is actually important, scan it or take a photo and keep it in an organized folder on your computer.

You can scan receipts with your phone on Google Drive.