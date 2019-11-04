20 things turning 100 in 2020

caption Good Humor ice cream bars turn 100 in 2020. source Art Zelin/Getty Images

The year 2020 marks 100 years since women gained the right to vote in the US.

Band-Aids and Baby Ruth candy bars will be turning 100 in 2020 – as will the NFL and the ACLU.

It’s also been 100 years since Prohibition went into effect.

It may sound strange, but the start of the Roaring ’20s was almost 100 years ago.

While times have changed since the days of Prohibition, many inventions introduced in 1920 are still around today.

Keep scrolling for a look at the companies, foods, products, and even legislation that will turn 100 in 2020.

Band-Aid adhesive bandages were invented 100 years ago.

caption Band-Aid adhesive bandages. source James Keyser/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Approximately 100 years ago, a cotton-buyer named Earle Dickson invented what’s now known as the Band-Aid adhesive bandage. Dickson wanted to create a bandage his wife could apply herself, so he layered two Band-Aid products – gauze and adhesive tape – to create the then-revolutionary bandage.

The first radio station, KDKA, turns 100 in 2020.

caption Frank Conrad, the founder of KDKA radio station. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

On November 2, 1920, the radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh produced the world’s first commercial broadcast. Frank Conrad is known as the “father of radio broadcasting” for inventing the first station – which was located in his garage – to publicly broadcast.

The year 2020 also marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the US.

caption The women’s suffrage movement. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

On August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote and ending nearly 100 years of protesting for women’s suffrage.

Despite the victory, many states passed laws that prohibited African American women from voting. It wasn’t until 1965 that President Lyndon B. Johnson passed the Voting Rights Act, which banned racial discrimination in voting practices.

The National Football League was founded in 1920.

caption American football in its early days. source Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Originally called the American Professional Football Association (APFA), the league was founded in Canton, Ohio, on September 17, 1920.

Prior to the league’s founding, college football was more popular than its professional counterpart, and regional football team owners and representatives wanted to raise the pro football standard and create schedules between teams, according to the History Channel.

The APFA was renamed as the National Football League, or NFL, two years later.

The Baby Ruth candy bar will celebrate 100 years in 2020.

caption Baby Ruth candy bars. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Named after Ruth Cleveland, a daughter of former US president Grover Cleveland, the Baby Ruth candy bar was created in 1920.

There’s often confusion surrounding the origins of the candy bar name, as some people assume the treat was named after baseball star Babe Ruth, who was a household name at the time.

The first tri-color, four-way traffic light was created in 1920.

William Potts, a Detroit police officer, created the first three-color, four-directional traffic signal. Prior to Potts’ invention, the traffic light used only red and green lights.

The yellow light was new at the time and became the standard in all traffic signals by the mid-1930s, according to the The Henry Ford Museum.

So was the the jungle gym.

caption Kids on a jungle gym. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

The jungle gym was patented by Sebastian Hinton as a “climbing structure” in 1920. It was meant to “harness the monkey instinct strong in all human beings and perhaps more clearly displayed in children,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Good Humor ice cream bar will soon turn 100.

caption A Good Humor ice cream man serves kids from the truck. source George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Founded by candy-maker Harry Burt in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1920, the Good Humor bar was revolutionary because it was the first ice cream pop on a stick. The brand’s chocolate-covered treats continue to be popular desserts to this day.

100 years ago, Oxford University started allowing women to receive degrees.

caption The Radcliffe Camera Library at Oxford University. source David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Though women had studied at Oxford since 1870, they weren’t allowed to receive degrees until 1920.

Haribo, the company that would go on to create its iconic gummy bears, was also founded in 1920.

caption Haribo gummy bears. source PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images

The candy company was created by Hans Riegel on December 13, 1920 in Bonn, Germany. The company’s name, Haribo, comes from the first two letters of his first and last name, plus the first two letters of Bonn.

Two years later, Riegel created the first gummy bear, originally called the Dancing Bear.

A company that would become AMC bought its first movie theater 100 years ago.

caption An AMC theater. source Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The history of AMC theaters started in 1920, when Maurice, Edward, and Barney Dubinsky bought the Regent Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. The theater company was renamed American Multi-Cinema in 1961.

The inkblot test was first introduced as a psychoanalysis method 100 years ago.

caption An example of the inkblot test. source Three Lions/Getty Images

Developed by Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1920, the test consists of a collection of cards containing inkblot images that have been folded over to create a mirrored effect.

Airline KLM’s first passenger aircraft took flight in 1920.

caption An early KLM airplane, circa 1930s. source SSPL/Getty Images

KLM’s first passenger aircraft was the Fokker F.II. The plane had room for four passengers, and the pilot sat in the open air. The first flight took passengers from London to Amsterdam, according to KLM.

Prohibition went into effect 100 years ago — and was repealed in 1933.

caption People protest Prohibition with flags and signs. source Archive Photos/Getty Images

The 18th Amendment banned the manufacture, sale, or transportation of alcohol within the US. Known as Prohibition, the amendment went into effect in 1920, one year after it was ratified. The amendment was in effect for 13 years and was repealed in 1933 by the 21st Amendment.

The novel “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton was published in 1920.

caption A still from the 1993 movie “The Age of Innocence,” based on Wharton’s novel. source Columbia Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Author Edith Wharton became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her novel “The Age of Innocence.” The novel, which was Wharton’s 12th book, was published in 1920 and won the Pulitzer prize in 1921.

F. Scott Fitzgerald published his first novel, “This Side of Paradise,” 100 years ago.

caption F. Scott Fitzgerald. source Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Though Fitzgerald is perhaps best known for “The Great Gatsby,” which was published in 1925, his first novel, “This Side of Paradise,” turns 100 in 2020. The story follows character Amory Blaine “from prep school to Princeton to glittering Jazz Age New York, confident that he is destined for greatness but unsure how to go about it.”

The American Civil Liberties Union was founded 100 years ago.

caption The ACLU. source AFP/File Karen BLEIER

In 1920, the ACLU was founded in the midst of the Red Scare that swept the US following World War I. The organization continues to make strides and advocate for policy change, promoting free speech and other social issues in America.

Clothing brand Eddie Bauer will celebrate 100 years in 2020.

In 1920, Eddie Bauer opened a shop in his name in Seattle, Washington, and later created a quilted goose down jacket, called the “Skyliner,” which would become a patented item in 1940.

The brand continues to produce innovative outerwear and clothing made in warm, durable fabrics, as well as luggage and gear for traveling, hiking, and other outdoor adventures.

Container and storage company Rubbermaid will soon celebrate its 100th birthday.

caption Rubbermaid containers. source David Tonelson/Shutterstock

Founded in Wooster, Ohio, in 1920, the popular houseware company’s first product actually had nothing to do with containers. Instead, the company manufactured toy balloons. It wasn’t until the 1930s that it expanded its products to household items.

The famous silent film “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” was released in 1920.

caption A still from the 1920 film. source Paramount Pictures

The movie, which is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella, follows Dr. Henry Jekyll, who faces consequences when he takes a potion that turns him into an evil alter-ego, Mr. Hyde.